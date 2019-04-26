Swinney's new contract calls for an average of $9.3 million over 10 years with the first year's annual compensation coming in at $8.25 million.

CLEMSON -- Following seven weeks of negotiation between Dabo Swinney's representation and Clemson, the Tigers' head football coach has a new contract, the school announced Friday morning following approval from the university's Board of Trustees.

"Dabo’s leadership of our football program has brought value, exposure and unprecedented levels of success not only to our athletics program but to the entire university," Clemson athletics director Dan Radakovich said. "He has demonstrated the ability to consistently achieve at the highest level on and off the field, and he has done so with a commitment to integrity and core principles.

"This new agreement is evidence of Clemson’s steadfast commitment to Dabo and to our football program, and we are thrilled that he and his family will be a part of our community for years to come.”

Swinney added: “I am grateful and humbled by the incredible commitment Clemson has made to me, my family and our football program. For more than a decade, we have given our all to provide this world-class university and our incredible fans the championship football program they deserve – to live up to Best is the Standard.

"With this contract, we make a collective statement that we intend to continue pursuing championships and developing total student-athletes for years to come. Our sustained continuity in vision, people and culture has been a key ingredient to our success, on- and off-the field. I am thankful for the leadership we have at Clemson and appreciate all they do for Clemson Football. I am truly blessed to be your Head Football Coach.”

Said David Wilkins: "We have a generational coach, and this is a long-term commitment."

*** Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables now works under a five-year contract, formally extended Friday following approval.

In addition, Radakovich and Clemson also have agreed to a new longterm deal, the university announced Friday. Radakovich's new contract runs through June 30, 2024.

"Dan’s commitment to developing our student-athletes continues to result in outstanding achievements on the field and in the classroom,” Clemson president Dr. Jim Clements said. “In my opinion he’s the best athletic director in the country, and I’m excited to have Dan lead our athletic department into the future."

