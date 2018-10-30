Tigerillustrated.com

The No. 2-ranked Tigers will face Louisville in Death Valley on Saturday in a noon kickoff, televised by ABC. The Tigers are a 39-point favorite over the Cardinals.

The following is an edited transcript of Tuesday's presser.



OPENING STATEMENTS: "I know we've got fall break. Hopefully students will hang around and then cut out after Saturday. Our seniors cherish every single moment they get to play here at home. We're looking forward to a great day in the valley.

"Louisville is 2-6, but they're the best 2-6 team I've seen. Their record is not indicative of the players that they have. Their players are physical. It's as well a coordinated scheme as we've seen. They're big, huge, massive up front. They're as good a group of receivers as we've faced. They have a very effective tight end and two good backs. The biggest thing is they're 127th in the country in turnover margin. They've had some tough breaks. I'm sure that their coaches are frustrated with a lot of missed opportunity, because they're capable of playing with anybody.

"Physically, schematically and skill ... they have those things. They had a 24-20 game with BC in the fourth quarter. They should have won the Florida State game. This offensive line, the quarterback, he's a young guy. They're committed to him and bringing him along. He runs well and he's big. He made eight big plays against Alabama. We expect a challenge and a big-time battle. We will have to play well defensively and have the right mindset to take on the scheme that they present. They take a bunch of shots down the field.

"They have a bunch of guys on their defensive line. Same thing. A good scheme and they're aggressive. This is not a 2-6 football team. Their record is 2-6, but it's not indicative of the talent they have on this team. For us it's about being locked in. We want to play our best game every week. Last week was great, but can we clean up some of the mistakes from last week? Can we continue to win the turnover margin? Can we finish big plays? There are so many things that we have to focus on. We're excited to have an opportunity to play.

"Today will be a tough practice. With their style of play, you better have your mind right. I like where we are, though. We have a healthy team. We have a confident team. We have good momentum right now. We have great leadership and a team that is very, very focused. That serves us well as we enter what we call the championship phase of our journey. We're rolling into November. We're where we want to be. This phase of our season presents opportunity for us but we have to put our best foot forward every week, a high sense of urgency and prepare with purpose. I have seen that in our guys."

Q: How special is it to run down the hill for the 400th time Saturday?

SWINNEY: "That's pretty amazing when you sit down and think about that tradition and all the players who have come through here. Players tell their kids and grandkids about that opportunity. Pretty cool."

Q: What's the status of the guys you're trying to hold? Red-shirts?

SWINNEY: "The only one right now is K.J. Henry. We've used all four games on him. He's the only one that we know we're trying to hold and it's what he wants to do. We're in a position to do that. Everybody else is still in a good spot. I think we've gotten most all of them in at least one game, I think. We'll see how it goes down the stretch. Where we are right now, we're in a good place with them."

Q: Talk about Amari Rodgers and the big numbers he put up in the passing game?

SWINNEY: "He has been consistent all year. He just hadn't had that big, explosive play. That was a huge game for him. He made two great plays. Definitely one of those games that can give you a big boost as you go into game No. 9. I was happy for him. He had a great all-purpose day. He's a good, well-rounded player."

Q: Y'all are really good at avoiding tackles for loss. What goes into that beyond the obvious?

SWINNEY: "Communication. That's a prideful area for us. I cannot stand negative plays. I challenge them on that. It won't always be perfect. We had negative six yards Saturday. Negative plays ... you don't give yourself a chance. We did a really good job against a good front Saturday. Everyone has to be on the same page. If we're all wrong, we're alright. The quarterback has to be schooled up on where the unblocked guy is. He has to know where to go with the ball. It's just preparation. It goes to communication and IDing things properly. Recognition, which comes from film study; that's important, too. If you're not on the same page, you will have a bunch of tackles for loss."

Q: Where has Trevor Lawrence improved the most?

SWINNEY: "The recognition and running the football appropriately. We've challenged him there. I realized in the spring that he could really run, but it was more him fighting for his life. I was pretty impressed with that part of his game, but now he's very confident. He's in command of what's going on. Early on he was in the pocket too long. He had run lanes, but he's so confident in his arm and was waiting to make the perfect throw. I wanted him to be more opportunistic. He has come a long way there.

"He has total command of our protections. He has seen a lot. Just to survive on our practice field is a real challenge because our offense faces ... you name it. He has played eight games now, so he's in a different place mentally. He has changed protections and has reset things, manipulated snap counts, etc. He has done great. And this kid's a freshman. He's playing like a veteran. He's not a freshman anymore. He is a veteran now. His leadership has been impressive. He's the guy."

Q: How difficult is it to know when it is time to get Chase Brice in sometimes? Because you've had several blowouts now, yet you want to get Trevor work as well.

SWINNEY: "You can't play scared. I quit worrying about that a long time ago. I just know when to get a guy out. I want to get Chase plenty of time. How about Chase? Every time he goes in there, we just go right down the field. He's the same way. He processes it and sees it. He's a red-shirt freshman. He can run, but needs to be more confident running the ball. I just want them to have plenty of opportunities so that we can be prepared. The biggest thing is there are things we need to work on."

Q: You're tied for No. 1 in scoring defense. Almost every year you're about at the top. What's gone into that? The biggest reasons?

SWINNEY: "We have great coaches and great players who are committed. That's a good combination. That's the bottom line. Brent Venables is awesome. Throw in Todd Bates, Mike Reed, Mickey Conn and Lemanski Hall and the guys who support them and they all do a great job. Our players believe in what we do and they're committed."

Q: Do you remember the first time you sat down with Trevor Lawrence and talked ball with him?

SWINNEY: "When he got here in January. You could tell he was a sharp kid. But until you get into a meeting and talk about your system extensively, that's another deal. I saw him throw at camp going into his junior year. I was afraid some of those kids were going to get hurt trying to catch it from him. It was obvious early how prepared he was. He had been studying. We're on the road recruiting in January and he was sharp. He was prepared. During the spring right out of the gate he was processing things. Deshaun was that way. Very similar. They were just mentally way ahead of a typical freshman."

Q: You always want to incorporate fun into your program. What's your philosophy on having fun while getting business done?

SWINNEY: "My guys will be quick to tell you that there is another side to me that you don't always see. I'm ultra-competitive but I do not like nonchalantness. I like focus and intensity and being locked in to what we're doing. We find ways to have fun, but this is a game of intensity. It goes back to the philosophy of our program. We want to graduate players. We have done that at an incredible rate. We want to make sure we have a program that equips them with what they need in life in what comes after football ... career opportunities, internships, mission trips, social development.

"I want our guys to have a great college experience. I want them to have fun along the way. I don't want people miserable. When I walk in the room for a team meeting, I don't want guys miserable. I want them to enjoy each other and their experience. I want it where they can't wait to come back and visit. It's like all the sons that I feel like I have out there. Every week I hear from guys I coached years ago. That goes back to make sure guys try to have a good experience. And then it's to try to win a championship. We have done a good job of that."

Q: Talk about Christian Wilkins wanting to play everything.

SWINNEY: "He has played field goal, field goal block, punt team ... he has enjoyed everyday. He likes practice, meetings, training in the summer. He has that mindset that it takes to be great. He has rubbed off on everyone. He believes he can do anything. Pretty cool to see him get that touchdown last week. We do a video every Monday and we played the titanic song, the song from the movie. He was back there at tailback and he dives into the end zone and it's slow motion and celebrates with every player on the team. We enjoyed that moment with him."

Q: Will Christian Wilkins throw a pass before the end of the season?

SWINNEY: "Hey man you never know. You never know."

Q: When did Justyn Ross tweak his hamstring?

SWINNEY: Practice. He was gimpy all week. He was able to go. He looked good last night. He got off to a good start last night. It wasn't so bad that he couldn't play but it was a problem for him. He continues to make big plays"

Q: Is Justin Falcinelli back now? Full go?

SWINNEY: "Yeah. He's back. He'll be in green today."

Q: Your decision to move Gage Cervenka to center really paid off last week. What kind of message does that send to other backups who have tried to remain patient?

SWINNEY: "It sets a great example and further emphasizes why we're committed to playing guys who deserve to play. It's just critical. You just never know. If you commit to that early in the season, once you get to game eight or nine, even if a guy has played a few snaps, he's still in a different place. Gage is a fourth-year junior. It took him awhile to make that transition, but he has done great. He was a wrestler. He's a great leverage guy. He can get in some tough positions and still move people. He's so strong, too. He's the strongest guy on our team. He's a 700-pound squatter. Just powerful. Now he's confident. I thought he did great Saturday. It sent a great message to his teammates. You never know when you're going to have to play 60 snaps."

Q: No interest in playoff rankings tonight? Any interest?

SWINNEY: "We'll be in it. I know we'll be in it. I don't need to see a television show to know that. It's better that they wait to basically November. I said before the year that we were one of the 12-15 teams that have a shot. Some years things will go your way. Some years they won't. We're in a position. I'm sure we will be in there somewhere. It really does not matter to me right now . We have to beat Louisville. That's the only thing we are locked in on."

Q: Do you keep an eye on Alabama this time of year?

SWINNEY: "I keep an eye on everybody. I vote in the poll every week. I really do. Sometimes I call in at 3 in the morning. I actually call in and vote. I try to keep up with everybody. If I'm going to put my name on it, I should be informed. Alabama is pretty easy to keep up with. They're on the television every week and every night. Now Fresno State? That's more of a challenge."