CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Sunday evening in his weekly teleconference, this time to take a closer look at his team's double overtime win over Wake Forest upon review of film earlier in the day. Swinney also weighed in on personnel, injuries and a week of preparation ahead of facing No. 10-ranked N.C. State next Saturday. Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! The following is an abbreviated transcript of Sunday evening's teleconference. OPENING STATEMENTS: "That was a heck of a college football game yesterday. We're reliving it today watching the tape. Both teams competed literally to the last play. You look around the country, you're reminded every week how hard it is to win. That's the first time we've won in overtime on the road since 2009. So it was good to get one of those on the road. A lot of heart and toughness from our guys. You learn a lot about your team and your coaches when you get into a situation like that. This group won't quit. They'll fight.

A happy Dabo Swinney is shown here at Truist Field Saturday celebrating Clemson's 51-45 win over Wake Forest. (Getty)

"We made a lot of mistakes, but we beat a really good team. That's a very smart, veteran, team. They're going to be a tough out for every team they play. We made enough mistakes to lose three games. That we won it was a real positive for us. Our best football is in front of us for sure. Wake made a lot of good plays. I didn't think we handled early success well. We rose up when we had to have it. That's a game that will serve us well as we build this team. "Offensively, a lot of big plays. Another fast start ... three games in a row now. 14.3 yards per completion, 86 plays and we had the ball for over 37 minutes. D.J. was great. I'm just proud of that group. I love their belief. They played from behind pretty much the whole second half and they just kept answering. No turnovers and no sacks on the offensive line. We had one sack on a free safety blitz and the back got caught up outside of the tight end. It's a miracle that we actually won because we had 120 yards in penalties. "Defensively, we got stops right there at the end. It was great to get Tyler Davis back. He was great. Really disappointed in the passing touchdowns and penalties. We have a lot to get better at. It's easier to teach coming off a win versus a loss. We have to get better quick because we have another big, big challenge this week. This is another really good, veteran, team. We're excited to get back home." Q: All five starters on the offensive line looked to have played all 90 snaps. Marcus Tate also seems to have made a lot of progress. SWINNEY: "Oh yeah. They're much improved. We do need to get more guys in there. As the game went on, it was literally living and dying on every play. We were at a point where we had to score, so we went with the best we had. I'm really proud of them. Certainly a lot of things we have to improve on. Marcus has come a long way from where he was last year, that's for sure. Blake Miller is handling his business and is getting better and better." Q: Can you speak to DJ's ability to fit balls into tight windows. He done that quite a bit thus far. SWINNEY: "You won't have a lot of separation in man coverage unless they just fall down. You still have someone there and you have to give guys a chance to make plays. He has worked really hard on his accuracy. He's much more confident. His mindset is just so much better. He has made some great, big-time, throws. That's who he is. That's why we recruited him. We saw it at times last year, just nowhere near the consistency he has been this year." Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Q: Was Malcolm Greene hurt in practice last week and what's his status now? SWINNEY: "He got banged up in the game. He pushed through practice but just wasn't able to go. Everybody is back in there today. We have a long week. Hopefully we'll get a lot of guys back this week, but it's just a day to day thing." Q: Do you think the struggles in the secondary will serve as a wakeup call for your players now? SWINNEY: "Nothing good ever comes from easy, I'll tell you that. You hate it but if you're made of the right stuff, you get better from adversity and challenges. Our safeties actually played well. Everything was at corner ... just awful. I mean just really poor. From a technique standpoint, a fundamental standpoint ... poor. These kids work hard and have a lot of pride, so you win a game like that, you have their attention. It's a lonely position to play. We just did not do much well at all there yesterday. They made plays, too. The play on Trenton Simpson ... that was just a great throw and catch. Now, we didn't do a good enough job of making him uncomfortable throwing. "Toriano Pride did some things that were good. I thought that was a tough call ... the defenseless player. He doesn't know the kid is dropping the ball. That was a tough play and a tough call. It changed the momentum there. He's going to get better from that. Jeadyn Lukus was peeking in the backfield and let the guy behind him and that just can't happen. He's a true freshman and he'll get better. For sure. These guys have pride in their performance."