Swinney on injuries, depth, offense, N.C. State

"Their defense looks like us on tape. They run to the ball, they're fundamentally sound and physical. Very experienced. They're well-coached. They have not allowed a rushing touchdown. Special teams, it's one of the best we will see all year. They have the school record holder in field goals and in punting. A very good team. "I'm excited to see us play a true road game. It's a tough place to play. We have to play well and have a great week of preparation. We're looking forward to it. "Tyler Davis had surgery this morning. It's a big loss for us. He was playing great football for us. Just super proud of him. I know he'll come back better than ever. Ruke Orhorhoro, we're fortunate we have him and other guys who have gotten some experience." Q: Can you share some thoughts on Tre' Williams. SWINNEY: "He has been banged up since camp. He has played well. In the UGA game, he was very active. He had the most mistakes but it was his first time playing. He bounced back and looked better the last two weeks. He's a presence inside. He's athletic and tough. Ruke has played well and Etinosa Reuben has started to make some progress. He was out all last year and has missed a lot of time around here. He is starting to show some life a little bit. Darnell Jefferies is consistent for us. He understands our scheme. You have to be careful with some matchups but he's very functional. Payton Page is a young guy who is learning. He's a load in there. We have a good group. We're definitely going to miss TD." Q: When did Tyler go down? SWINNEY: "I didn't know. I never saw it. He never missed a play. It was incredible that he was able to play. He was sore the next day. In the moment he felt like he could play." Q: What do you think when you hear things like Matt Bockhorst saying he's not here to make friends and wants more accountability?

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is shown here last Saturday greeting a young fan during Tiger Walk. (Getty)

SWINNEY: "That's the way it is. We're getting good effort. If we weren't, that would be different. We have great kids who are working their tails off. We have some inexperience in some spots and it's been a weird deal. Last week was a strange challenge. We got ambushed a little bit. If you have young players, you're not sure, what goes out the window is fundamentals. But effort is there. It's prepare with purpose and our guys do that. At some point we're going to take practice to game day. When you do that, you're doing a good job with details. You have to have commitment and we have that. We have great leadership on this team. We have effort but we want effort with technique, which leads to great execution. We have to get better there. There's no doubt." Q: As the offense comes around, do you worry about putting so much pressure on your defense? SWINNEY: "They're focused on their job. We don't go into a game thinking about that. We want to stop people. Defensive guys aren't worried about the offense. Do that and you're not worried about your job."