Swinney on injuries, Louisville, the road ahead

"Injury-wise, most everybody has a good chance of being back this week. The biggest injury for us is Joe Ngata . He will probably be out for a couple of weeks with a foot injury. He's one, for sure, who will be out. We have a couple of other guys who we are hopeful on."

"I am proud of our team and its resiliency. Louisville is a good team, a lot better than their record, for sure. The last back-to-back come-from-behind wins in the fourth quarter we've had at Clemson was in 1974. I think Mike O'Cain was the quarterback then.

OPENING STATEMENTS : "We've had back-to-back weeks with game-winning drives in the fourth quarter when we had to have it. We found a way to get some key stops defensively. Obviously the goal line stand - first and goal from the two - was amazing. We had four sacks, nine tackles for loss and a nice job on third down. They were 1-of-8 on third and fourth down in the fourth quarter. In the last 40 minutes, we only gave up seven points. That's after being down 17-7 with us only having 14 offensive snaps at that point.

Clemson (6-3, 5-2) will host the Huskies (1-8) in a game set to kick off at 12 p.m. noon. The game will be televised by the ACC Network. The Tigers opened as a 38-point favorite Sunday.

CLEMSON | Sunday evening Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media in his weekly teleconference, this time to talk more about his team's win over Louisville, injuries, personnel and another week of preparation ahead of Saturday's matchup with UCONN.

Q: With Ngata, will the hope now be for him to be back for South Carolina?

SWINNEY: "That's what it sounds like. It depends on each player and how they will respond. Looks like this week and most likely next week. That's where we are."

Q: Is Andrew Booth in concussion protocol after last night?

SWINNEY: "Yes, but it was more of a stinger with him. Anytime you get an upper body shot like that, there is a process you have to go through. He looked really good after the game and was having fun. We're hopeful based on where he was today. Hopefully he and Kobe Pace will play this coming weekend."

Q: Will Payton Page be available this weekend?

SWINNEY: "Yes. He'll be available."

Q: Scott Satterfield said last night that he feels like you guys do a great job up the middle and force things outside.

SWINNEY: "We don't want to let them come downhill on us. We want them to try to run around on us and then we can hopefully leverage our speed. We did a good job of zoning their coverage off. They had an option to run or pass there at the end. It's hard. When it's so compressed and your speed shows up ... if you can be stout up front and cover the guys, you've got a chance. We've got guys who can run and give us a chance."

Q: What happened with Ngata at that last play?

SWINNEY: "He just had a foot injury. That's it."

Q: With Ngata out, who do you look to now to step into his place?

SWINNEY: "E.J. Williams is a top three receiver on this team. He had a good family situation, so he didn't practice until Thursday of last week. That's why Beaux Collins got the start. Man, E.J. is in a good spot now. He's feeling great. He'll get back in that starting lineup. He's a great player and as tough as they come. E.J. and Beaux will play a lot. Really proud of Beaux. He had a really good game. E.J., Beaux and Justyn Ross will start. I'm also proud of Dacari Collins. He played fast and he's made a lot of progress. He's done a nice job. He's playing physical and will compete. I'm encouraged with what he is doing. That's where we are."

Q: With D.J. Uiagalelei, is there any thought of letting his knee rest some this week?

SWINNEY: "This is the biggest game of the year. If we lose this game, there will be a new head coach here. D.J. is good to go. It's not anything surgical. He'll be fine. It is what it is. We want to continue to use Taisun Phommachanh and complement the offense, but we're going into all of our games trying to play our best. We have to look at it that way otherwise you send the wrong message to your team."

Q: It's been seven straight conference games for you. How nice is it to step away from that for a week and get healthy before a monster game against Wake?

SWINNEY: "I'm telling you, Louisville is a good team. They're nowhere near what their record is. They played their butts off. That quarterback is outstanding. They've had some heartbreakers. We were very fortunate. We just keep battling and keep finding a way. It'll really pay off for our team and our program. We don't have a single senior on our offensive line and won't have but one next year. We're seeing a great foundation for our players' future. It's exciting man, because we're getting better. We're getting better.

"I am thankful to be back home in front of a great crowd. Military Appreciation is always a big day for us. We have a big recruiting weekend coming up, too. It's a chance to build more momentum. For us, it's all about this game and trying to keep building and growing our team. We want to play our best football."

Q: At this point, do you pay attention at all to the conference standings considering your 2-2 start and what you've endured this season?

SWINNEY: "I'm not paying attention to anything other than what we can control because that's a waste of my time. Every game is so important, just critical. You don't get a chance to go back and redo things. You don't control your destiny but we do get a chance to control how we finish. I'm really proud of these guys. I'm so proud of these guys. No one knows what goes on inside of these walls.

"I didn't get up to Louisville until late. I flew up late. I watched my son play Friday night. The team had already gotten up there and gone to the movie. I get out to the bus on game day and there was a lady who was our driver. She hops on the bus and introduces herself. She told me she had been driving the bus for 15 years and has had many teams over the years. She said I want you to know this is the best group of young men that I have ever dealt with in 15 years.

"That, to me, just set the tone for the whole night. And I told the team that after the game. I was proud of them winning but that's why they won ... the character of the team shining through. Hopefully we can finish strong. But again, that one moment, sitting there in the quietness of a bus, that meant so much. This team has a lot of good people, a ton of heart and grit and toughness. To be where we are, especially with our backs against the wall from day one, there are a lot of great lessons that will come from it."

Q: Did your starting offensive line play every snap last night?

SWINNEY: "Yep, they did. We don't have many. But they did. They went the distance. Every play was life or death. We had three other guys we probably could have gotten in there but it just didn't work out that way."

