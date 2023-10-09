OPENING STATEMENTS : "Just getting back going with our guys today. We played really well defensively for four quarters and really well offensively for two quarters versus Wake Forest. Special teams and the fumble created some terrible field position issues, but our guys found ways to win.

Swinney spoke on a range of topics, including injuries, while also looking ahead to the Tigers' open date week itinerary ahead of an October 21 night game at Miami.

CLEMSON --- Monday evening Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney again addressed members of the media as part of his weekly teleconference, this time to take a closer look at his team's 17-12 win over Wake Forest on Saturday following the coaching staff's Sunday film review.

"Offensively, a tale of two halves. Sloppy. Really proud of how we finished the game ... almost five yards a carry. No sacks. We only had seven negative yards. I loved how we were able to finish the game. That was a critical situation with them having three timeouts. I'm just disappointed with the sloppy start. The big turnover and fumble-exchange there was frustrating.

"239 yards allowed by our defense, four sacks and just a tremendous job. We created a turnover. They got in the red zone five times and got just one touchdown. And they got no points off of turnovers. We just found a way to win.

"A lot of things we can do better. The open date comes at a good time. We have good momentum. We need to get ourselves healthy. By the time we get to Miami, we should be as healthy as we've been. We have two offensive starters out for the year in Cole Turner and Walker Parks. Everyone else, though, we should have them back. All hands on deck. It's coming at a good time for us. We have a lot to build on and improve upon. We need to have a couple of great weeks of practice, work on Miami and work on Clemson, too."

Q: Do you have an update on Sheridan Jones?

SWINNEY: "Better today. We are still waiting on some bloodwork and tests. He was better today with the symptoms he was dealing with."

Q: Do you have an update on Tink Kelley? Did he have the surgery?

SWINNEY: "We will do it on Thursday, so that will pretty much shut him down for the season. I'm glad he was able to get some experience and get the reps that he got in practice. We are super excited about him. We'll have him ready to go in January, so he won't miss anything in the off-season."

Q: Your thoughts on the clock management issue of the Ga. Tech - Miami game? How much of an emphasis is that with you and your staff?

SWINNEY: "It's really important. I do it. I have a chart. We also have one up in the box, but I keep a chart on me. It's not just the milk-the-clock side of it, but also defensively in trying to get the ball back. It's something we work on a lot. We practice it a lot in our two-minute drill and our milk-the-clock drill. It's definitely important. No doubt about that."

Q: What do you feel you have gotten from Jake Briningstool and Sage Ennis to this point?

SWINNEY: "Sage has been very consistent in our run game, one of our more consistent guys. He hasn't had as many opportunities in the pass game yet. Jake had five catches the other night and one big miss on the third and two. He has done a nice job. Jake has become a complete player, a very physical guy. He had four key blocks in the game. I am proud of both of those guys. Definitely still room for improvement. There are a couple of layups here and there that we need to make. We need to be more precise with some things."

Q: Nine sacks in your last two games after four over the first four. What do you feel has led to that?

SWINNEY: "The first game the ball was out really quick and he was a really good runner, plus it was the first game. You're getting yourself back into the thick of things. Our defense, though, has done a nice job. I'm proud of them. They've gotten pressures and a good push. Ruke has had back to back games with a sack. I think Woodaz had a couple of sacks. We've just gotten better. We've gotten better on the back end with our coverage. Guys have just executed our scheme, our stunts, blitzes and pressures."

Q: You said Saturday you wanted to review the film of what you had at right guard with both Mitchell Mayes and Harris Sewell. What did you see?

SWINNEY: "Mitchell had a big miss on the first third and two. The effort was great, but Mitchell has to come off on the backside backer. That was probably his biggest mistake and that's a routine thing. They blew the guy up but he has to come off on the backside backer. He didn't get as many plays. We probably should have gotten him back in there. It was good to see Harris. He responded. He had one miss on a twist that he didn't get traded off. I thought he played well. He's physical, he's smart and understands the game. He's going to be a good player for us."

Q: Your players of the game?

SWINNEY: "Putnam, Shipley and Mafah were our players of the game on offense, special teams was Aidan Swanson and Hamp Greene coming up with the onside kick there. Defensively it was Mickens and then Toriano. Toriano was a huge bright spot. He didn't know he was going to have to start until we got into the locker room. I was proud of how he played and competed. And he played with some confidence."

Q: You always do something with community service during the open date. What do you have planned this week? Also, what does the rest of your schedule look like this week?

SWINNEY: "It'll be a normal open date for us. We'll practice today, meetings tomorrow, then community service where we will partner with the Call Me Mister program. We call it kids in cleats. They'll spend some time with our team, tour and eat. They'll all leave here with a brand new pair of tennis shoes. It's always a fun day and a chance to mentor a lot of these kids. It'll be a normal Wednesday for us, a physical practice and meetings. Same thing on Thursday with practice. Guys will be off Friday and Saturday and then check back in on Sunday. We'll have a lot of self-scout and crossover work this week. We'll evaluate our team closely."

Q: What do you need to see Cade and the offense concentrate more on this week?

SWINNEY: "We had three really good games in a row offensively outside of the turnovers. This game, again a tale of two halves. We have to get 11 guys consistently doing what we need them to do. We need more precision and consistency with our execution. We have to find a way to eliminate turnovers. We have had two massive turnovers on ball handling. We have to clean that up. We have to continue to grow our personnel and play like we've played like these last three games. We've out-gained every opponent we have played and have done a good job on third down. We had three trips to the red zone and had two touchdowns. We need more precision in our details play in and play out."

Q: Halfway through the season, where do you see your kicking game now? And how has Robert answered the challenge?

SWINNEY: "Robert hasn't answered the challenge because he hasn't kicked in practice in two weeks. They're going to let him kick some this week. He has shown up on game day and kicked off. We're looking forward to him getting back and competing. He's super talented. Jonathan has brought some maturity and confidence there. Robert is eager to get back. He's got most of the soreness out of his system. He has had a quad strain for the last two and a half weeks. We've been trying to nurse him through the week and get him ready for game day where he could kick off. He's trending in a good direction. I'm glad we have Jonathan right now for sure."

Q: Would you like to see Cade involved more in the run game with more designed runs?

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

SWINNEY: "He had some designed runs Saturday. The touchdown was a designed run. He had a couple of counters and draws. He has other plays where he has the option based on what he sees with the defense. His legs are a factor. Certainly it's not something we don't want to take advantage of. He's created some problems on scrambles. His ability to run isn't a negative for us. It's a plus."

Q: How much does your offensive thinking change now with your being 4-of-10 on field goals?

Our off topics forum

SWINNEY: "Early on it was a huge concern because I was afraid it was going to get blocked. We got in a funk at Duke and then it carried over into the next week. It definitely factors in but hopefully we can create some more consistency. We have made two of our last three. We missed the 51-yarder, but I put him out there because he was hitting it in practice. When you have a guy like B.T. Potter, you know you have automatic points, so you're not as aggressive."

BIG SALE on officially-licensed Clemson apparel & gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!