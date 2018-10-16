Tigerillustrated.com

"N.C. State is a good team. Schematically they're one of the best teams on our schedule. This quarterback is a legit pro. I don't know where he will be drafted but it will be early. He has complete ownership of what they do. They do a great job with their run game, their stretch scheme and he is a very gifted, accurate thrower. Great command of everything they're doing. He has a good understanding of defensive concepts. They give up the second fewest sacks in the country. They're good up front. They're physical, nasty, aggressive and do a great job of cutting you on the backside. They have an All-American at left tackle, a really good center and I thought they beat us up front last year.

OPENING STATEMENTS : "Health-wise we're in a good spot. Hopefully that will continue through a tough week of practice. This is going to be a big game, man. They're all huge. There aren't many undefeated teams left. You have two in the Valley on Saturday.

CLEMSON -- Tuesday morning as part of his weekly news conference, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney previewed his team's upcoming matchup with No. 15 N.C. State. The two teams meet on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Death Valley.

"They have good backs, a really good group of receivers and they're seventh in the country in passing. This quarterback can make every single throw. What's most impressive about him is he manages the pocket and scrambles and when he does, he does it to throw. He creates big plays. The coverage is there, but he steps up and slides and throws a rope on the move.



"Defensively, they lost a lot but have a ton of guys who played a lot last year. Really well coached. They know how to attack you and attack your protections. Last year this game came down to a special teams play. We're excited about it. It's a 3:30 kick and it'll be a lot of fun. We'll need our crowd for sure. This is what it's all about. We have two undefeated power five teams in the same division. The winner of this game has the opportunity to stay in control of their own destiny. Really anxious to get back out on the field."

Q: Talk about the growth of your secondary since the A&M game.

SWINNEY: "They've grown a ton since then. We had some busts in that game and some fluky plays, too. Some crazy situations. We didn't know much about Texas A&M. It's one of the hardest games we will play. Preparing for them, all we studied was Wake, Florida State and Notre Dame. Their tape from last year was worthless. Also in camp you spend a lot of time on the triple option. So we've grown a ton. We haven't seen anything like we're going to see this weekend; the play action, RPOs, backside slant throws, the pistol and their vertical passing game. There will be a lot of competitive plays in this game.

"Getting Trayvon Mullen back is huge. He has basically had three weeks to get back to full strength. Our guys are just different in game seven versus games one and two."

Q: What's Tavien Feaster's status this week?

SWINNEY: "He's a lot better and back in practice. We expect him to be ready to roll."

Q: Is Cornell Powell back?

SWINNEY: "Yep, yep. He's back and ready to go. He got his situation resolved. We're talking about maybe trying to red-shirt him. We've had some discussions about that. We might see how that goes and see if we can get a year back on Cornell."

Q: The first quarter in most of your games have been slow starts. Can you attribute that to anything?

SWINNEY: "Yeah. I'd have to go back and look at that. The Georgia Tech game, we didn't have the ball. The Syracuse game, I think we fumbled the second or third play. So we've had some miscues early. We just had some missed opportunities. That's why you play four quarters. I've been a part of games where we got off to a fast start, but stunk the rest of the way. We want to score every time we get the ball. Sometimes early, you're trying to get some information and learn some things. We've just had some miscues early. At the end of the day we're one of the best offenses in the country. We're running well and throwing well. Statistically things point to that. We just need to be more efficient in certain areas."

Q: Did you take some extended time this past week to reflect back on your 10th anniversary?

SWINNEY: "Yeah, yeah I did. It was more so last week. I had a chance to visit with some people who wanted to talk about it. It was neat to do that. I was in Ohio for a funeral this past weekend. I did ride an unbelievable roller coaster on that anniversary. I can't believe I rode it. It was crazy. It was freezing, too. This little town we were in was near Cedar Point. So that's what I did on my anniversary. I was just thinking about surviving that roller coaster."

Q: You mentioned a desire for efficiency on offense. Is third down the biggest thing y'all need to address?

SWINNEY: "Definitely. Some of it, we've been incredibly explosive. Some if it has been certain situations in games where we have been affected. We have not been as good on third down as we needed to be. We were very efficient last year on third down. We just weren't explosive. I think we will improve there. We've had some missed opportunities, some penalties and you know it doesn't take a lot. Definitely an area where we need to improve."

Q: This game has gotten contentious over the last few years. What's your message this week?

SWINNEY: "I did want an investigation on the towel stealing. Dave sent me some adidas towels. These weren't even our towels. Nah, this is a competitive game for sure. We have had some crazy stuff, though. Isaiah Battle punched that guy one year and lost his mind. One of their coaches pushed Deshaun one year. I had to call him and apologize for Isaiah and he had to call me for his assistant coach. Last year I didn't understand the laptop stuff. It was all good. I get along fine with Dave. It's competitive. They're a good team.

"We get everybody's best. They can be 1-9 and that team would play like they're 9-1. It doesn't matter."

Q: NC State has been able to use backs and tight ends very well over the last several years. Are they relying on receivers more?

SWINNEY: "They're still going to run the ball. They're still pistol, play action. About 14/15-percent of their offense is what we would call tricks. They call that stuff to help them. Even if it doesn't hit, they feel like it helps them keep defenses on edge. There are a lot of motions and shifts. Very skilled guys. It's a lower percentage than it has been in the past. It's all built off the run game."

Q: Do you see Xavier Thomas' role continuing to expand?

SWINNEY: "It's already increased. We've created some packages where he has been in there. It ain't going to decrease. That's for sure. Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant can play both sides. Xavier is kind of that third guy right now. Justin Foster is right there, too. Logan Rudolph is in that mix, too."

Q: Talk about Justyn Ross picking things up. Has he exceeded your expectations?

SWINNEY: "He has definitely exceeded my expectations. I knew he was a phenomenal athlete. Where are they going to be? Nobody is pressing him in high school. Most of those guys struggle when we get them. If someone is pressing them, it's usually over the top. They don't see true press, man-to-man, so they don't have to play with their hands very much. Their release technique isn't really far along. He is a strong, physical kid. What makes him special is his ability to redirect. He can change direction in a hurry. His quickness is pretty special."

Q: Justyn Ross told us that he waited until his mother got home to make a decision in the recruiting process. What do you remember about that and dealing with his mother?

SWINNEY: "I talked to her while she was gone. He had come up here and visited the first time. She got home in the summer and from that point on, she was great to communicate with. His whole family was. His aunt was up here a lot. He took his time and went through the summer and the fall. It was early December where he told me he was leaning our way. So I felt good about him, but you never know especially with a kid from Alabama because of the pressure they're under in that state."

Q: How more confident and comfortable is Isaiah Simmons now?

SWINNEY: "A lot. He makes a lot of mistakes but has made a lot of plays. He has been coached hard. He has taken to coaching. He has grown a lot. He's still not close to what his potential is. He has a lot of room for improvement. He plays hard and is physical. His confidence is good right now. He is aware right now. And he's willing."

Q: How important is it having depth at running back to keep Travis Etienne fresh?

SWINNEY: "Any good running team will have good depth at running back. UGA had some pretty good backs last year and just rolled three of them, four of them. It's huge when you can run the ball with really good players. Alabama, look at how they've run the ball. They've had three and four backs. We're just fortunate that this is where we are. Feaster gets hurt, then you have a guy with a shoulder injury and here's Etienne. If Etienne falls, here's Adam Choice. It's nice to know that you don't have to close up shop. Our ability to manage that and keep guys fresh has served us well. If we can continue to do that, that's going to create some problems for people."

