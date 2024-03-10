BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson held its Spring Elite Day on Saturday, playing host to more than three dozen power conference prospects across several age groups.

Tigerillustrated.com's more detailed breakdown, of course, will come in our Monday Insider. But ahead of that lengthy feature, we release some initial returns on multiple four-star prospects who visited Saturday as well as an interesting Sunday development here in our first update of the day.

SUNDAY RECRUITING NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

*********************

BIG MARCH DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!