OPENING STATEMENTS : "It's here. It's finally here, a week we all look forward to. It's always a special week. It's something I certainly appreciate and do not take for granted. It's my 20th one here and I had 13 Alabama - Auburn games. It matters to so many people. It's always tough to head down to Columbia. Their fans do an awesome job. It's a tough venue, but man we look forward to the challenge. We have to have a great week of preparation.

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney again met with members of the media Tuesday morning as part of his weekly news conference, this time to weigh in on the regular season finale versus rival South Carolina.

SWINNEY : "He's close but he's still in that day to day status for us. Probably not practicing this week, but we'll see today. He's going to be fine but he's kind of tender."

SWINNEY : "Oh man it's already juiced up regardless of the ramifications. You want to win this game whether you're 0-11 or 11-0. You want to win it. Yeah, that hurt us last year for sure and we got what we earned."

Q : They deprived you of a College Football Playoff spot last year. Does it add juice to this one knowing you can keep them from going to a bowl?

SWINNEY : "I'm going to hold off until the weekend. All I want is a win. It's been busy. It doesn't matter if you have a birthday. Sundays and Mondays are Sundays and Mondays. I got home last night around 11. Kathleen was waiting up for me. She had some cards and some gifts. We'll celebrate later. Right now it's about trying to find a way to win a game."

"It doesn't matter what we've done over the last year. It just comes down to playing well in these four quarters. We are off to a good start with our preparation. It's a different week because it's Thanksgiving week. And we take time to make sure we celebrate that. And I hope you all have a great Thanksgiving. Regardless of what happens Saturday, we have a lot to be thankful for ... to have the privilege to be able to participate in a game like this. We can't ever lose sight of how fortunate and blessed we are."

"Defensively, this is a tough group. We've seen a bunch of these guys. They have a couple of guys who have All-American status at safety. The nickel guy is a good player and they have good experience in the linebacker corps. They have some guys who have been there forever up front.

"They've got some dudes who can hurt you, starting with their quarterback. He has played good football for them and played great against us last year. He's going to play in the NFL. Another great quarterback we're facing. He has good receivers. No. 24 has settled in and has become a hard-nosed back. They've got more continuity up front now. Their tight end is a good player. No. 8 is good. He's a big, young, athlete who has a bright future. No. 17 is a superstar. Again, it seems like every week there is some freak outside that we're seeing. They present a lot of challenges.

Q: When flushed, Rattler seems to really have a lot of production with his legs when he needs it.

SWINNEY: "He doesn't just sit in the pocket very often. It's swop boots, setting edges and tight ends creating edges for him to extend the play. And he's an explosive player. If you give him time, he is incredibly accurate and can make all the throws. He doesn't get enough credit for his running ability. He's a smart runner. He can go. They're smart. They don't just leave him in the pocket. They will max-protect. They run a lot of deep-shot, cross country, posts. Those things take time. He can throw it on the run or pull up and let it go. I think he's a very good player. He has made good decisions. He creates a problem for you with his legs and his arm. Similar to Drake Maye who we just played.

Q: Do you remember your recruiting evaluation of Xavier Leggette from Mullins?

SWINNEY: "I don't remember a specific evaluation at the time. He has developed incredibly well. He's going to be a big-time pro. He's a great reminder to everyone that this is a developmental game. It's what I hate about the world we are in now. The way the intensity of recruiting is, everyone knows everything and scrutinizes everything ... if kids don't blow up as freshmen, they stink. If a guy doesn't play as a freshman, it's like he's not any good. And I hate that mindset.

"Not everyone is a Trevor Lawrence. This is a developmental game. It's not just skill. There is so much more than skill in football. The physical development and technical aspects and knowledge of the game ... it's really hard. Guys like Sammy and Deshaun and Trevor, they screw it up for everyone else. They're not the norm. Look at Rattler. He's playing at a high level in football. They wanted to get rid of him (at Oklahoma). He was a terrible player, right? Bo Nix, they couldn't fire him quick enough at Auburn and he might win the Heisman this year.

"Leggette is a perfect example of that. He has put the work in and has gotten better. And he's been well-coached. He's put work in the weight room. His confidence has grown. Look at him now and he's a monster. Vic Beasley never started a game until his fourth year at Clemson. He wouldn't even be here if that happened today. And you know what, he didn't deserve to start here until then. But he kept working and became the eighth pick in the draft. It's just not the same for everybody and we try to make it the same for everybody. They have to develop and everyone starts in a different place. A lot of kids hit a wall and it stunts their development or they pack up and leave. When you leave, though, that mirror goes with you."

Q: Did Leggette just make your argument for going against the portal?

SWINNEY: "No. The portal is a great tool for a lot of these kids. I just think early on if a freshman isn't starting, people pile on them and say they're not good players. So the thought becomes it's easier somewhere else. Sometimes kids need an opportunity, so the portal is a good tool for coaches and players. Sometimes kids need a fresh start, especially at quarterback. And Spencer Rattler is a great example of that."

Q: When you look at other rivalries, there seems to be something different with this one.

SWINNEY: "It's unique. Coming from Alabama, coming here was more of the same to me. There's no pro sports in this state. Even if you just move here, you won't live in those areas long without wanting to know what's going on around here. You'll get sucked into it one way or another otherwise you'll lose some friends. It means a lot to this state. That's normal to me, having grown up in Alabama. It's all about college football here. And it's an old rivalry. It's got deep roots.

"When I first came to Clemson, I didn't know what to expect. I'd never lived anywhere else. I remember going out on the road to recruit in the Pee Dee area and it was crazy because people don't know you but they judge you instantly when you walk in the school with that logo and they hate you. It's really personal in this state."

Q: How much getting pressure on Rattler starts with first down?

SWINNEY: "You have to earn the right to rush the passer by stopping the run. And they're going to try to get something going in the run game for sure. Their swop boots create big plays for them. We have to try to contain him in the pocket. We have to be able to affect him. If he's comfortable, you're in for a long game."

Q: Your thoughts on their running back from Newberry?

SWINNEY: "He's a tough kid and has gotten better as the season has gone on. He's hard to tackle. You better have your big boy pads on when you get after him."

Q: Your favorite part of the rivalry week situation?

SWINNEY: "It's great for the fans and players, too. You want players to play in games like this, games that are so meaningful. Other games are, too. A lot of these games will go away in five years. They're already done with OKlahoma and Oklahoma State. What? Can you imagine Clemson not playing South Carolina? I hate that college football has come to that. These games help make college football unique. It is what it is right now. Hopefully somewhere down the road when this whole thing gets blown up - and it will - maybe we can salvage some of those things."

Q: Do players take this game as serious as players did back in the day?

SWINNEY: "When you lose it they do. It doesn't take long to figure that out if you come up on the short end of the stick. I do think it's different because recruiting is more national now. When I was coming up and you looked at the rosters at Alabama and Auburn, you saw guys who grew up intimately familiar with the rivalry and it used to be the case for Clemson and South Carolina. Today, you can face time someone in Hawaii right now in 30 seconds. So it's changed. There is so much exposure. You can visit Clemson without coming to Clemson. We couldn't fathom those things in the 80's. You couldn't virtually fly into or over a building with a drone then."

Q: Your defense has 10 takeaways the last three weeks. What's happened to allow them to flip that switch?

SWINNEY: "Preparation, details and being relentless to the ball, uncommon effort. Eyes have been on the right things, proper depths, proper leverage. We've finished on some balls. We've gotten our hands on more balls. They've gotten better as the year has gone on but have played well all year."

Q: How high are you on DeMonte Capehart's future?

SWINNEY: "He's coming into his own. He's a perfect example. He wasn't anywhere near a good player when he got here. Wasn't very strong, didn't have good body composition, did not have good technique or fundamentals. But he has worked and worked. Nick has done a great job with him. He has developed and you look up and go wow. He's a monster. And his runway is still out there. It's so fun to watch him now. He has a lot of confidence now. He's starting to see some of the fruits of that labor. He is a great kid. He's selfless. Everyone on the team loves him. He's a mountain of a man.

"He's got Dexter type ability and but he didn't show up like Dexter but that's OK. There's nothing wrong that, but I'll guarantee you they'll end up in the same spot. One guy had a straight path and the other had to weave and wind a little bit."

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Q: You've been vocal about turnovers throughout the year, but you seem to have moved past some of that.

SWINNEY: "Yeah that's great because we've still been turning it over. The best way to win the turnover margin is to get them. Some years you're just so much better than the opponent but we don't have that type of margin with this team. It's truly about the ball with this team. We've had a chance to win every game we've played. All of our losses we have lost the turnover margin. We've won three in a row and we've won the turnover margin each of those games. As a football guy you recognize so many great things going on but it's just so hard to overcome three turnovers in a game especially when you are playing good teams. It's frustrating yet this team has kept going. It hasn't affected their joy or preparation and it's not splintered the team. They've just kept working, so that part is satisfying."

Q: Is Gunn still struggling in practice?

SWINNEY: "He's about 60-percent since we've been tracking it ... on about 80-something kicks."

Q: Any reaction to Donald Trump coming to the game?

SWINNEY: "I don't care who's coming to the game. I just care who's in the game, unless Shane is going to put him in the game and throw him a halfback pass."

Q: The most interesting interaction you've had with someone in this rivalry?

SWINNEY: "Probably Spurrier. I knew him. My playing days at Alabama and then coaching all those years at Alabama ... the last time I had seen him was 1999 when we beat them in the SEC Championship. We beat them twice that year. And then we got fired the next year.

Our off topics forum

"I came to Clemson and minding my own business and here he comes to South Carolina and then I become the head coach. So my most interesting interactions have come with Spurrier who is a great friend and I have a lot of respect for him. I'll see him in a couple of weeks at the Hall Of Fame ceremony. And he invited me to his Hall Of Fame party. He also singled me out. He made a point to call me out. He put me on blast and cracked a joke or two. He mentioned the wins that he had against me, though he left out the losses. He was great, though. He might have had a cocktail or two. There were Duke people there, Gators and Gamecocks. That was an interesting evening, but I had fun.

"I've had some crazy calls after we have lost a game. I don't know how people got my number. I've been like, 'Wow, there's really a person in this world like that.'"

Bundle up with DEALS on Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!