Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Tuesday at his weekly news conference, this time to look back on his team's 28-26 win over Texas A&M, as well as look ahead to the Tigers' Saturday matchup versus Georgia Southern.

The following is an edited transcript of Swinney's Tuesday presser.



OPENING STATEMENTS: "I don't know what the weather will be. My thoughts and prayers go out to all the people who are in the path of this monster. My hope is that the good Lord will turn it, sit it down and do something so that we don't have to deal with the devastation. We have players' families who will be impacted. I have no idea what we are going to do here. We will be ready, though."

Q: Any impact on your preparation?

SWINNEY: "We have our set time that we have to prepare. That starts today at 2:10 pm. We get our practice and meetings in. We talked about this yesterday and made sure that they all know we're here for them. We had it happen last year with Trayvon Mullen. His family came up here and stayed. We were able to help them with that."

Q: Your assessment of John Simpson and Cade Stewart last Saturday.

SWINNEY: "John did not play very well. He was disappointed in his performance and technically did not do some things. He had some great moments, too. He had a big hit there on the goal line. He did not have a winning performance. He did not play up to his standard. I have no doubt he'll bounce back this week. He just did not play quite as well.

"Cade Stewart did a pretty good job. He hurt us on one. We had Hunter Renfrow wide open, a change route and he might have scored. Kelly Bryant had to rush the throw. It was a simple twist. Cade got his shoulder turned instead of staying square. We missed a huge play there. It's little things that lead to big things. But we've been encouraged with Cade. He and Sean Pollard, that's been a strong battle. Now, Pollard was our lineman of the week. He, Tremayne Anchrum and Mitch Hyatt did well. Cade, though, is a guy we're excited about. He's just a sophomore.

Q: Mitch and Anchrum seem to be fairly consistent now for you.

SWINNEY: "He and Hyatt have really solidified themselves. Tremayne has had two really good games, doing his job, playing physical and smart. Very pleased with him."

Q: Kelly set a tone Saturday. A good teaching point for him and for other players in that situation?

SWINNEY: "Yes. That kind of speaks for itself. Everything in life is how you respond and he has responded well. Both did some good things and both did some bad things. I thought his leadership and his toughness down the stretch were awesome. It was what we needed in that moment. We're up 21-6, then they score in two plays and we go right down the field and answer. We have a two-touchdown lead going into the fourth. We couldn't hold it. We didn't complement each other well. We picked each other up well, but didn't complement each other well. Kelly did a good job of playing well, being confident, focused and composed. He has been a true example of staying focused."

Q: Where is Georgia Southern as a program now after stepping up to the FBS?

SWINNEY: "They're 2-0 now. They have the best record in the Sun Belt. They have so much tradition in that program. To me, they are kind of like App. State. They were dominant and moved up. You play them, you better be ready. They're really good. I think Georgia Southern will be the same. They have a new coach, but they're doing what they've always done, what people have embraced there. They know what they're looking for in the recruiting process."

Q: Is it a good thing that you have Georgia Southern this week and Georgia Tech back to back?

SWINNEY: "I guess it is. Three of our first four games are option-oriented. They all have their flavor. It's not a negative that you spend some of that time on option defense before you face Georgia Tech. The flip side is you're not playing a lot of base defense."

Q: Do they cut as much at Georgia Tech?

SWINNEY: "They don't cut as much. Their splits are tight. They're more zone-based. They run a lot of split-zone, zone-read."



Q: Was there a point in the game when you decided for sure that Kelly was going to be the guy Saturday?

SWINNEY: "Me and Brandon Streeter communicate on that all the time. I want every coach's input on everything. It was just the flow of the game. Here's where we are and let's go with a guy who has been in these big moments. And I'm super proud of Trevor Lawrence. Kind of hard to start any better than Trevor did with a run-pass option, a beautifully-thrown ball. I'm disappointed that we didn't do some things around both quarterbacks better. We really only had 55 snaps. That's the offense I played in. You got 50 snaps when I played, you were throwing a party. We just didn't play with details. We weren't efficient on first and second down. A lot of missed opportunities.

"We'll get better, though. That's why we play those games. We didn't do everything right but you know what, we won. We won with a million mistakes. No turnovers, we fought, the effort was awesome. I mean I'm telling you, I cannot overstate that enough. People have no idea what kind of mental toughness is takes to overcome things on the road when all the momentum is going against you.

"I'm so proud of our team for where we are right now. We made way too many mistakes. We're going to improve. That's why we scheduled that game. We could have played Mary Poppins. We could have smashed them. And everyone is so happy, but we still wouldn't be a better team. That was a tough game to get ready for. I told our staff that their quarterback was special. I told them that Kellen Mond was not going to be an easy out. We had him sacked three or four more times and they made some big plays, still. Hey, they made some unbelievable plays. They've got more four and five stars on their roster than we do."

Q: This week are you planning on getting some guys more playing time you held last week?

SWINNEY: "I don't know. That depends on how the game goes. Heck, that's assuming we're going to beat Georgia Southern. I expect a dogfight, a fourth quarter game. If it works out to where we can play some guys, we will."

Q: Talk about your secondary and measuring their progress while also facing option teams.

SWINNEY: "You still have to execute regardless of who you're playing. You still have to read signals properly. We signal in practice everyday. You still have to line up properly. You still have to put your eyes in the right places. You have a job to do. Just be consistent in doing your job. You still have a call, you still have assignments, alignments and things you need to be disciplined with. Those things never change."

Q: Mistakes more mental than technical last Saturday?

SWINNEY: "Totally. We had a million mental errors. Then it's like all of a sudden we quit playing defense. Offensively, we didn't put people away. I thought we should have had 21, 24 points at half. Let people hang around on the road, a talented team, and it can come down to a couple of plays. We're up 21-6, you think you're in control and two plays later they're right there with a score. It's the big play busts that hurt us. That lets people back in games. We have to play disciplined football."



Q: Talk about your safeties and where they are currently.

SWINNEY: "Nolan Turner is demonstrating that he can play at a high level for us. Really pleased with him. What a relentless player K'Von Wallace is. I love his will to win and his effort. Same thing with Tanner Muse. Sometimes he will get undisciplined. He also did some good things. Really encouraged with Denzel Johnson, too. He had one really bad mental error. He's starting to grow, though. That's why you see us playing those guys. We're trying to grow our team. We think those guys can play winning football for us."

Q: You've talked about plenty of mental errors. Anyone in particular that is playing consistent, winning football at this point?

SWINNEY: "Several guys. A bunch of them. Our defensive line has played well. Trayvon Mullen, a very consistent player. Mitch Hyatt and Anchrum on offense. It's hard to be great on offense and defense if you have eight out of 11 playing winning football. Now, we don't ask people to be perfect. But we do want winning grades and we need to improve consistency across the board."

Q: Talk about the rugby punt with Will Spiers there at the end.

SWINNEY: "Yeah, that was a disaster. I was pleased with Will otherwise. We did a rugby on the last one. They just came right up the middle on our shield and it wasn't blocked. We were trying to hold the ball a little bit. We tried to make a safe play and have a field position situation with no timeouts but it didn't work out. He thought he had pressure and he didn't. He just shanked it. I would have done something different had I known he was going to punt it 22 yards. We do still have competition there at the position."

Q: You mentioned players being impacted by the storm, their families. With the NCAA, what are you allowed to do with players' families? You can provide some assistance, correct?

SWINNEY: "Yes. We can help the immediate family. They approved Travyon's family coming up last year. They stayed with Brent Venables. That's really good that you have the opportunity to help. It's kind of common sense."



Q: Anybody reached out to y'all for help in using your facilities this week?

SWINNEY: "I think Charleston Southern has reached out to Woody McCorvey. They might come up tomorrow and Thursday and practice. We're willing to help anyone that we can."

Q: Talk about Justin Foster and Xavier Thomas. What did you see from them last Saturday?

SWINNEY: "Justin has been a real bright spot over the last two games. Very consistent and we're encouraged. He put together a great camp. He's a lunch pale guy. Big motor, heavy-handed, physical. Dependable. Xavier Thomas, we mixed him in on some third down stuff. He got a hit on the quarterback in the first play. He got some special teams work in as well. Encouraged."

Q: Talk more on Travis Etienne getting just eight carries against A&M.

SWINNEY: "He had 11 touches. Like I said, we only had 55 snaps that were worth a darn. It was a combination of how inefficient we were and how poor we were on third down. But he's got to touch the ball. Tavien Feaster has to touch the ball. It didn't work out for Feaster the other night. He had a couple of plays where we got blown up and we messed up a draw. Yeah, we are an 80, 85-plus snap team. Etienne has to touch the ball. He had three big plays in the passing game for us. We'd like to see 35-40 touches with our backs. We have to get it going and do a better job of making sure those guys touch the ball. We have to get better there."



Q: Players of the game Saturday?

SWINNEY: "Clelin Ferrell, Tee Higgins and Dexter Lawrence on special teams."