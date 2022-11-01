"We can't give these guys short fields. We can't turn the ball over. We had three turnovers in seven games and then had four in one game, which is a recipe for disaster. It would be hard to overcome that at Notre Dame.

OPENING STATEMENTS : "This is a really good team we're about to play. They had two tough losses. When you're at a place like Notre Dame, it just shows the type of leader that Coach Freeman is to have settled them down and manage that staff and team. He's always been a great coach. I'm impressed with him as a great leader. They lost their starting quarterback, a great receiver and have sort of had to redefine themselves in some areas. It's a veteran team. They were right there against Ohio State in the fourth quarter. They've now won five out of six. They have found their identity. They're getting the ball to their playmakers. They have three grown men at running back. They're very physical.

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney met with members of the media Tuesday at his weekly news conference following a much-needed open date for his team and ahead of Saturday's primetime clash with Notre Dame in South Bend.

"We're looking forward to it. I think it will be a beautiful night and a great opportunity for both teams. As a competitor, I love going on the road. I loved playing at Tuscaloosa and I loved going on the road to Knoxville, Baton Rouge, Arkansas. To coach at a venue like Clemson, it's special. The crowd at Florida State was tremendous. We know everywhere we go, we'll get everyone's best shot. As a competitor, you love that. Notre Dame is iconic. We've won there once since 1979. It's not like you get to go there every year. The history and the brand of Notre Dame speaks for itself. I know way more about them than I should thanks to Tim Bourret who has told me a lot about them over the last 20 years. We're going to get the best they have at Notre Dame."

"This is a complete football team. As things got away from them early, it's good to see them bounce back. I know what it's like to be in that situation early in the season. They have really responded. They're a confident group coming off a ranked win. They have multiple ranked wins.

"Defensively, they are well-coached, big, strong, well-positioned. It's a physical mindset that they have. They do a good job schematically on the back end. There are seven starters back.

SWINNEY : "Yeah, yeah, absolutely. He's had some bad moments and snapped out of it. He's a totally different guy. Our expectation is for him to play his best game. Go back to work. You put your ace on the mound and there is a certain expectation. You have an expectation of what you're going to get from your guy. You won't let him give up four home runs if he's given up three. If you do, you're stupid. You move on and get right back at it. We're people. People are not perfect. We have moments from time to time. I'm sure y'all have some days better than others. You learn from it and move on. You have to be made of the right stuff. He's been awesome all year. We're not 8-0 if it's not for D.J. I'm proud of him, how he has handled himself and how he has led. He knows he can't go up there and play like he did against Syracuse."

Q : You've talked about the improved play of your quarterback. Is he mentally better this year to go into a rut versus last year?

SWINNEY : "Three games in a row where they blocked a punt. That has our attention. High alert. We have to do a great job of communicating and making sure everyone does their job."

SWINNEY : "They do what they do. It's the power ... that's what is coming. It's swap-zone. They do a great job creating how they get to those things. You have to be able to fit it all up against all their different looks. They have a good package."

SWINNEY : "They're moving him around a lot, throwing one-on-one red zone shots to him, double moves, using him like a receiver, they screen it to him, they've handed it to him, but most of it comes from their run action. Where's Waldo? He's all over the place. You have to stop the run or they're going to kill you. Those three backs are sledgehammers. Those offensive linemen create extra gaps formationally. It's a challenge to line up against them from a discipline and leverage standpoint. The quarterback isn't a guy who will be in the shotgun and throw it 50 times. He's going to be on the move all the time, whether it be the power, counter, stretch or swap-boot stuff. They're just creative with where they put him and play action stuff. Everyone knows he's going to get the ball but you still have to respect him as a blocker."

Q: How much of a difference will it make having Barrett Carter back?

SWINNEY: "He's a difference-maker, so it'll make a big difference. He's dynamic, he's great in the run game, he can cover anyone, he has elite speed, he's a little bit of an eraser in that he can fix some mistakes that happen. He's just a great player. He's a big difference."

Q: Beaux Collins hasn't had a catch in two games. Is that something some guys just have to live with at times?

SWINNEY: "We tried a few things. It just didn't work out. He's had opportunities. It just hasn't worked out. That's the life of a receiver. We're trying to win the game. It's been a real run-focus. Beaux, he'll have a bunch more great games. He had one drop. We had a screen we didn't throw, just different things."

Q: When an open date comes this time of year, is there an evaluation internally about touches for some of your guys?

SWINNEY: "Yes. It's the time of year where you kind of know who you are. You want to give everyone an opportunity to be a part of the game but sometimes the game dictates things. Shipley went off for 240 all-purpose yards, so it's ok. Some games it'll be where Beaux has six catches and two touchdowns and Shipley has 60 yards. We know who our playmakers are. Do we put them in a position to be successful? That's what I look at from week to week. Most people don't know what they're looking at and what kids are taught. This game is about players and putting them in a position to be successful. As long as I can look in the mirror and feel like we gave them every opportunity to be successful, that's good enough. You want to make sure you have prepared them to execute situationally. But to your question, definitely that's what this championship phase is all about. Your best players have to lead the way because everyone has film on you."

Q: How do you practice physicality without stressing your team so much?

SWINNEY: "When you play football, there is a callousness that comes with it. If you remember the first time you put pads on, you'd be sore for about three days and then all of a sudden you didn't feel it anymore. That comes with playing the game and with practicing a certain way. We don't go and tackle (all the time) but how we've prepared since August to develop that physicality, that's important. That's what we do. We don't just show up in November and decide to be physical. It goes back to camp and it's how you practice. We practice tough on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. We've never gotten away from that and never will, not unless they say we have to go out there in our underwear or something.

"We've been a physical team for a long time. You won't beat Alabama if you're not a physical team. You have to have a physical and mental toughness. We practice good on good on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. It's physical. These are competitive guys. Today when Walker Parks goes up against Bryan Bresee, you better show up. You're going good on good pass-rush, good on good skel, good on good team pass. You have to be smart in how you take people to the ground, but we're still physical. It's your scout team periods, too. It's how you practice in those periods and the looks you get from them, too. I'll take T.J. Dudley today and put him at running back. His nickname is Bull. And these guys at Notre Dame will bully you at running back if you let them."

Q: Does run support change when you face a team with this kind of approach?

SWINNEY: "You want to mix it up. You don't want the same pitch every time. Is it corner support? Safety support? There's different ways in how you commit to that. Sometimes it's in your coverage. If they hurt you, you have to expose yourself and commit more numbers to the box. It all goes back to how you match up inside. Are guys defeating blocks? If so, you've got an extra guy. If they're blocking you, you have to commit more resources to it."

Q: Where is Kobe Pace now in his recovery?

SWINNEY: "He's much better. He's probably next week. We were hopeful for this week. He's probably not going to make it this week. He'll be close but probably next week."

Q: Mafah had one of his best games against Syracuse. Do you like where he is now?

SWINNEY: "He's special. I think we have three elite backs. We have three backs who will play in the NFL one day. That day will come. Right now they're all at different stages in their careers. Mafah is a really talented back and he is unique to be as big and as fast as he is. He has great hips. He's a good protector. He hits the hole hard. He's just starting to hit his stride."

Q: How beneficial was the open date for Bryan Bresee and Xavier Thomas?

SWINNEY: "XT has done a great job of conditioning. It's just healing that foot. It gets better as he goes. They wouldn't have let him play if the healing wasn't improving. You'll see him ramp it up over this month. I've got high expectations for him in November and we're going to need him. It was a tough situation for him in camp. He's gotten a couple of games under his belt, gotten the rust off, he feels good, he's been a player of the game and so he has some confidence. He has a chance to really finish well and have a great ending.

"Bryan, it's been great. He's missed a lot. Football speed hasn't been quite where it needs to be because he missed a lot of time. He had a good week last week. He's off to a good start this week. If he's on the field in November, he'll have a great finish this season."

Q: What do you remember about watching DJ against Notre Dame in 2020?

SWINNEY: "He was just amazing, the big plays, his poise, how he led. He was awesome. It was a great night for him. He had a couple of big plays to Cornell Powell. The moment wasn't too big for him. He just executed the plan well and made a bunch of big plays. He made some beautiful throws and did everything he could to give us a chance."

Q: How do you assess the previous eight weeks? Is your team where you envisioned it would be?

SWINNEY: "It's November 1. We got our first win November 1 in 2008 after I became head coach. When you get to November, this is when you have to be at your best. This is when divisions, conferences and state rivalries are settled. It's huge and everything builds. To answer your question, you make adjustments along the way. It never goes exactly as you want it. We didn't necessarily get here the way I envisioned it, but we're 8-0. There are a lot of challenges along the way, so you navigate those and make decisions accordingly.

"There are six undefeated teams in the country and we're one of them. And that's out of 131 teams. It's hard to win, really hard to win. Yeah, we're in a good spot. We have to get back on track taking care of the ball. Four turnovers in one game for us has to be a one-off. It's a miracle that we won that one. We've been really good on third down, one of the better third down teams we've had. We've had good balance, explosive at times, physical, we've run effectively, defensively we have gotten better and settled in.

"We know who we are. We've gotten some guys a lot of experience. Our kicker has had a heck of a year. Our punter is hitting his stride. We've had big plays on special teams. You're always a work-in-progress but as far as where we are, we have our best football in front of us. We have not played a complete game yet. That's the next step for us. We want to execute our plan to win with precision. We have to put it all together, because that's what it is going to take. You have to be really detailed and precise."

Q: Your interest level tonight when the initial College Football Rankings are released?

SWINNEY: "Very little. It doesn't matter. It would be high interest if I found out where we were going tonight. My only interest is trying to beat Notre Dame. Even if they said we were No. 1 tonight, they're not going to give us a trophy tonight. It has no relevance at this point."

Q: Is this unusual for you to have a team that hasn't played a complete game to this point?

SWINNEY: "We didn't in 2016. People were asking all year what was wrong with Clemson. People were asking what was wrong with Deshaun Watson. 2015 might have been our best team. I look back at that 2016 team and what was frustrating is that we were dysfunctionally good but it's like they wanted to push fast forward and just get to Tampa. And as a coach you're like no, no, you need to just beat Troy. I feel like I'm reliving some of that with this group. We didn't play a lot of complete games that year. We just won. And it caught up with us against Pitt. I think Deshaun turned it over three times inside of the 10. I thought we played better after that but even in the championship game that year for the conference, we had a lead and then it got tight at the end. The complete game was Ohio State. Nobody predicted that. The national championship was an unbelievable game but it wasn't a complete game for us. We found a way to win, though.

"Now in 2018, we played a lot of complete games. Our 2016 team, it was just like ok, let's get back to the national championship game. This team this year hasn't played a complete game yet but we have found a way to win. Our issues have been different from what they were in 2016. It's maturity in some spots, youth in some spots, a lack of continuity in some places and we've played some good teams with elite quarterbacks."

