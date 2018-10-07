Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

What I dislike most in coaching youth sports is an uncompetitive game. Where the best one or two players on the field so overwhelm the opponent that the score gets quickly out of hand. Then the game becomes a pretty worthless experience for all involved.

That’s what comes to mind amid all the anxiety and hand-wringing during a Clemson first half.

Absolutely, there would be justification for riding each starter series after series. For handing the ball more frequently to Travis Etienne in the first quarter. Maybe for different play-calls. Or for simply demonstrating the killer instinct out of the gate.

All that might yield the desired outcome more quickly, or even reduce the risk of a negative outcome.