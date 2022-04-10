ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Brent Venables is in Oklahoma, but the pieces appear in place for a vintage Clemson defense in 2022.

You really felt bad for some of Clemson's offensive linemen Saturday as it looked like men against boys to a large degree.

Blake Miller had the test of a lifetime as he played in front of a college crowd for the first time while trying to block Myles Murphy.