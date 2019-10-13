THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Happened to be walking through a parking lot still loaded with tailgaters around kickoff when a roar simultaneously came from several separate groups watching the South Carolina/Georgia game. I was actually caught off-guard to hear the Gamecocks had prevailed … because seriously, when was the last time Clemson fans – albeit a small sample – have cheered for a South Carolina victory?

And really, that was the only surprise of the day in these parts.

A Dabo Swinney team armed with a fresh new respect card, combined with an FSU squad that had looked awful passing the ball in its previous victory against N.C. State, was a clear recipe for Clemson to right the ship coming off a bye week.

Behind the scenes, Clemson’s coaches were challenged as much as the players were, and everyone had a little something to prove.

In an offseason roundtable, Larry and I weighed in on what we thought the biggest challenge would be heading into the season. My take was that there will come times early in the season when the offensive line doesn’t obliterate an inferior team, the defense gets run for a game, Trevor Lawrence maybe even looks mortal and Clemson gets tested by someone it should, on paper, have boat-raced. We weren’t far off; this pattern seemingly surfaces annually.

Now the question becomes, did the bear get poked too soon?