OPENING STATEMENTS : "I'm proud of our team for playing their best game. We did a lot of good things in all three phases. Definitely, still a lot of room for improvement for sure. We have a lot we can still coach and teach. You win a game like that and watch the tape and you see a lot you can still work on. But I am proud of the intensity. We gave away some points at the end with some down-the-line guys, so that was disappointing.

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Sunday evening as part of his weekly teleconference, this time to take a closer look at his team's 48-14 win over Florida Atlantic following the coaching staff's Sunday film review.

"Biggest thing offensively was no turnovers. I was super proud of that. We didn't have any sacks. We had seven different guys make big plays. A lot of positives.

"Defensively, we were outstanding with our four turnovers. We had three interceptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. We had a couple of sacks. We have been really good on third down three weeks in a row. We have a lot of guys who are gaining experience. Khalil Barnes did a great job in his first start.

"Special teams, a lot of good things. A great job by Spector and Khalil on stopping the fake punt. Big plays from us in kick and punt return. Still, a lot we can improve on.

"Being +3 in turnover margin was big. Hopefully that will be a trend for us. If we can be even or better, we can be a tough team.

"We have some guys banged up. We will lose Cole Turner. My heart breaks for him. This kid will be a superstar before he is out of here, but he tore three of his adductor muscles, so they're going to have to repair that. That'll be it for him for the season. I hate that for him. We felt like he was on his way for a big-time year. Good news is he has his whole career ahead of him. He has worked really hard. I know what he brings to the table. We'll have a lot of great days with Cole in the years to come. We will miss him this year. Right now we don't know if we're doing the surgery this week. He'll bounce back and be back better than ever."

Q: Given Tyler Brown's emergence, is there any thought to getting both he and Antonio on the field together going forward?

SWINNEY: "I would say anything is possible. We've had three games to evaluate our guys and we like our group. We feel like we have more depth than we've had. We feel good about Adam. He had two opportunities and made big plays. We are super pleased with Antonio and Beaux. Spector hasn't had as many opportunities yet but he has played and practiced well. Stellato is still coming. We'll certainly continue to do what we need to do to put our team in position to win games. We have competition at the position which is encouraging as well."

Q: You're just an injury away from Hunter Helms being your quarterback. Your thoughts on him last night?

SWINNEY: "I'm proud of him. He prepares super hard. He only had one negative play. He is always ready. He has a great understanding. He will be a coach one day. He was a captain for the game. He is a leader and highly respected among his teammates. We have confidence in him. I am glad we were able to get him in there. He has been able to take advantage of it."

Q: Your evaluation of Collin Salder and Mitchell Mayes last night?

SWINNEY: "Mitchell played really well. He had a couple of plays here and there, but very steady. We have a lot of confidence in him. Collin and Tristan played ... probably not much difference in snaps. Sadler had 34 snaps and Tristan had 32. Both played well and both have things they need to clean up. We have a good situation right there. They're not all-pro, but a good, solid, performance for Collin's first start."

Q: Can you give us a window into your thought process last night on the placekicking situation? How close were you to giving your backup a shot?

SWINNEY: "Our second guy right now would be Aidan Swanson. To answer your question, we were real close. Robert settled in. The mechanics of what he needed to do on the extra points were good and clean. It's frustrating for sure (on the misses). Next guy up would be Aidan. He's been solid in practice. The other two guys on the roster haven't seized the moment. Aidan has. He is a punter who can kick, but he's just got more confidence and has done a better job than the other guys.

"Hopefully Robert will get this thing turned around and get out of this funk. He's as talented a guy as I've ever been around. Sometimes guys can get in a bad spot mentally. Hopefully he'll work his way through that before we have to make a change."

Q: Did you talk with C.J. Spiller on the situation with Will Shipley? And will there be any disciplinary action for Shipley?

SWINNEY: "I did talk with C.J. about it. I would just say that was some competitive juices flowing with two competitors. We'll handle that inside. They resolved that pretty quickly."

Q: Antonio went to the locker room but came back fine apparently. Your evaluation of him last night?

SWINNEY: "He is playing well. He rolled his ankle a little but just got it taped up pretty good. He has made some big plays for us. We have a ton of confidence in him. We need him to continue to make plays for us. He certainly can do it. That's for sure."

