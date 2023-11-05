OPENING STATEMENTS : "Just wrapping up our staff meeting here. Just really proud of everyone. We were tough and physical. We weren't perfect but did a lot of good things. We had a really good first half, getting control of the game 24-9. A lot of great things in the game. We were better fundamentally in several areas. A lot of good things in special teams. Field position was huge for us. Our punt team was awesome. Aidan was outstanding. Field position was critical for us.

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney again addressed members of the media Sunday evening on his weekly teleconference, this time to take a closer look at his team's 31-23 win over Notre Dame on Saturday while also addressing injuries and looking ahead to a week of practice before the Tigers host Georgia Tech next Saturday.

"Defensively we were ready and against a team that kicked our teeth in last year. They competed their tails off. 3-of-14 in third down. We won all the situations in red zone. We scored on defense. We had three takeaways. Just proud of them. The pick-six was huge. Trotter was awesome. The goal line stand. We scored touchdowns and held them to field goals and that was the difference in the game.

"Offensively, we averaged 5.2 yards a carry. It was good to see us get the run game going. Just really proud of Trent Howard and Harris Sewell who played every snap. Linthicum went in there, too on a critical drive. We had no penalties and protected our quarterback. We were physical and probably the best part was after the horrendous pick-return, we went on a 12-play drive and had a touchdown. So we responded. That's a sign of a team that's maturing.

"Still, we had some negative yards that we need to eliminate. We had a couple of bad snaps and we aren't quite as good as we needed to be on third down. All in all a good team win for us. I'm excited about it and excited to be back in the Valley again this week. We're putting our attention now on a Georgia Tech team that's playing with a lot of confidence."

Q: Were the blocking schemes more simplified yesterday?

SWINNEY: "We ran some counter but not as much. It was more of our guard-tight end counter. We went with the zone and some duo stuff. We tried to cover them up and give Phil a chance to get to the second level. We had several plays that were almost like a clinic in terms of how we were hatting it up. We ran mostly zone stuff and some outside zone as well. We make decisions on those things from game to game. We just felt like it was the best way to go this week. Phil just did an awesome job.

"Some of those big runs that popped ... you don't get those unless guys are doing what they need to do downfield. I can't say enough about Harris and Trent. They competed their tails off ... Tristan Leigh, Blake, Putnam ... a great job. We communicated well. I hate that we had a few negative plays but we were still pretty efficient."

Q: They were No. 2 in forced fumbles coming in. How concerned were you about that, given the difficulty you've had with turnovers this year?

SWINNEY: "Yeah and it hasn't mattered who we've played ... we haven't been good at protecting the ball. We were lucky yesterday it wasn't worse. We had a chance to just finish the game and just crazy that the ball was on the ground and going the other way, just disappointing. It's been our deal all year long and it's frustrating as can be. Mafah is our best guy and we have to ride him and he was a big reason why we won the game.

"There were a lot of things that were concerning about Notre Dame. They're very disciplined and very well-coached. And our guys competed well but they've competed well all year."

Q: Have you done anything differently in practice to address fumbles?

SWINNEY: "These aren't middle schoolers. They know. It's just been so frustrating, just some weird stuff across the board and from our best players. Sometimes it goes through some cycles. Hopefully it will cycle its way through us and head on somewhere else."

Q: There's probably not a soul in the outside world who thought you'd be able to get a push against their defensive line. What was the source of your confidence internally going in that you could do that against Notre Dame and with a patchwork line?

SWINNEY: "Yeah and that's why we recruited them. That's what they're here to do. I told Harris, 'I don't have time for you to be a junior. I need you to go play now.' Trent, same thing. He's athletic and he can cover people up. He's smart and understands things. His first couple of years he missed a lot of time with injuries and lately he's been waiting. When he has played, he has had some good moments. We needed him to be the guy yesterday. I told him yesterday, 'Now's the time. We signed you because we know you can play and we need you to play.'

"I just challenged them to compete their tails off. I told them to just fight every single play. If we struggled at all, anyone and everyone we had was going to get an opportunity. We kept a close eye on them. I just can't say enough about the job those guys did. Putnam did a great job with his leadership. Blake, Tristan, they flat got after it. We weren't perfect but we gave ourselves a chance. When you can do that with the type of backs we have, good things can happen."

Q: Do you have an update on Collin Sadler?

SWINNEY: "Hopefully he'll be able to go this week. He was close. He just wasn't able to practice last week. Trent had gotten all the work. Sadler did do field goals for us, so he got in the game. We just felt confident in the matchup and their confidence grew as the game went on. Hopefully Sadler will be in a better spot tomorrow."

Q: Avieon Terrell, after reviewing the film, what stood out about him?

SWINNEY: "He just played with a ton of confidence. Just incredibly competitive and a confident kid and you'd better have those attributes at that position. He understands the nuances of the position. He's fearless. He's going to be a good one. It was fun to see him respond in that situation."

Q: Did Tre' Wiliams play yesterday?

SWINNEY: "He's got two more games. He played a few snaps yesterday. He's got a couple more games and he can play in the postseason as well. It's been fun to watch him. Once he got back cleared and we put him on the scout team, he did a great job for us. We moved him over a couple of weeks ago to start getting him ready. He's just a really good player. It's fun to see him when he's healthy. We're just trying to be smart with him. We'll see how it goes. It sure is nice having that guy."

Q: Last week was a big week with a lot going on outside of the building and then the injuries. What was practice like last week, being with your team and your coaches?

SWINNEY: "Well, I mean honestly, it was a tough week. Certainly a tough practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. We had a lot of guys hurt. We lost Marcus on Tuesday and Sadler was out. We knew Shipley was going to be out. I tried to get them to focus on what they could control. Let's understand that we have enough to get the job done. And they went out and competed. They really have all year. We just haven't won because of the turnovers. Our guys have still played hard and competed. They've never quit. They have been in a position to win. I'm not surprised by the way they fought. That's who they are and that's who we are as a program. They did a good job of buying into what we have.

"We had a good week of practice and guys handled their business. We won the game because of field position and turnover margin. Had we been plus in turnover margin in those other games, we would have won them, too.

"I like our will to win and it's been there all year long. We've just grown up. We've gotten mentally tougher. You hate to deal with adversity but if you're made of the right stuff, it'll make you better. That'll be one of those games that will serve as a great lesson to a lot of guys because you never know when your opportunity will come. I'm just proud of them. It was a hard-fought win against a very, very good football team. I'm happy they were able to taste some success."

Q: On the topic of Tyler from Greenville, what does it mean when you have a guy who goes all week and does not practice but pushes through to do what he did, especially with him being a true freshman?

SWINNEY: "Football is a hard game. It's hard, man. It takes a toll on you emotionally and physically and mentally. Not everyone is built the same. He's one of those guys ... man, that dude is going to do everything he can to play. That's just how he's wired. He has battled all year. He's just gotten himself ready. To be a freshman and to not be able to take all the reps during practice shows you how hard he prepares. He is a tough, tough, kid.

"I'm glad we've got him for three more years. He's going to be a really good player. He wasn't here in the spring, so I'm excited for him to have a true off-season ahead. He has been able to blossom. And it's been huge because we don't have Cole, Antonio, Tink and we've got a couple of great ones coming in in January. We've got good depth but nowhere near what we'll have in the spring when we have all those horses available."

Q: Do you still think Tyler Venables can come back?

SWINNEY: "He could play today, mentally. He's been like a player-coach for us all year. He's on track. We're just waiting on the medical people to clear him and he'll be ready to go. We'll see where he is this week and go from there."

