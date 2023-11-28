BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney unquestionably expected more in his 15th season, and the first season under Garrett Riley.

Yes, there were some extenuating circumstances.

It's also much harder to function when you're hit with the frequency of injuries the offense endured at receiver and on the offensive line.

But we're not aware of the head coach bringing up these things privately in late October when he blistered anyone and everyone after the Tigers limped home from Raleigh with a 4-4 record.

Staffers walked away from those tirades thinking they'd probably be looking for work after the season. It was not unlike the vibe last January and February when Swinney, after firing Brandon Streeter and hiring Riley, left the clear message that others could be next.

Swinney keeps these things almost totally to himself. That's just the way it is and always will be.

Yet we can still make important deductions based on the words he says in public, and to his staff in private.

SWINNEY EXPECTED MORE IN 15TH SEASON

