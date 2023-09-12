"We have to keep building and cut out some of these disasters we have had in the first two games. We need to put four good quarters together of complementary football. Do that and we can match up with anyone."

"Defensively, same thing. They have some active guys up front who are disruptive. No. 50 and No. 8, they're impressive. No. 5 and No. 19, No. 49, they jump out at you. They play hard. Their guys on the back end can really run. They're not afraid to get up and challenge receivers.

"This is a dangerous team coming in here. They've got some weapons, tools. Their quarterback has been around. He won't be overwhelmed. He has started at Texas and Nebraska. He creates plays. He'll pull it down and run it, too. They do a lot of good things to challenge you. Coach Herman , I have known him a long time. He does a good job. They have some speed. This will be one of the biggest offensive lines we see all year. They're a veteran group. They're two games in and had a couple of turnovers in the last game, but this is a team that will challenge us athletically and schematically.

OPENING STATEMENTS : "I am proud of our guys for this past week, getting on the right track. I saw a lot of great things in the game. This week is another opportunity for us to go play.

Q: Do you remember the Florida Atlantic game much here in 2006?

SWINNEY: "Yeah, I remember that game. They hadn't been D-1 long. It's always been a program I'm familiar with. I've been down there quite a bit. It's a great place to live and a beautiful campus. Maybe we should do a home-and-home with these guys. Coach Schnellenberger put that program on the map. He was an Alabama guy at one time on Coach Bryant's staff. We played against one of his teams at Louisville when I was there. They've had some really good coaches come through there."

Q: How would you evaluate Cade's performance in seeing the field? Decision-making?

SWINNEY: "Really good outside of about five plays. Those five plays have been bad. We were 80-percent completion the other day and that's 40-something passes with all the quarterbacks. He has been really good. He has a great understanding. He's just had a couple of plays he wishes he could get back. He'll get better.

"He's just got to play. He can sit in the film room all day and you have every answer. You have to go play and practice. It's another thing when you're out there in a game. He has been really, really good. He has made a couple of plays in the first two games that hopefully he'll never make the rest of his career."

Q: Is there another area on your team where you really need the reps now?

SWINNEY: "It's just turnovers. That's it. We've played two pretty good games defensively. We've played pretty good offensively. The major issue is turnovers. What we needed to improve on from week one to week two was the red zone. We scored every time in the red zone this past week not counting the last one where the game ended. It was good to see that. We played cleaner in that area. Biggest thing ... let's win the turnover margin. We won't be a great team until we win the turnover margin. That is a great equalizer against any opponent. Hopefully we can get that out of our system. We need to go on a run of winning the margin, at least be even. I'll take those odds."

Q: How do you teach guys not to turn the ball over?

SWINNEY: "Fundamentals. Look at the turnovers we've had. One was a collision. A guy spent out of a down-block. You have to hang onto the ball. We've had ball-handling issues, a snap that was a little off where we didn't handle it well. Those are fundamental things where you have to work every single day, which we do. We have to create more turnovers. We got one this past week, we needed two. We had two the first game and we needed three. You'll be amazed when you win the turnover battle, because we've got good players."

Q: What's it like to have a lot of talent, good kids and yet there is self-destruction?

SWINNEY: "It's frustrating, but again that's football. Sometimes the ball does not bounce your way. Sometimes you're fortunate the other way. As long as they're playing hard, giving great effort, they care and they're committed, you keep going. We have a good team. We'll show up and compete and fight every week. We always say don't lose to Clemson. Let's focus and take care of things we can control. We want to minimize the things that can really make winning harder. You hurt for players when you see certain things. These guys don't want to fumble the ball. No one wants that."

Q: Where are you now at left tackle?

SWINNEY: "We're not disappointed with anyone. We'll keep battling. Maybe at some point there is an a-ha moment. Right now we're pleased with the guys we have. They're on a day-to-day, week-to-week, deal as far as how they're competing. We want to get Marcus Tate some work, too. We have six guys we think can play tackle for us. We've thrown the ball and run the ball well. It's not like they haven't played well up front. We just want to keep working through it. Maybe later in the season someone will separate. I'd be just fine if they don't because we have multiple good players."

Q: An update on Tink Kelley and Cole Turner?

SWINNEY: "Yes, he will be back. He and Cole will be back. Tink is available if we need him. He's a guy we're really excited about, I mean really excited about. He would have been right there in the mix last year but with Antonio and Tyler, we feel like we might be able to hold him."

Q: Mickey Conn was on the sidelines the first two games. Can you comment on that and what went into that?

SWINNEY: "We put Hall up top and some of our support guys. We wanted to get him down on the field. We felt like from a communication standpoint, it would help us. It's been good. Our pass offense and pass defense were big areas that needed to improve and so far they have."

Q: Is T.J. Parker pushing for a starting role?

SWINNEY: "No. Mascoll had a great game the other day and is playing well. T.J. Parker is playing starter reps. He's definitely our third guy but neither one of our ends are in jeopardy of losing their jobs. We recognize T.J., though, and what he has done in these two games. We wanted to get him in there and we have been proud of what he has done. He could be a starter for us, for sure, but Mascoll and XT are definitely our guys right now."

Q: You were impressed with Stellato Saturday. He caught five passes but was blown up on another play. Your thoughts on his progress to this point?

SWINNEY: "He's tough. He's always had that mentality. He's a tough kid who has a little swagger and grit to him. We liked that about him coming out of high school. He's competitive. He's got a ton of confidence. I told y'all coming in he wasn't someone we were counting on. I'm happy that he has been able to get back. I guess he got about nine or ten days of practice in camp before we had our opener. It's good for him to have the success that he had. His confidence is as good as it's been. It's really his first time being healthy. He's really trying to the seize the moment. He's taken advantage of his opportunity. He's a snatcher. He snatches the football. He can definitely help us. Hopefully we can keep him rolling."

Q: Anyone you want to see more involved who hasn't broken through yet?

SWINNEY: "Not really. The ball has been spread around pretty good so far. A game like that the other day, we played a lot of people. You get some guys out so that other guys can have an opportunity. We've gotten everybody involved so far. Probably the biggest guy wasn't available and that's Cole. At some point you'll see him. Adam maybe had just a few opportunities. As far as groups, we're spreading it around really well."

Q: An outlook for Vic Burley?

SWINNEY: "He's back. He's back in practice this week. We'll see how he does today and tomorrow. Today will be a full pads day. He just got put back in last night. We hope he'll be able to help us. He was set to play (and not redshirt) before he got hurt. That's still kind of the case right now."

Q: What kind of difference have you seen in Jeadyn Lukus?

SWINNEY: "Total transformation. He had no confidence last year. He didn't practice with confidence. He was injured and had to have surgery. For whatever reason he didn't believe in himself like he needed to. He just wouldn't quite cut it loose and practice the way he needed to. But that's football. These kids, the light comes on for them in different stages. He has had a different look in his eye since the spring. He's had a different mindset to him. He has come into his own. He believes he can become a great player. He's buying into that and he's buying into doing what it takes to be a great player. He's an incredibly gifted kid. He's long, physical and has excellent ball skills. He has positioned himself to be right there in the mix."

Q: Do you think Cade has been indecisive in the RPO game?

SWINNEY: "I don't think he has been indecisive in the RPO game. There have been a couple of things ... the turnover down there in the red zone was just a mistake in the run game. He's got a great feel for RPO. He just has to eliminate two/three bad plays. We can live with bad plays. We just have to get rid of the catastrophy. He has done some great things the first two weeks. He'll just keep getting better."

Q: Peter Woods was benching 475 when he got here. Have you ever had a stronger freshman?

SWINNEY: "A stronger freshman? I don't think so. We've had some guys who have shown up really strong but I don't think we've had one show up stronger than Peter. He came from a great program in Alabama, well-coached. They take it seriously down there and he's been playing varsity ball since the eighth grade. He's way ahead at his age. Naturally he's just so gifted. He's a powerful kid."

Q: Are the low kicks easily correcitible?

SWINNEY: "I wouldn't say easily correctiable. It's a technical thing. It wasn't an issue in camp. For whatever reason you'll go through some growing pains, whether it's stage fright or whatever. It's a hard job. He's very talented and it was good to see Robert bounce back. He just has to continue to work on his technique and get the ball up. He knows how to do that. He's trained for this his entire life. I know the mechanics of my golf swing, too, but I don't always get it right."

Q: What have you learned about Garrett Riley through two games?

SWINNEY: "He's got a call sheet but he likes to fold it up. He's a very even keeled guy. He's fun. He had a birthday yesterday. Happy birthday to G-Money. He's a great guy. He doesn't walk around like he's got all the answers. He wants collaboration. He asks questions. He loves input. I love sitting in the quarterback meetings with him. It's like we're sitting at Melrose Place. He's not a high-strung guy. It's just who he is. He loves what he does. He loves it. He understands the good and bad that comes with it. He likes to teach.

"Wes is the same way. Chad chewed eight packs of gum and drank eight Red Bulls by half time. Tony Elliott was very cerebral and wanted to be away from everything. Everything had to be perfect. He had to have an answer for everything. He didn't want to go to bed until he had an answer for everything. G-Money is more of a free spirit. I love that about him. It's matchups. Let's get the best players the ball and he has done a nice job of that. In-game, he has a good feel for what's happening on the field."

