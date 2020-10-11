Sunday Update
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!
First, a full disclosure: We didn't think this was going to be that much of a beatdown.
But two late-week crystallizations hit us as we sized up this matchup:
1) Clemson's staff felt really good about getting Miami's defense out of position;
2) No way Brent Venables was going to sit back like he did a week earlier against Virginia.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news