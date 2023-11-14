OPENING STATEMENTS : "Great opportunity again this week. November is here and we are off to a good start. We have an opportunity to have a great finish. This is another great team and an elite quarterback. He will play for a long time if the good Lord keeps him healthy. He is a great one and they have a lot of good players, too. But he makes the coaches better, the fans better and he makes the popcorn taste better. They have had a heck of a year there. Both teams will want the same thing. We were off to a good start last night (in practice).

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney again met with members of the media on Tuesday at his weekly news conference, this time to discuss the Tigers' upcoming opponent, a week of practice ahead, injuries and of course other topics of interest.

"I love Mack Brown. He is a great friend. I have always had a tremendous amount of respect for him. His teams are always well-coached. They are third in the country in offense. They do a great job with all their schemes. You have a quarterback ... he's just back there having fun. He's got a lot of toys to play with. They have as good a back as we've seen. He's elite. Their tight end is a great player. No. 9 is a guy everyone talks about but man, those other guys are good, too. They spread the ball out. It's pretty well distributed all across the board. A lot of screens. A well-coordinated deal. They only have eight turnovers all year. They have an experienced group up front, too. Trying to affect the quarterback is the biggest challenge.

"They're big up front on defense. They have some guys who are twitchy. All of their backers have a lot of experience. Now it's game 11 and a lot of these guys were new in the secondary as it relates to last year but now they have a lot of experience.

"It's a special day for us because it's Senior Day. It's a fun day to recognize and honor guys who chose to come to Clemson but they also finished. To me, that is special. I have always valued the senior, especially today. Sometimes football works out the way you want it, sometimes it doesn't. It's not a game of longevity. Some of these guys graduated in three years. They've equipped themselves as men. To me that's a huge part of what college is all about.

"Most people have no concept of how hard it is to do what these guys have done. People just see you run down the hill in a uniform playing in front of a lot of people, but there is so much that goes into what they do ... a lot of pain, sacrifice and commitment over time. To see them finish this phase of their life is special. It's special for the parents, too."

Q: Last year in the title game you did a good job of defending Drake Maye, all things considered.

SWINNEY: "They had 26 first downs. Honestly we didn't do a great job. He was about 64-percent completion. We didn't do as good a job as the score indicated. The difference was red zone. We had a blocked kick, three turnovers and stopped them on downs. We had 29 first downs against Duke but a bunch of turnovers and we got beat. So we just took advantage of turnovers in that game.

"It was probably our best game offensively, very efficient. We were really good on third down in that game. That's it. It was kind of a bend but don't break defensively. It wasn't a game that felt comfortable, honestly. We will have to be better this week, for sure. We have to defend better on the back seven. Our pass defense was the worst thing we did all of last year. They are a big play offense, so this will be a big challenge for us.

"Red zone will be a huge part of this game."

Q: Any differences between their approach at OC now and then?

SWINNEY: "I have known Chip Lindsey for a long time. He was the head coach at Grisham's high school. He does a great job. You see some Malzahn, you see some Art Briles, some air raid stuff. He does a nice job. He knows how to use what he's got for sure."

Q: What about the importance of a guy like Mack Brown on college football? He seems to be looked at as a pillar like you and Frank Beamer, coaches who carry themselves in a particular way.

SWINNEY: "He's a good man. He really is. I had followed him as a young coach as I was trying to navigate my career. I just thought he was a class guy. When I got this job, I reached out to a lot of coaches and he was the only guy who let me come see him. I guess everybody thought Clemson might turn out to be good. Maybe they knew something I didn't know. When you don't know somebody, coaches might be hesitant. But I just reached out, called his assistant and left a message and he called me back. You'd thought I had known him for 20 years. I told him I wanted to meet with him and I told him I had a lot of questions. I asked if I could bring my staff.

"He was just awesome. I remember specifically that he had followed me during the interim and he said he was pulling for me. He told me to bring anyone I wanted to bring and I didn't realize how big a deal that was at the time. So this was February or March of 2009. We go out there and it was great. I had a lot on my mind, just facilities, staffing, recruiting, infrastructure, practice ... just a lot of questions. I was hoping he might give me an hour. We met with the offense and defense. We met for hours over a couple of days. He's a funny guy. The best part is I'd get halfway through the question and he'd cut me off because he already knew the answer. They were Texas and we were trying to do things differently here. He took us all out to eat, the whole staff, some BBQ joint out there. He didn't have to do any of that. It meant a lot to me and I just never forgot that.

"When he got out of coaching, our relationship grew stronger. He was on the other side. He was doing games and did several of our games. He's just always been a good mentor. He gets it. He's at that stage in life where he doesn't care. I mean, what are you going to tell Mack Brown? He's going to do what he thinks is right and best. He's earned that. He loves the player and loves what he does. That's why he went back to coaching. He has done a heck of a job. They are a great program. It has been fun to watch him have success.

"I'm not going to let (Shane) Beamer come down here and hang out. But we have an open door policy here. We have coaches from all over come here. We go places. Sometimes we might not go here or there but that's what is unique about our profession. We compete and battle and then we get together and exchange notes. Football coaches do that. For me personally, I know I have benefited because other people have been gracious and taught. So I've always wanted to give back."

Q: Tyler Venables was listed on the depth chart, so is he cleared now?

SWINNEY: "Yeah he's back. They realased him this week. He will be available. He was scout team player of the week last week. Imagine that. Everybody loves Tyler. He's been working out there. He's going to be a great coach one day. It's been a good perspective for him. He is excited. He has worked really hard to get back and has been through a lot.

Q: Is Jalyn Phillips back?

SWINNEY: "No he's out. Sheridan might be able to go. We'll see."

Q: Hanafin is on the depth chart this week. Anything particular he is doing?

SWINNEY: "Yes, but Spector is out. It's a combination of what he has done, too. We really like Ronan. He can really run. He is figuring it out. I'm really glad we went ahead and played him. We have seen a lot of growth and maturity with him. He's doing well for us."

Q: You said last night you are coming off your most complete effort of the season. How rewarding is that, given what you've gone through this year?

SWINNEY: "They've been in position to win every week. To see them finish and to see them win the turnover margin and get the results from that, that's contagious. You start to play more complementary football. Defensively, they have been really good all year. Our scoring defense isn't as good as it needs to be but that's because we have scored a lot of points for other teams."

Q: Do you have a longterm plan on kicker, beyond this year?

SWINNEY: "Yes, we're going to sign who we think is the best guy (Nolan Hauser) in the country. We signed Robert anticipating he'd be the best, too. He has struggled this year and in practice, too. Now his kickoffs are amazing. We'll see what happens.

"I've been in this situation before ... 2010, the year where we had the same question. Catanzaro couldn't do it, right? Catanzaro still won the job and left here as the leading scorer in the history of the school. So who knows. But yes, we are addressing it. We're trying to sign the best kicker in the country. If that works out, we'll have great competition."

Q: An update on Antonio Williams?

SWINNEY: He's progressing. We'll just see. If he plays, it would be next week. I don't see him playing this week. For sure he'll play in the bowl game. We're hoping we can get Marcus Tate back for the bowl, maybe Spector, maybe a couple of other guys."

Q: Any interest from you in the Texas A&M job?

SWINNEY: "Man I'm just focused on this job. Always have been. Just trying to find a way to beat North Carolina."

