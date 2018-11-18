Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

One thing that’s easy to forget over the course of the season is that teams can’t play their best every week.

It’s unrealistic to expect to be up for every opponent, not to mention there will be ebbs and flows in performance.

My belief is that if Clemson's coaches could stomach a showing like it had specifically in the first half against Duke, it would be when it’s the week before the South Carolina game.

Because it’s much easier and more credible to subsequently light a fire under rear ends when there’s evidence supporting it.