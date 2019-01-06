Sunday Nuggets From San Jose
Preparations wrap up today for tomorrow night's National Championship game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson.
But first, additional team-related nuggets and notes, including a deep dive into specifically how Clemson's coaching staff is utilizing sophomore running back Travis Etienne, who finished seventh in last month's Heisman voting.
And more insight into why the stakes couldn't be higher Monday night for Clemson true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
