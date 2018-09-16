Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

One of the main takeaways from the Texas A&M game was:

This offensive line needs to get better.

The story was the same from this seat after the win over Georgia Southern.

It wasn't surprising to see the Tigers struggle to keep the Aggies out of the backfield.

It was, however, a jolt to see Clemson's offensive line struggling to generate a push against Georgia Southern's front.