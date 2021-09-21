Swinney on injuries, depth, offense, N.C. State
CLEMSON | Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Tuesday as part of his weekly news conference, this time to talk further about his team's injuries, replacements, Georgia Tech and of course N.C. State, the Tigers' conference road opener on Saturday.
The following is an abbreviated transcript of Swinney's Tuesday presser.
OPENING STATEMENTS: "This is a very good N.C. State team, a complete team, one of the most experienced teams in the country, for sure. They have nine of 11 back on offense and eight of 11 back on defense. They are well-coached, tough and play smart.
"Offensively, their quarterback is a baller, an excellent thrower, athletic and runs well. He understands their scheme. And they are committed to doing what they do. They've got four starters back on the offensive line, they're physical and have a physical run game. Their receivers are very good. They have two great backs.
"Their defense looks like us on tape. They run to the ball, they're fundamentally sound and physical. Very experienced. They're well-coached. They have not allowed a rushing touchdown. Special teams, it's one of the best we will see all year. They have the school record holder in field goals and in punting. A very good team.
"I'm excited to see us play a true road game. It's a tough place to play. We have to play well and have a great week of preparation. We're looking forward to it.
"Tyler Davis had surgery this morning. It's a big loss for us. He was playing great football for us. Just super proud of him. I know he'll come back better than ever. Ruke Orhorhoro, we're fortunate we have him and other guys who have gotten some experience."
Q: Can you share some thoughts on Tre' Williams.
SWINNEY: "He has been banged up since camp. He has played well. In the UGA game, he was very active. He had the most mistakes but it was his first time playing. He bounced back and looked better the last two weeks. He's a presence inside. He's athletic and tough. Ruke has played well and Etinosa Reuben has started to make some progress. He was out all last year and has missed a lot of time around here. He is starting to show some life a little bit. Darnell Jefferies is consistent for us. He understands our scheme. You have to be careful with some matchups but he's very functional. Payton Page is a young guy who is learning. He's a load in there. We have a good group. We're definitely going to miss TD."
Q: When did Tyler go down?
SWINNEY: "I didn't know. I never saw it. He never missed a play. It was incredible that he was able to play. He was sore the next day. In the moment he felt like he could play."
Q: What do you think when you hear things like Matt Bockhorst saying he's not here to make friends and wants more accountability?
SWINNEY: "That's the way it is. We're getting good effort. If we weren't, that would be different. We have great kids who are working their tails off. We have some inexperience in some spots and it's been a weird deal. Last week was a strange challenge. We got ambushed a little bit. If you have young players, you're not sure, what goes out the window is fundamentals. But effort is there. It's prepare with purpose and our guys do that. At some point we're going to take practice to game day. When you do that, you're doing a good job with details. You have to have commitment and we have that. We have great leadership on this team. We have effort but we want effort with technique, which leads to great execution. We have to get better there. There's no doubt."
Q: As the offense comes around, do you worry about putting so much pressure on your defense?
SWINNEY: "They're focused on their job. We don't go into a game thinking about that. We want to stop people. Defensive guys aren't worried about the offense. Do that and you're not worried about your job."
Q: How do you think D.J. handles criticism thus far?
SWINNEY: "You'd have to ask him. He's been fine to me. He prepares his tail off. He's very well prepared for what comes with that position, especially at a place like Clemson. That just comes with it."
Q: What have you seen from Davis Allen?
SWINNEY: "He's just played well. And Braden Galloway hasn't played bad. Davis has just played well. Just like Shipley. He's done well and that's why he's running out there first. We've got two really good players. One has to run out there first. Davis has just been more complete."
Q: How would you describe Shipley's vision?
SWINNEY: "Special. He's a complete player. He is relentless. He is a fighter for every inch. He is very passionate about the game and passionate about being a great teammate. I think Kobe is the same way. We have two really good players who will do some great things for us."
Q: Is it important to get Barrett Carter in more at this point?
SWINNEY: "Yes and he's ready. Malcolm played a lot of snaps Saturday as well. It was a long game. Barrett is going to be a great player. Super explosive and very instinctive. Eventually he will play inside."
Q: Is the belief that you just tip your cap to Ga. Tech for their game plan, showing you something defensively you had not seen on tape or do you feel you should have been more prepared?
SWINNEY: "I think you tip your cap to them. You prepare for what you think they will do. You only get 17 hours of prep time. You have to make decisions and that's based on what you see on tape. What we saw in the game is not what we had seen on tape. If we make the adjustments, we have 24 points. We just didn't finish drives."
Q: Does Mickey Dukes now become your third guy at running back?
SWINNEY: "Running back is one of the deepest positions on our team. We have two great backs, highly-recruited guys. It is an opportunity for Mickey. He has to be more detailed but he's very talented. Rencher is a guy we trust. Every time he gets a chance, he is productive. Obviously we have Phil Mafah, too. That'll be a week-to-week type of deal. He's an incredibly talented player."
Q: Anything more you can share on Lyn-J Dixon's decision to leave?
SWINNEY: "It's his decision and he wanted to get a head start on the portal. I wish him well."
Q: Was that a surprise to you?
SWINNEY: "Yes, it was a surprise. In 2021 I guess it shouldn't be. I'm sure we're not the only team who has had a player hit the transfer portal in the middle of the season."
Q: Any particular reason why we're not seeing more explosive plays from your offense at this point?
SWINNEY: "We played UGA. You won't see many people have explosives against UGA. We played a team last week that dropped eight and said run the ball, so that's what we did. And it was completely opposite of what we saw on tape and what we prepared for.
"I can assure you, we don't stink. We're going to be alright. We've got to stop turning that ball over. I can tell you that."
