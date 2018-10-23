Tigerillustrated.com

OPENING STATEMENTS : "Florida State has great skill outside, two great backs, a very athletic quarterback who can make plays and can throw. He's mobile, too. They've figured some things out up front as far as getting guys in the right place. They're really good at tight end. They have a freshman receiver who I think will be a special player. They're typical Florida State.

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Tuesday as part of his weekly news conference, this time to look ahead to his team's Saturday matchup versus Florida State in Tallahassee.

"Defensively, they have the best ends we've seen. No. 99 leads the nation in sacks. He's long and twitchy. They've got big, thick, strong guys at tackle. They're really good in the secondary and big and athletic at linebacker. They're like sixth nationally against the rush. Their record isn't same old Florida State, but their talent is. This is my 10th year and I'm like 1-9 against them in recruiting rankings. I think the only time we out-recruited them was last year. They have a bunch of good players on that roster and they are starting to hit their stride.



"This is a dangerous team. Our focus is to have another great week of preparation and try to build on the momentum that we have created. We have a lot of confidence right now. We have a lot of improving to do. I like the progress we have seen. I like where we are. We are also trying to figure some things out. I'm excited about it. It's always a great place to go play a ballgame. We haven't had a ton of success there. I have a lot of respect for their program and their players. Very talented across the board."

Q: Willie Taggart came here the spring before last. What was it like having him here and what do you think of the job he's doing?

SWINNEY: "I knew who he was but had never been around him and met him. He had a great reputation at Western Kentucky. If you look at what he did where he's been, he built them and got them going. He didn't have great starts at either place but he built them. I've seen him a few more times through ACC meetings. He will do a great job and is a good fit. A good man."

Q: Do you see influence from those conversations when you turn on the tape?

SWINNEY: "Not schematically. They are committed to who they are. His visit here was for more program-type stuff. Schematically they're convicted in what they do and they're very different in what they do. A few things similar."

Q: How hard is it to come in during year one and make the transition he's trying to make?

SWINNEY: "It's hard. It speaks to what happened in the first few games. They want to be tempo. They play fast and try to create space and one-on-ones. That's different from who they were. It has taken them time to hit their stride. The Virginia Tech game got away from them. Samford came in there with a hot quarterback and a good plan. Their quarterback is a baller. They hit some big plays on them, but FSU ended up winning. Syracuse just got to their quarterback and that was the biggest issue in that game.

"Those first few games, they were figuring out who could do what. They have really settled in since. They were right there in a position to win the Miami game and led most of the game. They're 3-1 in their last four. Records don't matter. If records mattered, Purdue wouldn't have defeated Ohio State. We lost to Syracuse last year and they won three games. That stuff doesn't matter. That's why you have to prepare and respect every opponent. If you don't think they've got talent, you're not paying attention. If recruiting rankings mean something, we're 1-9 against them."

Q: Christian Wilkins said yesterday this is the most fun he's had since he's been here.

SWINNEY: "He's been so intentional in everything. He has enjoyed the entire journey, even mat drills. He has been so committed in what he came back to do. He loves his teammates. He graduated last December. You don't decide to do what he did unless you love it. He knows this is it. Last year this time he was torn. Now he knows this is it. In the spring game he played some safety and was having a ball. He is a great teammate and one of the best leaders we've ever been around. He's taken great care of his body. He's just enjoyed it all.

"He was with us last week handing out pizzas over at the floats. He's trying to finish strong. He takes pride in his role as a leader. He will show up today and will be excited for Tuesday's practice. That's who he is."

Q: If you were playing Clemson this week, how would you describe you're team?

SWINNEY: "Talented. Plays hard. A team that finds different ways to win. A group that looks like they have fun and a team that looks like it likes one another. Good chemistry."

Q: How important has your depth on the defensive line been to you?

SWINNEY: "It's huge. We have a lot of guys we really believe in, guys who can go win the game for us. We're very confident. Our depth will prove very beneficial for us. For Chase Brice to get the experience he has received, that's huge. His confidence is high. We're in a good place. Our backs, all of them have had their moments. We've had guys who have taken big steps at receiver. It's an exciting group. I like what we're doing on special teams. But the depth up front on the defensive line has allowed us to keep our starting four really fresh."

Q: Do you think Trevor Lawrence's internal clock is where it needs to be?

SWINNEY: "Yes. Yes. He's very confident in his arm, obviously. Sometimes teams are playing coverage and he wants to sit in the pocket and make a tight throw, but there is a clock. You can only block people for so long. He'll sit in there sometimes and wants to slide left to right and that gets him in trouble. Because that's where we're blocking a guy. They went two-man on us on third and 10 and he did an awesome job. He wasn't in command as much in the spring when he was running. Now he's more confident in what's going on. He may be too patient in the pocket."

Q: Alabama has played 48-50 players a game. You're playing 75-80 players a game over the last several weeks. That's pretty important to you, obviously. Talk about the payoff there later in the season.

SWINNEY: "Every year your roster is different. This year our roster is full of guys we trust, guys who deserve to play. I believe you play the guys who deserve to play. We have a few dynamic freshmen who have emerged, guys who deserve to play. So we play them. We have the best running back in the country, but we're going to play those other guys, too. That helps him. That helps the morale of your team.

"Now, you don't play guys to play guys. Everyone has to be able to contribute. The confidence that grows in your team, the selflessness that grows in your team, that becomes beneficial. Now, I've had teams that the drop-off was so big from starters to backups that we couldn't be as free in terms of subbing. This particular roster is different. We have guys all over the field that we trust."



Q: How much better is your secondary now versus two years ago?

SWINNEY: "We'll see as we go. We're doing a good job this year. This has been a consistent group outside of a few busts against A&M. We are doing a good job. We had a bunch of pass-breakups the other day, competitive plays with good technique. We had one pass interference on Mario Goodrich, but our guys have improved. Trayvon Mullen is a third-year player. He's gotten better. A.J. Terrell has gotten better. Trayvon's influence on him has made a difference. A.J. takes a lot of pride in what he does. We're very talented there.

"We have guys who care about their technique. We're more experienced, too. K'Von Wallace is a three-year guy. Tanner Muse is in his fourth year. Nolan Turner and Denzel Johnson are in their third years. Mark Fields is improved. He's not catching it well when he has had those opportunities, but he has played the ball a lot better. Mickey Conn and Mike Reed have done a great job."

Q: The next two weeks are noon kickoffs. What are your thoughts on the noon starts and would you like to have a few night games?

SWINNEY: "Clemson fans don't want to hear my say it. I don't care (when we play). Just tell me when to show up. I know from a fan standpoint it's difficult because it's hard getting in here and people travel a long way. Why am I going to worry about something I have zero control over? That is a waste of my time. I have zero control. We played 16 straight night road games. 16 in a row. Night. That means we're home at 6 a.m. I don't worry about it. All I know is we get seven home games. Now if they called me and told me I'd be getting six home games, I'd be mad. I'll play at 6 a.m., noon, midnight.

"My job is to get us ready to play. I don't want my team worried about this stuff. When I got this job, I heard that ... 'Oh my gosh, it's going to rain today.' 'Oh my gosh, it's a night game.' Who cares? Let's just go play. I'm thankful that we're on television. I'm thankful that they want to put us on television. It's ABC national and the whole country will see us. Let's go play."

Q: Can you talk about winning this game for four years in a row and what that would mean if it happened?

SWINNEY: "That would be big. This is a prideful group aware of opportunities they have outside of our team goals. They have goals within goals. No other ACC team has done that. It would a great accomplishment for that group."

Q: Do staffs come in all the time to visit with you? How is that scheduled?

SWINNEY: "The coaching business is a unique fraternity. It has always been that way. Coaches get together. We have a convention. We get together and talk. I probably wouldn't have let him (Willie Taggart) come had I known he was going to leave Oregon after 10 months. There are certain people we wouldn't let come in because they're on our schedule. We played Ohio State that first year and then our staffs got together after the game. It's always February through the summer or the so-called off-season. Offensive coaches get together with offensive coaches and defensive coaches do the same.

"When I got this job, I went out to Texas and visited with Mack Brown for a couple of days. To this day, this was one of the best things I've done. He was so helpful to me as a first-year head coach. I got some good thoughts and confirmation of things. Sometimes people come to us. We have clinics. We learn a lot from high school coaches. People come from all over. We sit in here and talk ball until 1 a.m. sometimes. You study other people, too. When we're trying to get ready for Florida State, we're studying Northern Illinois and Virginia Tech and Miami and Louisville. You learn from other people, too. You're constantly learning from each other."

Q: Is there a coach you'd like to go visit with?

SWINNEY: "Yeah, probably a lot of guys. I've been fortunate to go on the Nike trip. I've met a lot of people like Mike Leach. It's neat to meet people you're not around a lot. Bill Snyder is on that trip every year. I like the guy out there at Iowa State. I met him one time at the airport. I'd like to visit with him at some point."

Q: Is Mike Leach as eccentric privately as he is to the media?

SWINNEY: "Oh no question. He is 100-percent authentic. No doubt about it. A lot of fun to be around."