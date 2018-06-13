Tigerillustrated.com

-- No real reaction to the rule that will allow players to transfer wherever they want without schools having the ability to block certain schools. The coach said he knew that one was coming.

Swinney said it's a chance to play kids you know you want to redshirt, and an opportunity to play guys late in the season if injuries strike.

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney took some time today to chat with the media during a break in his football camp.

-- He was asked about the used car dealer who posed with Tee Higgins in front of a car with an exorbitant price tag. Said "it's the world we live in" that presents an opportunity for Higgins to learn.



"It just comes with the territory. A lot of it just -- what do you call it -- fish bait? Click bait?"

Swinney said the lesson is to avoid situations that create false perceptions. Said Higgins is one of the best kids you'll ever see.

-- The coach said he's happy for Hunter Johnson. Swinney talked to Johnson and Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald after Johnson's decision to transfer to the Wildcats. Said he thought if a transfer came it would be after the 2018 season.

Swinney said Johnson is an unbelievable talent and player who's going to be a pro. Swinney also said he will be friends with Johnson forever, calling the quarterback one of the best players and people he's ever been around.

-- He is not a fan -- at all -- of the NCAA's new restrictions on staff who can wear headsets during games. That number used to be unlimited; now it's 20. Other coaches have said it's a result of out-of-touch non-football people making rules, and Swinney certainly didn't disagree with that line of thinking.

-- Swinney said he's not sure if Ben Batson will play his entire career at quarterback. Swinney stated he'll be there this season because that's where he's needed. Initially they planned to play him at safety. Swinney said Batson has all the measureables that you like.

-- Swinney said they can win with Kelly Bryant, Trevor Lawrence or Chase Brice. The coach said a lot of people out there don't have one quarterback of this caliber and Clemson has three.

-- He likes the fact that recent signees are allowed to work camps. The coach said most of the 2018 summer arrivals are here. They'll all be moving in a week from Sunday.