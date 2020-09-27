 Clemson Tigers Clemson football recruiting Monday Insider
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-27 07:41:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Sunday Update

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

In recent weeks dating back to camp, it's been natural to zero in on the second-string offensive line as the group with the farthest to go.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

And here we must insert the obligatory "first-world problems" line, because a glimpse across the rest of college football would suggest Clemson is doing pretty well if a group of backups brings the most consternation and dissection.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}