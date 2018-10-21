Tigerillustrated.com

Sunday Update
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
You know when I thought my score prediction was in trouble? Clemson was up 7-0 when Dave Doeren declined a holding penalty, electing to set up a third-and-8 instead of second-and-18.
I have expressed before that with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, it just doesn’t feel like a third down Clemson can’t or won’t convert.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news