Tigerillustrated.com

The following is an edited transcript of Tuesday's presser.



OPENING STATEMENTS: "Seven years in a row we've opened up conference play on the road. It's a challenge. To win the division, you have to win on the road. There are no mulligans. They all count. They're all huge. This is also one of the better rivalries in this conference. Just a lot at stake. The first quarter of our season is over. We have a lot of improving to do, coaches and players. We're excited about kicking off the second quarter.

"We haven't had a ton of success in Atlanta. We have a unique opportunity. We will get a tremendous effort from our guys. Hopefully we will play our best game. We want to apply the lessons we've learned this week. Let's get better. That's what I'm looking for. We are off to a good start. Good meetings the last two days. They were locked in at practice last night. It's amazing how the days just start clicking and here we are in game four. We're also trying to enjoy the journey.

"Georgia Tech is a good team. I know they're 1-2. People make mistakes by looking at their record. It doesn't work that way. There are no easy outs. They're one of the most difficult teams you will play. We know that because we play them every year. It's a stressful week. South Florida is a good team. There were some crazy plays in that game. They scored late. It could have gone either way. Same thing at Pitt. Another one-score game. They're back at home and they have an opportunity to play us, so we know we have a huge task. Paul Johnson does as good a job as anybody getting his guys ready to play.

"Defensively they have a good scheme. Offensively they've played two quarterbacks and both are dangerous. They're throwing the ball about 17 times a game. They've hit some huge plays. When they complete one, it's usually a big chunk play. It's a challenge for us to be disciplined defensively. You can't get bored doing your job when you don't have a lot of action on the back end. You have to stay locked in. We have to win up front, take on cut-blocks and not let guys get to the second level.

"Offensively, for us, we need to get back to taking care of the ball. If we do a good job with that and win the margin, good things can happen for us. A lot of positives going on, a lot to build on as we get into this next phase of our journey."

Q: How was Kelly Bryant in practice last night?

SWINNEY: "He was good. Good."

Q: Talk about prepping for Georgia Tech 10 years ago in your first game.

SWINNEY: "I grew up around the I-formation. I had never prepared for a team like that. I got into the spread stuff in 1998. When I came to Clemson, we were four-wide, no tight end and throwing it a lot. I get the job on a Monday and oh by the way we're playing a triple option team on a Saturday. Then we win the division next year and play in the title game and Spiller got the MVP of the game and we lost. We couldn't stop them. They couldn't stop us. They went 86 yards for the game-winning drive. They had three or four fourth-down conversions. I learned quickly that if we're going to have a chance, we have to make that a part of what we do around here (year-round preparation). We need to always have a recall. We play them every year. It's a huge game for us. They're just very unique. Some of your base things don't really apply from a defensive standpoint."

Q: You've played three option teams after this one. How did the first two games help you here?

SWINNEY: "I'd be crazy to tell you it hasn't helped. We've had to spend a lot of practice time defending them. Now, all option teams are not the same. Furman and Georgia Southern are different. It's all ice cream, but they're different flavors in how they go about it. Georgia Tech ... this is an ACC football team. They have some really talented players who are playing at a high level. And Paul is as good as it gets when it comes to having answers to what you do. They've got good film on us and how we defend some things, too."

Q: Why have you been able to get better against them in recent years?

SWINNEY: "The games have always been tough. We've just been better that day. I've had really good teams that have lost to Georgia Tech. We were just better that day, that particular day."

Q: How odd is it to face two coordinators from App State in back to back weeks?

SWINNEY: "They're similar. They come from a similar background. There are also some differences, too. Personnel dictates a lot of stuff. You can't just pop a scheme in there and say one size fits all. You have to fit things within your scheme in order to give yourself a chance to be successful. They have different people."

Q: Do you believe Paul Johnson is undervalued as a coach? Maybe he doesn't get enough credit?

SWINNEY: "I think Paul Johnson is a great football coach. He has won a bunch of games. I don't think he's really worried about that. I think he's just trying to get better. He has been successful because he has been committed to what he does. His career speaks for itself. He doesn't owe anyone an explanation or an apology. Yes, he has been unique but has been successful doing it his way. He doesn't need a call sheet. He just needs answers and he has answers. He's just got answers. When you've done it as long as he has done it, you just know it inside and out. It's why he has been so successful. If you're not schooled up on it, he's going to get you."

Q: What specifically makes Geoergia Tech unique from other option teams?

SWINNEY: "Some of the formation things. Georgia Southern doesn't really cut a lot. They're more double-team. Georgia Tech will cut you. They're different in how they block. Formations are different. They're more unique. You don't see what they do all the time. We have to make sure we've worked on what they do. You have to understand formations, splits, how to play with your hands and your pads. You have to do that to defeat their blocks. We work it all the time."

Q: Do you like more restrictive rules on cut blocking?

SWINNEY: "Yes. I think it's safer for the game. Some things have changed, but they're still cutting in the box. I think that's fine. The biggest things they took out were what needed to be taken out ... people cutting downfield. You can't cut past five yards now. I think it has made the game safer."

Q: Dorian O'Daniel played so well against this offense. You feel Isaiah Simmons has the capability to do the same?

SWINNEY: "Yes. That's why he's our starter. He has the tools to play against anyone. He's long. He's dynamic. He didn't play very well against A&M. He got back to some basic things last week. He played physical. He brings a lot of the same attributes as Dorian. He's just longer and bigger and is a better cover guy. I'm proud of him. He can do whatever we need him to do. He could play safety, free, strong or linebacker. He's unique."

Q: You worry about time of possession with them?



SWINNEY: "If you turn it over, it can be a problem. That's a formula for disaster. The name of the game is points. I don't get caught up in time of possession too much. When you play a team like Georgia Tech, it can be a recipe for disaster. You can't turn it over, you can't turn it over in the red zone. You know they're going to milk the clock. I've seen that movie. I've lived it. You better take advantage of opportunities against them."

Q: When you look at Travis Etienne now and this time last year, how far has he come?

SWINNEY: "Oh man, he has come a long way because he's incredibly committed and talented. He was a green player but now he's more knowledgeable, confident, bigger, stronger and faster. He has the experience to go with it. He is over 1,000 yards. He is the all-time yards per carry guy. And we've had some good backs come through here. He just kind of quietly does it. He broke Spiller's freshman record last year. Spiller was a pretty good player here. He is a special talent. I think he's going to continue to improve and get better. I like where he is right now. He'll have a tremendous year for us."

Q: What have you learned about your team thus far?

SWINNEY: "I have learned that they care. They want to be great. This is a team that takes coaching. They have accepted the challenge. They need to be more detail-oriented in certain areas. They've got the leadership that it takes. Just some committed guys. We're 3-0, but nobody is in here all fat and happy. We all watch the tape and we know that we can get better. It's not major things. It's little things. Little things lead to big things. We've really tried to point that out. We're headed in the right direction. We have a lot of depth on this team. We're very confident in the depth of our team and the guys we believe can play winning football for us. We have quarterbacks that can win for us and play in any situation. I've learned a lot about our freshmen."

Q: Being in ACC play, how are things different for some of your freshmen now?



SWINNEY: "No offense to Georgia Southern or Furman. Georgia Tech ... they've got really good players who can match up with us in a lot of areas. That's the biggest thing. You do see some of our freshmen getting better after three games. I want to see us play our best game and I want to see us tap into the experience that we had at A&M. I want that to show. That was not an easy game. That was a major challenge for this team. We made enough mistakes to lose three times. I just want to see us use that experience. We have to play well on the road. We have to play better than we played at A&M. A different deal. It's another level of intensity. The margin gets smaller in conference play."