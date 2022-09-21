"Wake is an outstanding team. Dave Clawson is a friend. I've probably spent more time with Dave than any other coach over the last three years ... a lot of phone calls, conference calls, zoom calls. He's one of the great people in the profession. They evaluate well, teach, coach and develop well. It's one of the more veteran teams out there. It's the most veteran team he has had. Rarely does Wake beat itself. You have to beat them. You have to be disciplined. It starts with the guys in the trenches.

OPENING STATEMENTS : "We're excited about our first division road game. Each game is critical. To be able to go on the road and win is what it takes to win the league. Our goal is to win the division. This is a huge, huge, game for us. It's two good teams. We're both improving. Both want the exact same thing. It comes down to being able to execute.

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Wednesday at his weekly news conference, this time to talk more about his team's win over Louisiana Tech, a week of preparation, personnel, injuries and of course Saturday's matchup versus Atlantic Division opponent Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C.

"Their offensive line ... they have played a million snaps. They rush the passer defensively. Their linebackers are really good. They've always had one of the better secondaries that we see. They challenge you and play with good technique. Safeties are good tacklers and aggressive. This is a complete football team. Dave has had these guys rolling. They've been to a bunch of bowl games. They won the division last year. You don't get lucky and win the division. They have good skill at receiver, really elite. Both backs are outstanding. The third back had a good day on us last year.

"It'll be our first noon game. We're super excited. I'm sure it'll be a great crowd. Our guys are excited about the challenge and opportunity to stay in control of our destiny. We'll have to play well. We'll have to play our best game to this point."

Q: You've had success against them and blowing up that slow mesh they use frequently. What's been the key?

SWINNEY: "They were leading the country in 30-yard plays last year. They're unique. You have a guy like Sam Hartman who is like a coach out there. He knows where the matchup is. He'll hold that ball until the last second. What has helped us is playing complementary football. We have been able to get them out of their rhythm and game plan. We had four straight stops last year and we got some points. I think we got up 17-3 and with our defense, it gets them out of their plan a little bit. That's what it takes.

"They're going to make plays. They're really, really good. We have to be efficient on offense. You don't want them having short fields. We have to do a good job up front and be disruptive. We have to continue to make competitive plays. It starts in the trenches."

Q: What was Dacari Collins' reason for transferring?

SWINNEY: "I don't think he liked where he is on the depth chart. It's 2022. That's not much of a story anymore to me, to be honest. It's going to be an every year deal in college football. Great kid, really talented and has a bright future. He just has to continue to mature and grow. Nothing negative. He loved his time here and appreciated everybody. Guys aren't patient much anymore. That's the world we live in. I wish him well. We'll keep moving."

Q: Is Bryan Bresee handling things about as well as possible?

SWINNEY: "He is. It's been a long journey. He was in the hospital with his sister for four straight days, all day everyday and then the closure that came with yesterday. This will be something he'll deal with the rest of his life. He has a great support group and an amazing family. I think Ella, just her words and joy, the things she wrote, hopefully they can all take some peace from that. I know he is looking forward to getting back with his teammates."

Q: What other challenges do you think Wake presents?

SWINNEY: "They don't always run the slow mesh. The biggest challenge is their explosiveness. There is a lot of conflict with your backers. You want to come get them but as soon as you do and if they're blocking you up front, it creates huge gaps and windows throwing the football. Same thing at safety. You have to be really patient and have your eyes on the right things. They mix it up. They create and force matchups because of the nature of how they play. Hartman is so good and so smart, if you just throw one pitch at him, you're in trouble. You have to be multiple and change it up."

Q: Do you have an update on injuries?

SWINNEY: "We are in a better spot. We won't put out an availability list until Saturday (prior to kick off). We're in a good place. We have some guys who may be game-day type decisions. Right now we like where we are."

Q: Will Shipley had 139 yards the other day but only 12 carries. How much of a benefit is it having the other guys fresh? What are your desired rotation plans there?

SWINNEY: "It's critical. Shipley is averaging a bunch of yards per touch but keeping him fresh ... it's hard to do that if you feel there is a big drop-off. We have the same thing at back as we do at defensive end. We have four grown men at defensive end as Xavier Thomas comes back.

"Those backs are different. All will have that kind of game. There will be a game where Phil Mafah will go off. There will be a game where Kobe Pace will go off. He had an unbelievable game in this one last year. That's just kind of where we are. We are blessed with those three backs. Shipley is different, for sure. He just brings a passion and energy that lifts everyone. All those guys will have opportunities."

Q: Xavier Thomas ... is he coming back Saturday?

SWINNEY: "Maybe. Maybe. I'm hopeful."

Q: As Antonio Williams continues to progress, does he fit more prominently into the top half of your rotation at receiver?

SWINNEY: "Oh yeah. We have five or six guys at receiver that we feel great about. We're in a good spot. Getting Adam Randall back is huge. We're getting him going. Ngata is making some plays. Antonio has made some big plays just off of scrambles. He's a very alert kid. Beaux is the same. Beaux has had two touchdowns off of scrambles. We're really pleased with Antonio. He has proven that he can be a guy that we can count on. The lights aren't too bright. E.J ... we're trying to get him where he needs to be. We need to get him going. He was banged up in camp."

Q: The secondary has been up and down to this point. How do you evaluate them currently?

SWINNEY: "We've had some busts. Guys are going to make some competitive plays. There isn't any team in the country that doesn't give up competitive plays. They made some plays. The play on Fred ... poor press technique. You'll have that. Everyone has good players. It's when you bust and your eyes aren't on some basic stuff ... like turning No. 3 loose on a base vertical. We have to clean up some tackles. We have some drop-8 stuff where we don't have a guy in the right spot. Just discipline in zone stuff and more technique cleanup in our man stuff.

"They're a work-in-progress for sure. We've kept people out of the end zone, so we've done some good things. Getting Jeadyn Lukus, Toriano Pride and Sherrod Covil some work was huge because we're going to have to have those guys. The experience they're going to get is going to make them better."

Q: What did you think of Chase Brice's latest heroics?

SWINNEY: "I called him and told him we need to go to Vegas right now. His comment was winners win and that's Chase to the core. I'm proud of him. He's a great young man and has become a great leader. They all believe in him. He just finds a way. That's who he is. I love that guy. He's a good one."

Q: Your thoughts on Will Putnam getting ACC Player Of The Week honors?

SWINNEY: "One of the most dedicated and committed players we have had here. He is the epitome of all-in. He is a grinder. He is incredibly smart. He's committed. He's tough. You win with guys like that. You go down with a guy like that, too. You get every ounce of everything he's got every single week. He'll do things the way he is coached to do them. He's a great leader and teammate. I'm really proud of him. He's gotten better all three games."