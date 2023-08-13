BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Over the last 24 hours we triple-checked with one of our contacts on whether there had been any additional movement on ACC expansion since Wednesday night. We provide a direct quote on what was conveyed to us.

Also, from the beginning Tigerillustrated.com reported that Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina were the three votes staunchly against the expansion, with a fourth vote needed to block it.

Others have reported that N.C. State was the fourth entity that came over to the "no" side. We can confirm that. We can also now confirm another school in the conference that was leaning that way as well.

As for Tuesday's deadline for ACC schools to notify the conference that they plan to play in a different conference in 2024? We've got that covered in this update as well.

SUNDAY UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

