"Defensively, we were outstanding. We gave up 112 yards total with our ones. Overall a great day. Turnovers, interceptions, pick-six, pressures ... just a great job. I'm proud of them. A lot of guys stepped up. A lot of competitive plays. Still, though, plenty that we can improve upon.

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney again addressed members of the media Sunday evening during his weekly teleconference, this time to take a closer look at his team's sixth win of the season after the coaching staff's film review on Sunday.

"Offensively, Cade was outstanding. It was a fun day. We were really balanced on offense. We felt we could run the ball and we did that and it opened up some things in the passing game. We had about eight or nine guys who had big plays for us. We protected well, too. We had some miscues up front but our offensive line did a nice job. We played a lot of guys. We dropped a few balls and had a couple of penalties that were unnecessary and an interception, but overall, again, a really good day.

"We have another opportunity this week with a ranked team. North Carolina is having a great year with a great win yesterday. It's senior day, so we look forward to another great week of preparation.

"Injury-wise, probably one of our cleanest games. Sage, we did lose him. He tore his ACL, so he's going to have to have surgery this week. I hate that for him. He has made some big plays and is one of our most physical guys. He was the one major injury that we had."

Q: You gradually brought Avieon Terrell along this season. Was there a point where you kind of saw that he was beginning to separate from the pack and take a step forward?

SWINNEY: "A combination of all of those things. We were focused on him at nickel and he'll continue to play that over time. He's a very talented player. We wanted to create some depth there and at corner. With Lukus and Sheridan hurt, it created more opportunities. But we knew all the way back in camp that we'd be able to use him. We knew he was special. He's just like his brother ... focused and all about his business. He's competitive, great aptitude and focus. Notre Dame presented his biggest opportunity and he took full advantage of that. He has really created a great spark for us out there."

Q: Will Shipley ... it looked like targeting yesterday. Do you send that to the league office?

SWINNEY: "Yes, we send everything in that we disagree with and we do get a response. It's kind of confidential on what those reponses are. I will say that the director is very forthright and calls it like it is whther he agrees with you or not. But yes, we turn everything in, whether it's a missed hold or a PI. We've had several things turned in over the year that they have missed and other things that they don't agree with. At least you have good communication. You use it to educate yourselves and your team. They use it, too, so that they're holding their guys accountable. It doesn't help in the moment but at least there is accountability. It does affect them in how they get games and postseason, too. But yes, that's definitely one we will turn in. We usually get a response a day after."

Q: Going to the loss on Ennis, your thoughts on filling in that spot and your depth there.

SWINNEY: "Yes, Josh is ready. He has been waiting his time. He is a very natural athlete. He's very instinctive and understands the nuances of the game. He has played running back, safety, linebacker, defensive end, everything. He has a unique athleticism to him. He plays with great confidence . He took advantage of his opportunity yesterday. It also puts Olsen in the fray as well. We have high expectations for him. Markus Dixon is another guy who can now play if we need him to since there are only a couple games left. Our depth starting this week will be deeper."

Q: You touched on this in yestrday's presser, but can you talk more about the fake punt and how that came about?

SWINNEY: "It was just an alert. We should have punted the ball there. We didn't execute it well. You make a call and it didn't work out. Nobody's fault but mine there. it didn't go the way you want it."

Q: When someone makes a play like Tyler Brown did with that catch, how much power can it have to energize your sideline?

SWINNEY: "Oh man it's huge. Just like you drop a pick-six or a touchdown, things that can take air out of you. Those plays like that ... Enthusiasm, it's contagious. That's how you get it rolling. It was fun to see. It started with Beaux who made a great play. Just fun to see and proud of those guys. That's the way it should be. Players make plays. That's what quarterbacks love. Go back to the national championship in January of 2019 ... a horrible throw by Trevor but Justyn Ross reaches back and makes an amazing catch. Plays like that, it's like it throws gasoline on the fire."

Q: You mentioned the incredible pass by Cade to Briningstool. How fine is the line between making a throw like that and knowing you can make it but also wanting to protect the football?

SWINNEY: "We went into that game knowing we would be aggressive. He read it from outside in and he just let it rip. It's just part of him growing and learning. It was an awesome play by Briningstool. We trust him. We trust Cade. We have to let him play. We have to score touchdowns. You won't score touchdowns just handing it off all the time. You'll score but you'll have some bad plays, too. It's an opportunity to grow our team and finish with some momentum. Cade has made some big plays. We have won in some different ways."

Q: Does it feel like Thomas Austin will just ride the hot hand approach at guard going forward?

SWINNEY: "I'd say so. It was good to get some other guys in there. I don't think Trent and Harris - even though they played every snap against Notre Dame - I don't think we want to live on that every single week. Collin, he's just a great young talent. It was good to get him back. He brings a presence in there. Mitchell, he had his best game. Sometimes you have to lose the opportunity and just go sit for awhile. He had a couple of bad games and I thought he played well yesterday. We need all those guys. I was pleased. 80-something plays .. there is always poor footwork here or there, but I thought hose guys competed their butts off. I was encouraged. Hopefully we can keep some depth going there. It's nice to have options and to have someone else ready to go in and get it done."

Q: With Tristan, has he settled in now at left tackle for you?

SWINNEY: "Yeah. He's a baller. We started him at guard a few games ago and he played well there, really well. He just takes it seriously. He competes his butt off. It's been his first year where he plays significant snaps. He has good length. He knows how to use it. He gets high and gets bullied every now and then but is a quick fix guy, which you like. I am encouraged by all those guys.

"Blake Miller is also playing really well for us. He's quietly going about his business. These last few games he has become a steady Eddie out there. He's just a sophomore."

