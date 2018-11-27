Tigerillustrated.com

OPENING STATEMENTS: "We're excited about practice this week. That means we're playing for a championship. Not many teams are practicing this week. Pitt has had a heck of a year. They've played a very tough schedule. They lost to Notre Dame, UCF and Penn State and then had a shootout against North Carolina and then a loss at Miami. They're a champion just like we're a champion.



"I'm proud of our team. This has been an amazing season. It's probably been the fastest season I have been a part of. I've just enjoyed being with this group everyday. These seniors are special. They have had a ton of fun this year. They've been as focused as any group I have ever been around. Our players have embraced their journey and have loved every second of it. I'm just really proud of them. We had 21 guys come out and be honored as all-conference. That's amazing. Mitch Hyatt won the Jacobs Trophy back-to-back. Hopefully we will get more good news on some of our guys later today.

"It's about finishing strong. We have eight days of class left and then our guys will get a little break. They've been grinding since August 1. They will be excited about getting a break.

"Pittsburgh is a tough, physical football team. It's who they are. They are a 21-personnel team, 11-personnel, some 20. They come right at you. It's three runs to every pass. You have to stop them. They have really good players, downhill, tough, hard-nosed runners. They've done a great job of incorporating their receivers into their run game. A lot of formations, shifts, play action. They challenge you. You have to be disciplined and have your eyes on the right things. We have to match their mindset. Their quarterback is a good player. He moves around well and has made some big plays. They're impressive.

"Defensively, they had 13 guys come back who started four or more games last year. Very experienced. They have played a lot of football. They went into Notre Dame and gave them all they wanted. They did a great job in the trenches. They are very well coached. Very seldom are they out of place. They are a force-the-issue defense. Everything is tight coverage, everything is contested. Lots of pressure. They've recruited well to their scheme."

Q: Is this is a similar change to Boston College?

SWINNEY: "Yes in some ways. Different defensively. Similar in personnel offensively. BC is more tight end-oriented. These guys are more receiver-oriented. They will challenge you downfield more. From a philosophy standpoint, yes. It's in-your-face, here we come. They're going to get in the I-formation. Their fullback is a heck of a player. They love him and they should because he is a great player."

Q: Lot of different players on both sides from two years ago. How much will that carry over to this game?

SWINNEY: "I hope they're excited about playing them. Our seniors don't have a winning record against them and I'm sure they remember that one very well. We had opportunities to win the game. We played awful on defense. We gave up a bunch of yards that day. Deshaun Watson threw for 580 yards but three interceptions. We had a chance to win, still. We just didn't get it. They outplayed us. But ... that team went on to win the national title. We got better from it. They have six guys on their defense who were in that game. They will be confident and they should be because they beat us. Our guys will be excited, too."

Q: How needed was what happened Saturday for your defense?

SWINNEY: "I don't know that it was needed. It happened. You have two choices. You can take cough syrup and own it and get better or you can sit around and make excuses. But that's not who we are. They had a rough night, but you know what, they've had a lot of great nights, too. We also had two goal line stands, too. It's not all bad. We did do a few good things. That's obviously the worst game we've played defensively in quite awhile. You also don't want to disrespect the opponent. They played a heck of a game. If you beat us, you will have to have chunk plays. And they had some big plays. Give them credit. We played our worst game of the year defensively and still won by 21 points. It's a team game."

Q: What more have you seen that you need to do better on defensively?

SWINNEY: "Get back to what we normally do every week. We're one of the best defenses in the country. Line up and communicate properly. Do a better job coaching. Biggest thing is do what we do and be who we are and learn from the mistakes that we made."

Q: How would you best describe Brent Venables' personality?

SWINNEY: "We call him Vinny. He is a little crazy on the field. There's like this switch. He's intense, passionate. Off the field - and it's hard to explain - he's one of the sweetest spirits you'll ever be around. He really is. It's so much fun to see him with his daughters. He's a very loving, gentle spirit. For me, I thought he was going to be crazy all the time when I hired him. But as I got around him and had normal conversations, he is a great soul. He's about the right things. He has a great sense of humor. But he's passionate. He loves what he does. I mean, he's the best. It's been amazing to watch him work week in and week out, year in and year out. There is no one on the planet more detailed and passionate."

Q: You have a good relationship with Mack Brown. Have you talked to him about him taking the job at North Carolina?

SWINNEY: "I texted with him yesterday to see if there was anything going on. I don't know if anything has been confirmed (yet) [Swinney later learns in this presser that Brown-to-UNC is confirmed].

"I hate it for Larry Fedora. Three years ago, we're in the ACC Championship game. That's how volatile this business is. That's why I passionately got after it a little bit the other night. Because the fun is in the winning. If you can't have fun winning, why do you do it? It's hard to win. To do it consistently is almost impossible. This is a program three years ago that's in the ACC title game and played us to the wire. And now their coach is out of a job. It's hard.

"I got hired in 2008 and Gene Chizik got hired. They win the national title in 2010. Two years later he's fired. It's really, really, really, really, really hard to be consistent. I hate it for Larry. I know he worked his tail off to build a great program. They had some hurdles that they weren't quite able to get over. Larry is a good coach, a good person, his wife is a great gal, he's got a family, so you hate it. People look at the financial part of it and say oh, you'll be alright. It's not about that. This is your livelihood. It's your passion. I know he will land on his feet and be fine.

"Good for Mack. I think he is great for college football. He is a great friend. It will be exciting to have him in meetings. I've never worked with him in the same league. He will bring a lot to this league. He will do a great job there. He knows the landscape there. I'm happy for him. He will put a great staff together. I got nothing but great, great, great respect for Mack Brown. He's as good as it gets."

Q: Do you feel that you have fans who aren't fully appreciative of what's been built here?

SWINNEY: "Our fans are amazing. 98%. There is always a small percentage of something where they're completely out of touch with reality. Fans can have any mindset they want. But I don't want anything to creep into the culture of our program. I don't want our players to ever walk off a field and it feel like a loss. How sad is that? The objective is to win. The fun is in the winning. If it's not fun to win, that's a sad state of affairs. I'm miserable when we lose. I won't be miserable when we win. I hate to lose. I work too hard. But I understand that losing is a part of it. I don't care if you win 72-70 or 2-0. I guarantee you they were excited to win that game at A&M.

"I know what losing feels like. Believe me, it's much better to win. I've never coached a perfect game. I've never seen a player play a perfect game. I don't want to be a part of anything where players don't appreciate winning and all of a sudden winning isn't enough in your culture. If you win by one point or 60 points, you're still 1-0. A win is a win. I've always felt that way. That's what Coach Stallings taught me. The fun is in the winning. I don't want to go into a locker room pouting because we won. To see them dancing in the locker room, that's what it's all about. To hear some chit-chat from players and see the things that gets pushed at them, that's sad. That mindset needs to be checked. That's the point I'm making.

"No one will ever steal my joy. Joy comes from within. I'm never ever ever not going to have fun winning. If it's not fun to win, you'd better do something else. Heck, I'll come do what y'all are doing. I'll come sit beside you, Larry and try a different angle. I'll be with a thesaurus, too.

"A lot of places will take a one-point win any day of the week. We don't ever need to lose sight of that. I don't want that mindset to ever creep into the walls of this team. I'm passionate about this experience. Man, these seniors. These guys have won 52 games. It's incredible. And they've had fun doing it.

"Personally, I want to be judged by how my three sons turn out in life. Judge me on how my players turn out in life. I don't want to be judged off my win-loss record. That's not who we are. There are places out there where it's considered a failure if you don't win the national title. That mindset? That mindset will never be a part of the culture of this program, not as long as I'm the head coach. I've been to the top of the mountain as a player and a coach. It's a moment. And it's a great moment. But what you remember forever is the journey, the grind, the fight, the failures, relationships. I want to win like 15 national titles in a row. That would be great. But if we don't, I won't say that we failed or that we're failures. What if we go 12-0 and some committee doesn't vote us in? So we're failures? I don't look at it that way."

Q: Were you able to get Tre Lamar back in practice?

SWINNEY: "He looked good and he practiced last week. He just wasn't quite confident on game day. He wasn't quite ready. He was back out there last night. The rest helped him."

CYBER MONDAY SPECIAL ONGOING: Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to Tigerillustrated.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Clemson apparel and gear!

Promo Code: 99Cyber