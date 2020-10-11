First, a full disclosure: We didn't think this was going to be that much of a beatdown.

But two late-week crystallizations hit us as we sized up this matchup:

1) Clemson's staff felt really good about getting Miami's defense out of position;

2) No way Brent Venables was going to sit back like he did a week earlier against Virginia.

