Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Tuesday as part of his weekly news conference, this time to preview his team's upcoming matchup versus Duke. The Tigers will face the Blue Devils at 7 p.m. in Death Valley on Saturday.

OPENING STATEMENTS: "It's exciting to know we'll finish our (regular) season here in Death Valley. It's going to be a great week. I cannot believe it's already game 11. The season has flown by. We've just tried to enjoy every second of it. I love being around our players, our seniors. Who they are as young men, they're just great. Senior Day will be awesome. I know we will have a great crowd who will help us tip our hats to these guys.

"These guys have an opportunity to make history on Senior Day. They have a chance to get their 51st win, which would be an ACC record. Hunter Renfrow has a chance to make history with one catch and career starts for a receiver. Same thing with Christian Wilkins. Same with Mitch Hyatt in career starts.

"Duke is 7-3. They're a really good team. David Cutcliffe is as good a coach as there is in the country. He is a good friend. He is one of my good friends in this business. I just have so much respect for who he is. What he has done at Duke is unbelievable. The program, the culture, the consistency he has established there, it jumps out at you. They believe in what they're doing. David has done an unbelievable job. They're a really good team.

"Offensively, I enjoyed watching them and then I didn't enjoy it. This is a good team, a well-coached team. They put their guys in position to be successful. This quarterback is spectacular. He's as good as there is in the country. This kid, I cannot imagine, won't be a high draft pick. He's 6'5, 220, accurate and has great arm strength. He's a special, special player. I think he had one run for around 50 yards and another one for 70 yards. I'm just so impressed with him. Everything goes through him ... the zone-read, all the RPOs. He knows where to go with the football. He's got really good receivers. Very good tight ends, very cohesive in the offensive line. Y'all are going to be in for a treat watching this quarterback. We'll have our hands full with him. No. 25, their back, is explosive and fast. It's going to be one of the biggest challenges we'll have on defense all year.

"Defensively, very well-coached, play a lot of man coverage and will challenge you. They've had a couple of injuries. No. 16 is a great player for them. I don't know if he will be able to play. They're very seldom out of position. Their style of play will force us to win some one-on-one matchups. There will be some unblocked guys with their style of play. This team has four road wins, which includes Northwestern. Northwestern just won their division in the Big Ten. This gives you some insight into who they are and what they are capable of."

Q: Were you able to connect with Anthony Brown?

SWINNEY: "I called him and left him a voice mail and went back and forth with Coach Addazio. He said he's doing much better."

Q: How did you get to know David Cutcliffe?

SWINNEY: "He's an old Alabama guy. We never worked together but 13 years at Alabama you meet a lot of people who are connected to the university. And he was always at Tennessee for years and years. We crossed paths many times over the years. He was the coach at Ole Miss. Marion Hobby was a mutual friend. I got to know him more through Marion. Marion was with him at Duke and Ole Miss. He came into the league the same year that I got the interim job. We've kind of been together the whole time in this league. He's always on the Nike trip. I get to spend a good amount of time with him. I just have such great respect for him. He's a heck of a coach and a good man. He's all about the right things."

Q: Have you faced a quarterback as good as Daniel Jones?

SWINNEY: "The kid at Syracuse is a great player. Ryan Finley at N.C. State is a great player. This guy is as good as there is out there. This kid can fly. I mean he's just pulling away from people on tape ... and at 6'5. He's the whole package."

Q: With all four safeties developing this year, what role has Mickey Conn played there?

SWINNEY: "He's a great coach. He's a passionate coach. He's a knowledgable coach. He takes pride in that group on and off the field. He has been a huge part of that. It's one of the reasons I wanted to go with two defensive backs coaches. There is so much to coach, so many details between safeties and corners. It's been great having him coaching those guys."

Q: Beyond wins and records, what has this senior class meant to you?

SWINNEY: "They've just brought a lot of joy to my life, watching them transform as players and men. Austin Bryant, the first time you meet him and Adam Choice, to see them transform into men and to know that they're so well-equipped for what's going to come next, I've just enjoyed all of my time with them. It's special. Everything to me comes back to relationships. These are guys I will have relationships with for the rest of our lives. It's sad because you know they have to go. It's going to be my last Thanksgiving with these guys. It's also comforting knowing that they're prepared and that they'll do great in life. They've just brought me a lot of joy. We will honor them individually Saturday and in the last game they'll come down as a group."

Q: Do you see some of these underclassmen stepping into those leadership roles next year?

SWINNEY: "Absolutely. We have a tremendous junior class. It's also fun to start over, too. It'll be a new team, new chemistry and new leadership. Some roles carry over. You still start over, though. I'm just focused on where I am and trying to enjoy today."

Q: How much credit do you give the senior group for the success you've had this year?

SWINNEY: "It all matters. When they were freshmen, there were juniors and seniors around here who were pretty good, too. What they did as freshmen matters. What they did as sophomores matters. That's how we maintain that consistency. We create that buy-in and our culture drives that. These freshmen here are competing with that senior class. You can't go back and be a freshman again, but what you do as a freshman will carry over for you. It's pretty cool. This will be like the fourth or fifth class in a row leaving as the winningest class ever. They're competitive that way. They take a lot of pride in that."

Q: Talk about the leadership on the offensive side of the ball.

SWINNEY: "It's a really close group. That offensive line, the backs and Trevor Lawrence and Chase Brice, the receivers, it's just a real close group. We have great leadership. The guys up front are strong, veteran guys who are all good leaders. They all believe in Trevor and Chase. The selflessness of our backs ... it's a good group."

Q: Are there any characteristics in guys who are leaders you see in high school? Do you see it that early?

SWINNEY: "When we see it, these are 16, 17-year old people. They only know what they know. We have to project sometimes, but the biggest thing is what kind of person are they? Some kids you can see it quickly. They're natural leaders. Other kids are really talented but they're not as confident in that. Yet they're good people. We recruit people first, players second. We try to do a great job with who's coming in the door here. We want to establish a baseline of where they are, then we help them grow into their potential."

Q: How do you believe you've handled the limited amount of adversity you've seen this year?

SWINNEY: "We've been focused every week. The A&M game on the road was like an opener. Just a ton of unknowns for us and for them. We had some tough plays go against us. Next thing you know you're in a dogfight. The adversity and grind of the season, we've stayed focused. We've had a former player pass away, we've lost another player, the adversity of the Syracuse game ... you've seen our team respond. I'm proud of them."

Q: You said before the season on paper this might be your best team. Have you now seen enough to say that?

SWINNEY: "I don't know if I said that. I might have said this is our deepest team. I definitely think our depth has played out like I thought it would. It's been our most experienced team. That has proven to be the case. We have played a ton of guys. These guys have done an amazing job. Hopefully we can stay healthy. We'll see. People measure best teams by championships, typically."

Q: How is Mitch Hyatt doing? Do you expect him to be able to go Saturday?



SWINNEY: "He's good. good. Yes. I do.

Q: Is Hunter back in receiver meetings? Is he still going to quarterback meetings?

SWINNEY: "He has always been in receiver meetings. He goes back and forth. He still reps with quarterbacks every week. He's living the dream."

Q: How has Derion Kendrick grown from earlier into the season to now?

SWINNEY: "Confidence. Just confidence. The game has slowed down for him. He is learning a new position. He played quarterback in high school. Just getting reps, having a little bit of success. He's a tough, tough kid. He has a great work ethic. He brings great energy to practice. He likes to prepare and likes to be coached. The game has slowed down a little bit. He's a really good player. Done a great job in the return game for us. He has hit his stride. A talented guy."

Q: How much of a weapon is it to have multiple options now in the return game?

SWINNEY: "It's great. You want as many good players as you can have. Great depth allows you to maintain consistency. It's definitely a blessing that we've got good depth at that position."