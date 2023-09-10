Swinney fielded numerous questions and addressed several topics as the Tigers get set to begin another week of practice on Monday ahead of next weekend's opponent - Florida Atlantic.

CLEMSON -- Sunday evening following film review from Clemson's coaching staff, Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media in his first teleconference of the season where he took a closer look at his team's 66-17 win over Charleston Southern the day before.

OPENING STATEMENTS: "We got done what we needed to do in the game yesterday. I'm proud of the team and the staff. It was a tough week with the short turnaround. Outside of a couple of really, really bad plays from Cade, we looked like Clemson football. We just have to cut out the costly turnovers. When we play complementary football, we can be a really good team.

"I was really pleased to see a team that got better as the game went on. When we substituted, we continued to play really well.

"Defensively, it's unfortunate that they get stuck with some of these points that we've given up over the last two games. To hold the opponent to 73 yards, I don't care who you play, it's hard to do. We played really good inside. They had 10 yards rushing. They only had four first downs in the game. Two weeks in a row we were really good on third down. I saw promise from our depth and I'm encouraged by that. We have a few things to correct, but overall just a good day defensively.

"Offensively another very productive game. This game we were able to get the points unlike the first game. The biggest issue in the first game was red zone. We went seven out of eight in the red zone yesterday. Back to back games we were good on third down. It would have been over 700 yards but we had negative yards off the bad fumble that came early in the game.

"I'm impressed with our offensive line. Good protection in the whole game. We had a breakdown late on a miscommunication. Our second-team group played well up front. I love the depth at running back. We had a bunch of long drives which is indicative of us doing the routine things well, which we did not do well consistently in the first game.

"We got on track a little bit. It's all about the ball, though. We have to take care of the ball. We lost the turnover margin again. It's hard to win games that way. Turnovers can make you average quick. It's all correctible. Outside of that, a lot of good things. I was proud of Robert and how he responded. It was good to see him make a field goal. We only had one punt and it was a 53-yarder. We have to keep building, growing, teaching and coaching.

"Our crowd was awesome. We look forward to being back out there Saturday night.

"Injury-wise, we came out of yesterday in good shape. No player came in today with anything serious."

Q: John Wooden used to say be quick but don't hurry. You feel like if you could get Cade going that way, he would settle in a bit?

SWINNEY: "Maybe. He's an outstanding decision-maker. He's smart as all get out. He's just had a couple of plays ... the fourth and one, he just got kind of flustered and got in a hurry. The clock was against him, but he's got to let us manage that. That snap wasn't perfect, but he's got to make that. The interception, I got no answer for that. He just ... I'm not sure. I'm anxious to visit with him on that. After that, he settled down and played well and did a heck of a job. He's gutsy. He used his legs better.

"Just don't try to do too much. He's trying to do a little too much. It's all right there, so play within the system. Everybody was open on that play and he just got himself in a bind. Sometimes you just have to take a sack. He'll learn from it. There's no doubt about it. The good news is he's got a chance to be really, really good for us. Garrett is doing a great job with him. We have been very productive two games in a row offensively. We just have to cut out the turnovers. It's really hard to win when you tie the margin, but harder when you lose the turnover margin."

Q: Your evaluation of Beaux Collins thus far?

SWINNEY: "He's off to a great start. He did last year, too. I was disappointed with the early celebration, let's call it. We'll make sure we address that. It's good to see him with the production he's having. All of those guys are blossoming and growing up. We have a chance to be a really good group."

Q: It seemed like the tempo was faster in the first half compared to the Duke game. Was that what you set out to do or did the situation just dictate that?

SWINNEY: "A little bit of both. That's back to back games with over 80 plays. I think our depth is a positive for us, for sure. Hopefully it'll be a factor regardless of who we play. We just have to finish. Tempo, it's kind of dictated by the situation. It wasn't anything specific. We've been really good when we have gone tempo. It has been productive for us."

Q: Clemson dropped out of the top 25 today. Your reaction to that and do you think you are a top 25 team?

SWINNEY: "Awe shoot, we're a long way away from all that. I don't care if we're ranked No. 1 or No. 25. We just have to win ballgames. We have a tough scheduled ahead. If we manage our schedule like we have in years past, all of that will take care of itself. Nobody knows who anybody is right now, honestly. We have a chance to be a good team, but we have to work our way to that."

Q: You played a lot of players yesterday, a lot with their first playing time. Are you pleased early with what you've seen out of your freshman class?

SWINNEY: "Oh yeah, absolutely. We love our roster. We think we've signed three really good classes in a row. We think we have put a really good roster together. We think we are in a good place and built to have a really good year this year and hopefully several years to come."

