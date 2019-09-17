OPENING STATEMENTS : "Excited to be back in Death Valley this week. I really appreciate our fans for such amazing support. We're going to have another sellout. I see a lot of empty stadiums in college football but not here.

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Tuesday at his weekly news conference, this time to look back on his team's 41-6 win over Syracuse while also looking ahead to Saturday's opponent, Charlotte.

"I'm proud of our team. We've opened with three straight power 5 opponents. We have been challenged but we have found a way to get to 3-0. So a good start. We are progressing.

"Charlotte is going to challenge us. I'll tell you what, this team will challenge us on offense. They put 41 points up on App. State. I'm impressed with how well coached they are. A great scheme. It's probably the biggest challenge for our defense schematically. They create extra gaps, play action. They know what they're doing. This is is the best rushing team we have seen in three games. Their ability to run the ball and how they are coordinated to run the ball, it is the best team we've seen in three games.

"This is a team that could embarrass us if we do not have a great week of preparation. They play with great energy and a great spirit. They're physical. Their running back is tough, thick. We have to do a nice job. We need to win some matchups outside. Their quarterback is a heck of a player and he's a runner, too. They run him a lot. They can split your defense with misdirection. Their receivers are skilled and have made a lot of one-on-one plays. This is a really well-coached, well-coordinated offense that can cause us a lot of problems.

"Flip over to the other side and they are fifth in the country in sacks. They have the best player that we have seen to this point in No. 5. He's on all of the great player lists. I keep watching him and he looks like Xavier Thomas. He's physical, fast and disruptive. He's causing sacks and tips. He's really, really good. Both of their ends are. No. 5 could play for anybody in the country. This is a team that will not be overwhelmed.

"We start the second quarter of our season this week. We have to get better and become more consistent. We have been explosive but we need to be more efficient. We have a lot we can now apply and we need to take that next step. I know we can be that complete team. I love the leadership and effort of this team."

Q: Can you talk about the offensive line to this point?

SWINNEY: "Outstanding. Super, super proud of them. They've been physical. Bodies have been all over the ground. Not a lot of busts. They've done a great job of communicating. Really proud of Sean Pollard. This guy is playing center for the first time and has done a heck of a job. Their energy, their effort ... just outstanding. They've protected our quarterback. Jackson Carman has been awesome. If he keeps progressing, he can be a special player. John Simpson is an all-conference, All-American kind of guy. Cervenka and Anchrum are doing so well. It's a close group and our second guys are doing well."

Q: Talk about Mario Goodrich's contribution last Saturday.

SWINNEY: "It was huge for his confidence. He made some big plays. I'm super proud of his development. He has come a long way in a year. Sheridan and Booth and LeAnthony are right there, too. We've got a good group."

Q: Can you update us on Bryton Constantin?

SWINNEY: "He tore his ACL again doing his rehab work. You hate it. I hate it for him, but we'll fix it. They'll fix it Friday. Our doctors are going to do it. He had it done in Louisiana the first time. The good news is he's got a guy like Amari Rodgers to look at who just got the player of the game for us. Bryton has a good attitude. Better to happen now than in December or January. We're staying positive with him and staying encouraged. He has his whole career in front of him. No reason why he can't come back and be better than ever."

Q: What's your assessment of Trevor Lawrence's five interceptions early?

SWINNEY: "They're not all on him, first of all. We've had two on the wideouts. Trevor did his job and the wideout didn't. He has had a couple of bad plays, too. Just don't try to do too much. He's incredibly confident and very smart. Stay within the system. He'll be fine."

Q: This could be your best offensive line yet. What are some reasons for their progression and production at this point?

SWINNEY: "Yeah, we have. I just think their physicality ... these guys like it. They love the challenge and love to prepare, too. This group is in here watching tape all the time. They're very serious about playing well. They take so much pride in their performance. Anchrum is one of the best leaders we have ever had here. Same with all four of those veterans. It's a lot of fun to watch Jackson. He's a special talent. He's chasing guys all the way down field. He has become a good player and not just a good talent. He has worked his butt off. He has gotten serious about it."

Q: Talk about Will Healy. He has said you are a mentor to him.

SWINNEY: "I haven't met him. I'm anxious to meet him. He reached out to me a year or two ago when he was at Austin Peay. He just called and we talked about different things and some candidates he wanted to talk about for his staff. We have communicated some along the way. He's done a heck of a job. He is a sharp coach. He gets the job up at Charlotte and I talked to him some through that transition. He hired one of my guys. He is a guy who will do a good job there. They will recruit well. He's got good energy. He sent me a text yesterday that his 4-year old has been watching Clemson hype videos all week. A super nice guy."

Q: How important is it for you to be there for some of these up-and-coming coaches who want to pick your brain?

SWINNEY: "It's a brotherhood. Coaches meet and share stuff. It's really unique. It's fascinating to me when we do our clinic. You walk in here and there is a high school coach and another one and they're rivals, but they're swopping ideas. I got into coaching in 1993. I just remember that I didn't know anyone and I had so much to learn. I'm just thankful that there were opportunities over the years to learn and grow. I've been around a lot of people and a lot of different coaches who were willing to mentor me and answer questions and offer advice. I'm honored that someone would even ask me my opinion on something. I think Will is one of those guys who is great for this profession."