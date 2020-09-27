Sunday Update
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!
In recent weeks dating back to camp, it's been natural to zero in on the second-string offensive line as the group with the farthest to go.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
And here we must insert the obligatory "first-world problems" line, because a glimpse across the rest of college football would suggest Clemson is doing pretty well if a group of backups brings the most consternation and dissection.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news