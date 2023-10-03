OPENING STATEMENTS : "Excited to be back in the Valley this week. It's Homecoming, which is always a fun week, seeing the students participate in what's going on. I like to take a different route whether I'm coming to work or going home. I did that yesterday, actually.

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney again met with members of the media Tuesday as part of his weekly news conference, this time to discuss his team's upcoming opponent - Wake Forest.

"They're a good team across the board. It's painful to watch the tape from last year. It was by far our worst game on defense. They big-played us to death."

"Defensively, they have some dudes up front. They're not as deep as they have been but the first five or six guys are good players. No. 30 is a load off the edge. No. 40 at linebacker is a transfer who is having a heck of a year. They're one of the best-coached secondaries every year. They do what they do and they do it well. They understand leverage and route-reading. They do a good job with their eyes. You need to be very disciplined in how you execute in the passing game.

"Wake Forest ... this is a 3-1 team. We were more than lucky to win this game last year. This is a well-coached team and has been for a long time. They are unique in what they do, which creates some challenges. It's the second-best group of receivers we have seen along with Florida State. Their QB is very talented. They always have a QB who is crafty. He is gritty and can make all the throws. He runs way better than you want him to run. He's tough. They have three really good backs. No. 6 and No. 23 have gotten the majority of the carries but No. 30 is a bruiser. They understand their scheme up front and they're just a well-coordinated offense. They create problems.

Q: How much emphasis this week on just playing a clean game right here before the bye to get some momentum?

SWINNEY: "It's huge. You want to have momentum going into the next game or whether it's a bye. It's an important week. Next week is still a chance to work on yourself and get guys healthy, develop some guys and get some guys more reps. You're self-scouting. We do a lot in the bye week."

Q: How different are they without Sam Hartman?

SWINNEY: "They're not. They're committed to doing what they do. It's not like this QB just got there. He's a good player and is supported by a very good group of receivers. They have four or five guys who can flat out play. All of their running backs are really good."

Q: Do they still hold the slow mesh to the last possible second?

SWINNEY: "Yes. And this guy blocks, too. He'll try to cut off your end with a body block. He's a crafty player. You can tell he is a veteran guy. He can make all the throws, too. He's confident. They must throw 10 deep shots a game ... every single game. I'm talking loading it up and letting it launch. We were really poor last year. They either made the play or we had a PI. We were so bad defensively in this game last year. We have come a long way defensively. It'll take a great effort this week to slow these guys down."

Q: Last year you were talking about the youth in your secondary going into this game. You were concerned going into the game. The progress you're seeing now a year later?

SWINNEY: "Gosh, we were so bad. And give them credit, too. Their receivers were so good. We didn't play the deep ball, double move, we got exposed. Nate Wiggins grew up. He realized he needed to get better with attention to details. We had to be better in our pass offense and pass defense and we have greatly improved in those two areas."

Q: You talk about best is the standard. What's it like to have your players and coaches try to live up to that?

SWINNEY: "We've had that from the onset. People think that means the best. That's not what it means. It's about being our best. That's an inward focus. As our program has developed, they take that the wrong way. When you're just focused on being the best, that's dangerous because you're comparing yourself to other people. I don't think you can be the best until you're committed to being your best. Be the best version of yourself.

"Sometimes things happen that are out of your control. Sometimes you're not going to be the best out there, but you can still be your best. If you get everyone collectively buying into that standard, you've got something special. It's being best in everything you do ... making everything in your life about excellence. You want everyone to understand the commitment of being your best. It's taking what we have and making the best of it. That's what successful people do. You're always on the quest to be the best version of yourself.

"It starts with belief, an unshakable belief in yourself and who you are working with. And that's even when life comes along and creates doubt. Put the work in. The E is for effort. Have great work ethic. The S is for seizing the day. Have a sense of urgency. Have purpose. The T is for toughness. It takes that to be your best. Life happens and things happen and doubt and fear can set in. You wake up and you don't want to seize the day. That's why toughness is important. We all have setbacks."

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Q: Cade Klubnik seems to be very comfortable going to his left. Was that introduced to the package by Garrett Riley?

SWINNEY: "That's just a natural gift that he's got. You can work it all day long, but you have to have a gift. He's just gifted that way. He's an excellent pocket thrower but also excellent scrambling, too."

Q: Tyler Brown, you can't seem to talk enough about him. What is it about your system where we see another freshman having a breakout year? What are you challenging him to do going forward?

SWINNEY: "It's just God's favor that we got him. We had a kid decommit and boom and the world is coming to an end, right? I just look at it as God's favor. I look at who we do get. We had a D-lineman who decommitted and then we got Shaq Lawson who wasn't rated as highly and I think he's still playing.

"Tyler is a Clemson kid. I got pictures with him at the rock when he was little. Look, we play the best player despite what some people may think sometimes. As we went through camp, it became evident that he'd be able to help us. Then you have to play, though. Practice is one thing but the game is different. He has taken full advantage of it. That's what the great ones do. We've had freshmen start at every position here. It's all based on what we see in practice. He has earned it. We haven't given him anything. He'll be around here at least three more years.

"He's a warrior, man. He's got incredible physical and mental toughness. He was a little sore last week but no issues. He has a lot of confidence. It's amazing what happens when you make plays.

"He was more of a basketball guy in high school at one point. The best receivers we have had here have been great basketball players. When you play basketball, it's natural to transition. You're always changing direction. It's natural to high point balls. All of our great ones were basketball players. I don't think Hunter Renfrow played basketball his junior and senior year but I've played basketball with him and he can play."

Q: With T.J. Parker being so productive to this point, what is it specifically that has allowed him to have so much early success?

SWINNEY: "Maturity. You have to have an abnormal level of maturity to be an 18-year old to be able to prepare and absorb and translate everything that's going on. Coming in last January helped. He got bigger and stronger. He's from Phenix City High which is a big-time program that has produced a bunch of great players. Coach Nix there does an amazing job. He had a D-line coach who did an awesome job teaching him. So he came in here advanced. T.J. has a will to win, a will to prepare that is unique.

"It's the same as Tyler Brown, Peter Woods, Khalil Barnes. A.J. Hoffler is going to be a player. Jamal Anderson, Strozier, Dee Crayton, Robert Billings, Kylen Webb, David Ojiegbe ... you haven't seen them yet. They're all going to be players."

Q: Where does response come from when a team is able to bounce back and get on track?

SWINNEY: "It's how we go about our business around here. I didn't know we hadn't lost back to back games in a season in 13 years until after last Saturday's game. Eventually that will happen and (the sentiment will be that) we'll suck. But that says who we are as a program ... just the consistency that we've had here. 13 years? It means we respond. We keep moving. We've always talked about having a windshield mentality whether you win or lose. You have to move forward. You can't live with your eyes in the rear view mirror. It's culturally who we are. It's who comes through the door, it's what happens within these walls, how we meet, how we process success and disappointment. That stat is probably as good a stat as you can have. I wish we'd never lost a game, but it happens."

Q: Antonio Williams and Nate Wiggins ... how are they doing?

SWINNEY: "Good. They looked pretty good last night. We'll load both up with pads today. We're hopeful (for this weekend) but nothing definite right now."

Our off topics forum

Q: Any thought to giving them the bye week to have extra time to heal?

SWINNEY: "If they're ready to play, they'll play. We don't have the luxury of looking ahead. We want what gives us the best chance to win. It's all hands on deck if we have them available."

Q: Do you have an update on Misun Kelley?

SWINNEY: "He'll have to have some surgery ... something he has dealt with since high school; nothing long-term. He's got a couple more games (under the redshirt limit). He got in there last week. He had a really good practice last night. He's another guy that I would put with Tyler Brown ... a very mature kid and a baller. He can do so many things. He just hasn't had the opportunity yet. We're going to hold him (this year). I'm super excited about Tink who will be a good player for us. He's got a high level of maturity and the kid is a winner. We want him to be back healthy for the spring."

Q: When did your policy of no visits kick in for committed prospects?

SWINNEY: "That's been that way here for a long time. We don't offer a lot of guys. I actually try to talk guys out of committing (so that they're sure). We talk about the importance of commitment here all the time."

Q: Any thoughts on being on the cusp of win No. 165 (tying Frank Howard's record)?

SWINNEY: "I appreciate the question but not right now. If it happens, we can talk about it. Right now we just need to find a way to win a game. That's all we need to focus on."

DAILY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel & gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!