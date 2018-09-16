Tigerillustrated.com

Sunday Update
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
One of the main takeaways from the Texas A&M game was:
This offensive line needs to get better.
The story was the same from this seat after the win over Georgia Southern.
It wasn't surprising to see the Tigers struggle to keep the Aggies out of the backfield.
It was, however, a jolt to see Clemson's offensive line struggling to generate a push against Georgia Southern's front.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news