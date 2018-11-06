Tigerillustrated.com

The Tigers are a three-touchdown favorite over the Eagles in a game that will kickoff at 8 p.m. in an ABC-primetime broadcast.

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Tuesday at his weekly news conference, this time to preview his team's matchup with Boston College this weekend in Chestnut Hill.

The following is an edited transcript of Tuesday's presser.



OPENING STATEMENTS: "We have the opportunity to lock up the division Saturday night and settle it on the field. It's championship week for us. You work all year to get to this point. Now you're four quarters away from achieving one of our main goals. I'm really proud of our team. We have a huge challenge.

"Boston College is a tough, hard-nosed, well-coached team that has had a heck of a year. Offensively, it starts up front for them. They're big, strong and physical. They know who they are and there is a lot of veteran leadership and experience. Their style is a little different in terms of how they go about things. You'll see a lot of 12 and 13 personnel.

"The quarterback is an outstanding player. Very good player. A.J. Dillon is a 245-pound back. No. 23 behind him is a heck of a player. They've all made big plays. No. 89 is the best we have seen at his position. He leads them in receptions. They've got a couple of good wideouts. Just a very well-coordinated offense. They do an excellent job.

"Defensively, it's the same Boston College. Our game last year it was 7-7 in the fourth quarter and we were able to get control of the game late. Every yard is a tough, dirty yard. They make you earn everything. Very well positioned and coordinated. Big at tackle. Their two ends are very good. They've done a nice job of recruiting especially on their back seven where they have really improved. They're athletic and can cover. One of the better returners we've seen, too.

"This is what championship football is all about. We get an opportunity to get after it Saturday night and see if we can find a way to win."

Q: You won your first game there 10 years ago. Do you think about that a lot when these teams play?

SWINNEY: "Yes. 10 years ago ... almost to the date. Not too far past that. Always special memories. That was an unbelievable moment. Every time I go up there, I think about that. Hopefully we can celebrate in that locker room one more time."

Q: You held A.J. Dillon to under 60 yards last year. So you've had some success against him.

SWINNEY: "We played well last year defensively against these guys. We didn't offensively. We had terrible field position and turned it over. Defensively, we played pretty well. They popped a few plays on us. Our guys did a nice job of tackling for the most part. We didn't tackle well at safety. It's like playing Georgia Tech. There's a Georgia Tech mindset. There is a BC mindset. If you're not ready for that mindset, you're in trouble.

"Dillon is a sledgehammer in there. I don't doubt that he'll be ready to go. He'll play."

Q: How does your model prevent complacency?

SWINNEY: "We just do what we always do. We don't prepare any different. It's the same Monday practice that we had against Georgia Southern. We try to create consistency in our preparation. We don't do anything different as coaches. We just go about our business and put our plan together with a daily routine. Every week we try to make that game the biggest game of the year. We don't get too high. We don't get too low. Fans do, but we don't do that. We stay focused on the task at hand.

"Right now this is the biggest game of the year because we're playing it. This isn't any bigger than last week. Had we not won last week, we wouldn't be getting a trophy if we win this week. But we have to win."

Q: The special teams unit for Boston College has scored twice. They seem to be really active there. What do you see from them there that has afforded them some success?

SWINNEY: "They blocked a punt against N.C. State for a touchdown. N.C. State was up on them early. They had a chance to win that game. Their return men are good. Their kickers are good. We have to be disciplined especially with our punt protection team. They can cause some problems if you're not locked into what you're doing. They will come after you."

Q: Is BC unique because they run tempo with 12 and 13 personnel?

SWINNEY: "That's just who they are and it's what they believe in. Now, they will get into empty and formation you. But they know what they're doing. They're very committed to who they are and they're very well-coordinated. Everything is intentional and purposeful. You have to be disciplined with your eyes and your keys."

Q: Do you think BC fits into that image that we have of northern football ... big offensive line, physical?

SWINNEY: "I think so. I think Steve Addazio relishes that. He's an offensive line guy and a great football coach. He's passionate. Think about BC, I think about toughness. I've gone against them a long time now. I've seen these guys a lot. I think about toughness, pride, discipline, physicality. They epitomize all of those things. Coach Addazio instills that into his players."

Q: What would it mean to you to win the division again?

SWINNEY: "That would be our fourth in a row. I don't know that it's been done. That would be a great accomplishment for these seniors who have accomplished so much already. It's important to them. It would mean we would have a chance to go to Charlotte and play for a fourth ACC title in a row. You can't win 12 until you win 10."

Q: This is a big game for Christian Wilkins, isn't it?

SWINNEY: "Yes. He will be a captain for us this week. He has been trying to steal everyone's tickets on the team. He's excited. He always looks forward to this game."

Q: People were so worried about the quarterback situation five weeks ago. With the rise of Chase Brice and with Trevor Lawrence coming on, are you in a better situation at quarterback now?

SWINNEY: "No. We had three really good ones. Now we have two. Three is better than two. I like to have as many good players as I can have. We're in a good place. The guys we have, they've done awesome. Trevor has played nine games and is not a freshman anymore. He doesn't walk like one. He doesn't practice like one. And then Chase has played a lot in the last five games. He has gotten a ton of playing time and has done well. He moves us about every time he goes in. We see the same thing on the practice field. You just see the confidence in him. We're very fortunate to have him. We have two guys who will be future pros one day if they stay healthy."

Q: When it comes to correcting mistakes, is it easier or harder to do that after the stretch of games you've had?



SWINNEY: "It's always easier when you are winning to do anything. I prefer to do everything after a win. I don't ever get excited about a loss. If you do lose, you pick yourself up and go back to work. That's what winners do. Our guys take a lot of pride. It's not as much about the scoreboard as much as it is the pride in everyone and how they play. If you can get everyone committed to that, the scoreboard will take care of itself. We hold players to a high standard. If I have someone loafing, I will call them out on it. I want to make sure they understand what the standard is. There is a high level of accountability. There is an edge every week in moving on to the next game and learning from it."

Q: You didn't use Sean Pollard Saturday. You ran for almost 500 yards. You didn't have Justin Falcinelli the previous week and rushed for a lot of yardage. Is this the best offensive line you've had?

SWINNEY: "Yeah. And that was something I said before the season. I thought it would prove to be my best offensive line. A lot of this team was developed last year. We have been able to play so many guys. We're also developing next year's team. John Simpson played a lot last year. He's been awesome this year. Gage Cervenka got playing time last year. Tremayne Anchrum played a lot last year. Jackson Carman played great Saturday. I'm just so encouraged with him. It's encouraging to know that you have the type of depth you need to sustain an injury or whatever for a game."

Q: Will Pollard play this week? Mark Fields?

SWINNEY: "Mark looked good last night. They tested him last night. Pollard was good to go Saturday. Nothing with his wrist or thumb. He just had a (back) spasm last Wednesday and it pulled him out of practice. He couldn't do much on Thursday but it settled down. He was ready to play on Saturday, but we scored the first two touchdowns in five plays, so we were in a position to not have to play him."

Q: You said you wanted to see more discipline and patience with Travis Etienne, particularly with following blocks. Did you see some of that against Louisville?

SWINNEY: "He did. There are about three plays on tape where he did that. He did a great job. I know he had like eight carries, but it was good to see him have that success. He did a heck of a job. I think he had like 150-something yards on eight carries."