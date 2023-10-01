CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney again addressed members of the media Sunday evening as part of his weekly teleconference, this time to take a closer look at his team's latest game - a 31-14 win over Syracuse on Saturday upon further film review from his staff earlier in the day.

Q: What was your overall evaluation of the guard positions yesterday?

SWINNEY: "I thought Mitchell probably had his worst game. He can and will play a lot better. He got caught on some spin moves at times and didn't play with his hands like he needed to. He's much better than that. I thought Trent played well and I thought Harris played well. It was good to get them in there early. Trent has some length to him. He's a pretty good athlete in there and did some good things. Harris is a young guy we are super excited about. Tate played well.

"We actually did a pretty good job ... most of their pressure was blitz stuff, unblocked guys. Mitchell will improve and get back on track this week. We like our depth. We thought our tackles played well, all three of those guys. They continue to compete and be very consistent for us."

Q: Just in person it looked like there were struggles early in run-blocking. Was it more of what Syracuse was doing or did you just get off to a slow start?

SWINNEY: "It was definitely what Syracuse was doing. We rushed for 327 last year against these guys. We knew they were going to run-blitz us all night. We hung in there, but they had some unblocked guys off the edges. We knew we were going to have to throw the football and we did. Watching the tape, I felt pretty good about how we did outside of a few plays. Most of the issues were just a few unblocked guys. The touchdown to Stellato was a corner-cat, but you can't block everybody. They were bringing more than we could pick up . We hit some screens and a few big plays down the field. Cade created some big plays with his legs. It was definitely an effort on their part to try to mitigate our run game."

Q: What's your evaluation of Adam Randall so far?

SWINNEY: "Inconsistent would be my biggest thing right now. He hasn't had as many opportunities. We just have to get him to cut it loose. He's a great talent and a great player. We just need a little bit more consistency from him in a couple of areas."

Q: Garrett Riley said the other week that he was trying to get Randall to play faster.

SWINNEY: "He's just inconsistent with his motor running all the time. When his motor is running, he is a handful. On that PI, he ran right by the guy. We just have to get him to consistently cut it loose. When he does, he's a problem. He's still a young player who's developing and maturing. Same with Stellato who is in his third year and maturing. It's no different. Adam is a relatively young player and is coming off an ACL last year. He's trying to fully figure it out and get his confidence where it needs to be."

Q: Did Antonio's injury change your thinking on Tink Kelley?

SWINNEY: "Same thing. We have a couple more games where we can use him. We just needed him this week. He'd only played one game coming into this one."

Q: On the second drive, what happened with Beaux Collins there?

SWINNEY: "That was a minus on Cade. That was a double-move but they went cover-2. He has to come to six on that play. The ball shouldn't have been there. That was a miss on Cade. When you see that on that play, you have to come off of that. He should have come right to No. 6. He didn't have many minuses. Beaux is playing great. He had a huge third down catch down the middle, the double-move touchdown. That was was an elite route by Beaux on the touchdown. He drew a couple of PIs. We knew they were going to be very aggressive and jumpy."

Q: Tyler Brown seemed so calm after the game. He just seems even-keeled. Is that something that has helped him make an early impact?

SWINNEY: "I would just say he's a very mature kid. He's got a level of maturity that you don't see in many freshmen. That's who he is and how he has been raised. We have had a lot of really talented players but the maturity isn't where the talent is sometimes. He's just one of the more mature freshmen we've had. You never know, though, until you start coaching a kid. He has been a natural. We saw it in camp. It has been fun to see him blossom. Last year's class we have a lot of guys that I just think are outstanding young players.

"Tyler is as steady and as mature a freshman as we've had. And he's got elite ball skills. We knew he could really run, but I did not know just how elite his ball skills were. He's not a tall kid but he plays long and plays with a lot of extension. He has great contact and collision balance. He has a good feel for the game with the ball in his hands. I'm glad he is just a freshman.

"We had four starters out yesterday, so it's exciting to see what's going on at receiver. We're super excited about the potential of Adam. And we think Cole Turner will be a star. We have a good group coming together at wideout and a couple of big recruits coming in. And the same at quarterback. Christopher Vizzina is growing and getting better every day. We're playing Ronan Hanafin. As the year goes, hopefully he'll play more. We're trying to hold Noble, who physically is super, super gifted. He just needed to mature from a football standpoint. Hopefully we can redshirt him."

Q: You said you never really know until you see a kid out there. How remarkable is it with Tyler and Antonio in back to back years with their production after coming in over the summer?

SWINNEY: "Used to be that was the way it was all the time. That was the norm. It was always that way. Travis Etienne showed up in the summer. I could go on and on and on. The midyear thing seems to be more of a norm now. But that's why we recruited them. That's why we decided to offer them. We have a process that we go through in how we evaluate and we've got strong conviction on that. Antonio is just a sophomore, too. It's a really good group that will continue to develop. I'm super excited about that side of the ball. Just one senior on the offensive line, too."

Q: What does it take to get your defense to another level in the weeks ahead?

SWINNEY: "Biggest thing is red zone defense. We have to cut some of those touchdowns into field goals. We had the wheel route. Trotter just looked back. When you look back, it creates separation in coverage. We have to convert some of those touchdowns into field goal attempts. We need more situational awareness and we had too many missed tackles. We can do some things better from a disguise standpoint. We have some things we can clean up. We've had a bust in the red area over the last two games. But ... these guys are playing their tails off defensively. It's been five really good games all in all."

Q: How do you improve tackling midseason?

SWINNEY: "We have tons of drill work and fundamental stuff that we do. A lot of it is taking those things to game day ... like wrapping up, not just knocking a guy down. Whenever we are in pads, we work on tackling."

