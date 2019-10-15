THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Tuesday at his weekly news conference, this time to look ahead to the Tigers' Saturday matchup versus Louisville (4-2, 2-1). Clemson (6-0, 4-0), ranked third nationally in this week's AP Poll, is a 24-point favorite over the Cardinals. ALSO SEE: Nation's No. 5 offensive tackle details first Clemson visit | MONDAY RECRUITING INSIDER | MONDAY CLEMSON FOOTBALL UPDATE | Clemson's verbal commitments | Clemson's junior commitments The following is an edited, condensed transcript of Swinney's Tuesday presser. OPENING STATEMENTS: "Louisville has been explosive. Everything they do offensively is off of running the ball. I really like their scheme. They are primarily a pistol scheme but with a lot of option principles built into it. They know what they are doing. Their quarterback is outstanding. They use two quarterbacks and both are accurate. That No. 3 is Houdini. He just escapes. You think you have him and then he extends the play. They're good up front. They have the biggest left tackle that we are ever going to see. I mean he is massive. He's listed at 6-8, 370, but he's probably 400. And he's really playing well for them. "Their back, he's a really good player. Their tight end is playing well, all three of their receivers are. No. 5 is averaging 21 yards a catch. They're explosive but it's all built through the run game. They got down 21-0 to Florida State and then got right back in it. They're going to challenge us. It's going to be a lot of pressure on our safeties. They play so hard and they have some skill who can make plays ...

"Defensively, they did not start off well but they are really getting better. Comparing last year to this year? It's night and day. They're much better. They're playing with good technique and players are where they are suppose to be. They're playing with physicality. They're rallying to the ball. "The thing with this team has been its return game. They have some dangerous returners who can change the game. "If they beat us, they control their destiny. This is a big game in our division. With them beating Wake Forest, they are in control if they beat us. Same thing for us. We want to be in control over what we are trying to do. This is division playoff football and it's the best of one. Just go play well. Let's go play well. We played one well on the road and the other we didn't play well. We need to be consistent and we have to play well on the road if you're going to have a great year." Q: How impressive is it that they have changed the culture so quickly? SWINNEY: "Coaching matters. There's no question about that. They had a coaching change not long after our game. They just were a team in disarray for whatever reason. They weren't playing hard. It's a different deal now. They've got dudes. It's not like they're playing a bunch of freshmen. They don't have many freshmen who are in starting positions. They have come in and turned it around. Coaching matters. These kids believe in what they're trying to do and in what's being built. They've won four of their last five games. The Notre Dame game for them was tight. It was tight for awhile. We might get up 21-0. I have no idea. They're not going to quit. We have to go win the game. I have a lot of respect for Scott and the way they do things." Q: Talk about the false starts over the last couple of games and getting guys dialed in. SWINNEY: "We don't have inexperienced guys up front. We have to do what we've been doing. These are old dogs with a million snaps. They have played a lot of football. It doesn't matter how loud it is. We have an operation that everyone knows how to execute." Q: How much of what they're doing on offense is accentuating the talent that they have? SWINNEY: "They have done a great job of getting their guys to be successful. They are not a drop-back, throw-it-around team. Most of what they do comes off play action. It's pistol, downhill, lots of motions, the counter, the zone-read option, jets ... a lot of things going on. They're not an option team, but ... it's option football as far as how you have to defend it. Being able to leverage them is going to be huge. The safeties have a lot of conflict. Safeties have to be a part of the fit and have to be able to read their play action. Our corners have to tackle well. Our d-linemen have to stay on their feet. There has to be good eye discipline. Their back, he's not very big but he is a heck of a player. He has made a lot of big plays for them. No. 3 ... he runs around all over the place. It's going to be a real challenge for us. We have to win the matchup up front." Q: Did B.T. Potter respond yesterday at practice the way you'd hoped he would? SWINNEY: "Yeah. Yeah. He did a good job. He'll be our long field goal guy and our kickoff guy, but we have to give someone else a chance on these short field goals. We have to have that. He is 55-percent and he's way better than that. He's got to get the type of focus that he needs. He came back last night and did well. I have not lost confidence in him. He's going to kick in the NFL. He's the most talented kicker I have ever had ... talent and leg strength. He just has to grow up a little bit. He's a young guy. He has a long career in front of him."

Q: You had another reserve earn all conference player of the week this week. SWINNEY: "Matt Bockhorst ... and he didn't get our player of the game. It was Jackson Carman. Bockhorst ... he's fun to watch. Our offensive line played so well and they have this season. They're physical. They're playing downfield. You see Cervenka downfield 10 yards on the reverse. Pollard and Anchrum are 20 yards downfield. We're top five in the country in not giving up sacks. Bockhorst is kind of a co-starter for us. He's good enough to start for us. He's just got a couple of seniors who are pretty good too. We get him in there and we trust him in any situation. It was a great message to our team. You don't have to be the starter to be all-conference this week. It doesn't matter who runs out there first. He's physical and is an extra-effort guy. He's also a 4.0 student." Q: They have two punt returners on opposite sides of the field. Are they unorthodox? SWINNEY: "You don't see many teams do that. I think it can make you a little vulnerable. We will have to do a good job with our coverage. There are some things that you can do from a reserve or fake or ghost standpoint, so we have to be disciplined. We have to understand the call and then get down the field." Q: Was Satterfield one of the guys who came through here when he was at App. State? SWINNEY: "Oh yeah. He has come through here a bunch of times. He came through when he was at Florida International. Always enjoyed spending time with him. He did an awesome job at App. State. App. State has been good forever but he was a great player there and did an awesome job of building his program when he was there. We played them one year and that wasn't one I was happy to schedule. They're really good." Q: How has Isaiah Simmons grown this season? SWINNEY: "Really focused and is more serious about game planning, preparation, details in what he is doing. That's the nature of growing as a person and maturing. He knows what he wants to do. He knows he has to play well to achieve the type of goals that he has for himself, not just our team goals. He's very locked in. He has been incredibly consistent. He was productive last year but inconsistent last year. He might have led the team in tackles last year but didn't always grade a winner. Now he's grading as a winner. He's something special." Q: Jordan Williams has been lobbying to get in on that fridge package. When you have defensive recruits come in, is that something you sell? SWINNEY: "They all want to do it but they have to be good enough. It's not happening for him. We have a great package. We should have scored but we didn't do a good enough job coaching the backside. We had a guy unblocked from the backside. We'll get all that cleaned up. We have a nice package that we believe in. We have 300-pounders who are athletic and it's a nice little changeup. It's not that we don't like our tight end, but if you have a 300-pounder who's athletic? Look at Xavier Thomas. He's 260 pounds and can fly."

