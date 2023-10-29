OPENING STATEMENTS : "Not much different from what I said last night (after watching film today). We have to flush it and focus on the next opponent. I know we're all frustrated, mad, disappointed, but none of that stuff matters today. The season is not over. We have to put that behind us and focus on the opportunity in front of us. Just stay together and dust ourselves off.

CLEMSON -- Sunday evening Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney again addressed members of the media, this time to further discuss his team's loss to N.C. State following his staff's Sunday film review.

"I went through this in 2010. We're way more equipped now than we were then, so I know we've got better days ahead. Definitely frustrating but I don't have any doubt we're learning some valuable lessons just like in 2010.

"The one real positive was when it was 10-7 and we had the tipped ball, pick-six and then the missed tackle on the slant and it's 24-7, that could have gotten ugly. The positive is I was really proud at how our guys fought their butts off. Same with the staff. I have been in those situations before. Back up there in 2011 we turned the ball over several times and it got worse from there. But we fought back, so that was the real positive from yesterday. Still, incredibly disappointing yesterday.

"Defensively we gave up 17 points and that should be enough to win. They only had 202 yards and 122 of that came on two plays. It's hard to play perfect but outside of that a lot of three-and-outs. We did a great job on third down and had three sacks.

"Offensively, again, we didn't quit. Cade was 65-percent. And we were 100-percent in the red zone. Just an inconsistent game. We missed several plays and had some critical penalties. We gave up two sacks and had some quarterback pressures. Just not good enough.

"We have a really good Notre Dame team coming in here. I know our fans are disappointed. I hope that they will just rally behind these guys and support them. They're playing hard. Just continue to support these guys as they go compete.

"Injury-wise, Shipley was the main guy. We got good news on him so everything checked out. He is in concussion protocol. They were worried about his neck scans, but all of that came back positive. We'll just have to see where he is. There is a protocol and how they rate all that stuff. We're just happy that everything checked out with his neck. The guys who were out, we'll see if they'll be back this week."

Q: Can you share why Peter Woods did not make the trip?

SWINNEY: "Injury. He wasn't able to practice all week. We don't think it's long term. We're hopeful he'll be able to go this weekend. He's day to day."

Q: Does Tre' Williams play this week?

SWINNEY: "Yeah, we'll see. He's got three more games (to preserve the redshirt). We only had 46 defensive snaps yesterday. I think he played seven or eight snaps yesterday. It was good to get him going. We'll see how it goes this week and as far as using the remaining three games he has left."

Q: Was there any thought to using the jumbo package again on the goal line?

SWINNEY: "We went with a three tight-end set and those guys did a pretty good job. We had some other (D-linemen) guys who weren't available this week."

Q: Cade obviously has not been perfect but how much easier could things be if you had a more consistent running game?

SWINNEY: "Yeah, that would definitely help him for sure. None of us are good enough right now. Definitely inefficient with our run game two games in a row. We did some good things, but had some poor timing on a counter a couple of times. A couple of times we didn't finish and we should have popped a draw another time. Definitely an area we need to get back on track on. And Cade has to be more consistent as well. He's a super talented thrower but we had a couple of drops."

Q: How much work had Tristan Leigh received at right guard before last week?

SWINNEY: "Not a lot, just the week. And he was actually a bright spot. I was pretty encouraged with what he did. And they (NCSU) do a lot of differerent stuff, a lot of movement. But he was a bright spot, especially for a guy who just worked in there for a week."

Q: Coming into the season, Thomas Austin said one of his objectives was to get a lot of backups work. Has that materialized like you envisioned it?

SWINNEY: "Well, in some ways, yeah, because we had to end up starting backups. With Parks out, we've had Harris play a lot. Mitchell Mayes has started and played a lot. Both we saw as being depth guys going into the season. We just haven't played as well as we needed to the last couple of games. Garrett and everyone felt like moving Tristan to right guard would be the right move and he held his own. He was a bright spot for us."

Q: Any update on Jeadyn Lukus?

SWINNEY: "Getting better. He wasn't able to go. We took him to Miami last week but he didn't feel like he could play, so we shut him down this week. He has been dealing with a hip issue. I do think he has made a little bit of improvement."

Q: Looking back at your last offensive drive, any takeaways from that?

SWINNEY: "Couple of situational things. We threw the shallow to Stellato and there was a guy on him. You want to take what they're giving you in that situation. We ended up having some wasted time. We had to waste a timeout because Cade didn't quite get the ball off. We were in 3rd and 19 then and we really needed to get the ball to the back or throw the curl and at least make it a fourth and shorter. We had a shot. It was a competitive play and Tyler Brown had a chance, so at least we put it in play. But there were some things where we could have done a better job. Cade is growing. He's a little inconsistent at times but he is growing. I don't think, I know we have a lot of great days ahead with him."

Q: Did Tyler get poked in the eye?

SWINNEY: "Yep. Yep. He couldn't see. They're sending him off today. Everything was pretty blurry and it was pretty swollen."

Q: What have you seen early on from Notre Dame?

SWINNEY: "I've seen them on crossover a couple of times. Their quarterback, he's a guy who has played for 10 years. He's a good player, smart, tough, makes plays with his legs, extends plays. They're physical up front and have a fast back. A lot of leadership on defense, a lot of veteran dudes, especially at linebacker. A complete team. They've had a couple of tough breaks. We'll have our hands full with these guys. We're averaging about two turnovers a game, so that's like a broken record. Seems like every week it's something different. We just have to keep playing. Hopefully it'll turn."

Q: How would you evaluate your receivers and tight ends with their perimeter blocking and overall play without the football?

SWINNEY: "Not good enough. Nothing we're doing is good enough right now. We're not coaching good enough, especially offensively. Garrett will get them going. We're missing some critical plays that are there. Nobody is doing anything good enough right now. We've been inconsistent. We need to improve ... in all areas."

Q: What's your confidence level with Robert Gunn and does he get a chance to kick some?

SWINNEY: "He's been getting a shot for three weeks but it hasn't been close. Jonathan Weitz was 12-for-12 in practice last week with the exception of one long miss. So Robert has been getting a chance every day in practice. Weitz had probably his best week of practice. He's five out of his last seven. Not perfect but he's still our best guy."

