Tigerillustrated.com

The Tigers (11-0, 8-0) again come into this game with a better record and as a lined favorite. As of Tuesday a.m., the Tigers were a 26-point favorite over the Gamecocks.

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Tuesday as part of his weekly news conference, this time to look ahead to his team facing rival South Carolina (6-4, 4-4) from the Southeastern Conference.

The following is an edited transcript of Tuesday's presser.



OPENING STATEMENTS: "It's an exciting week for us. This is a goal of its own for us. It's important to everyone in this state and it's also a lot of fun to be able to participate in rivalry games. It's something that has been woven into my entire life. It's been that way for me. It's always a special week.

"South Carolina is 6-4. They had two close losses that could have gone the other way. They're a team that's capable of playing with everyone they play with. They've had some injuries along the way, but this is a team that you can see has grown in confidence. This is a good team. Will Muschamp has done a good job. They've had some really good wins. They've battled hard and they're playing with good chemistry and you can see that on tape.

"Defensively they are good up front. They have had some guys injured, so there are some question marks on who will line up. These are good players, though. No. 8 is as good as there is out there. All of those guys up front have played a lot of football. They'll get No. 22 back. No. 6 has played a ton of football for them in the middle.

"Offensively I think this is one of the better groups we have seen. Jake Bentley has a great arm. He's accurate. He's got confidence and a good grasp of what they're doing. They're good up front. Zack Bailey is a great player. They have run the ball with much more consistency. They've been more committed to that. They do a good job with their screen game. No. 89 is a big-bodied player, a veteran player who has made some huge plays for them. Throw in No. 13 and No. 1 and they're two of the best we've seen. No. 1 is as good a player as we have seen all year. He is a game-changer. You better bring everything you've got and wrap up. He's so good at breaking tackles. And he doesn't get enough credit for finishing plays on balls in the air. He's not a tall wideout but he plays big. Same thing with No. 13.

"This will be a heck of a matchup Saturday night. We're excited about it. Special teams could be a huge factor in this game with their returners. This is a one-game season for us. For us, our focus is on trying to finish."

Q: Other than Deebo healthy, is their biggest difference tempo?

SWINNEY: "Yeah, we've seen a lot of tempo. I think their offensive coordinator has done a great job for them. He is a heck of a coach. You can see his influence in their style of play. Definitely the addition of No. 1 and No. 13 ... you get better in a hurry. They're just more confident. Bentley is a really good player."

Q: What about Bryan Edwards makes him a good player?

SWINNEY: "Big. Got a great body for the position. Great jumping ability. He changes direction and runs well after the catch. He's a competitive kid. We liked him a lot in high school. He played everything in high school. He's a really good player and a good kid."

Q: How do you keep everyone locked in on the game?

SWINNEY: "We have a preparation plan in place that we believe in. That doesn't change much. The biggest change is this one is more personal because you live with it everywhere you go in this state. You have some juice like that. Maybe you don't have it if you're playing Duke. Now for us, every game is the biggest game of the year. Our preparation doesn't change whether we're playing Furman or South Carolina.

"It creates continuity and consistency in your program. You put in your best preparation every week. That's what we try to create. The preparation ... there is zero difference. Now they're out of school Wednesday through Friday because of Thanksgiving. We have a Thanksgiving plan that we've had in place for a long time. But emotion doesn't win. Execution wins. Most fired up team won't win. It's the team that executes."

Q: What's it like coaching Christian Wilkins throughout his career?

SWINNEY: "Amazing. He's very deserving of all the awards he's up for. He's up for the Campbell Award. That's the Heisman for a football player. It's a student-athlete. I've been to that banquet so many years. I've been hoping that we'd have a player up on that stage. It's not just football. That's exactly who he is. He's my first two-time curtain call guy as a senior. He is a 2.5-year graduate who came back to college. He's just relentless every single snap. He loves to be coached. He's an unbelievable leader. He likes practice. He truly lives in the moment. I love his challenge to his teammates. He's one of the most unique people I've coached."

Q: Renfrow update?

SWINNEY: "He's good. Nothing has changed. Day to day. Hoping for the best."

Q: Going back to 2008, that game against South Carolina helped ingratiate you to the fans.

SWINNEY: "I had already been a part of five or six rivalry games here. I had lived in those first five and I knew how important those games were. People have no idea who you are in recruiting sometimes but they judge you instantly when they see that logo on your shirt. I knew. There was nothing different that I learned with that particular game. That game was just probably the reason I got the job. After that game, definitely that was the final piece where they decided to give me an opportunity."

Q: What would it mean to you to have a winning record against them?

SWINNEY: "That's important. We've done a good job with our goals, but we've got some work to do there. I want to win every year. Every year is important. Every year is a season of its own. We wanted to become more consistent in achieving this goal. We got off to a slow start. Hopefully we can continue to have good consistency in this rivalry. I want to win for our team and our fans. I want to be one of the few 12-0 teams in college football. There aren't many 12-0 teams with any program historically."

Q: Does this game have a noticeable impact on recruiting?

SWINNEY: "Not really. Occasionally there is a guy or two where we recruit against each other. It was that way when I was at Alabama. First of all, the programs are very different from a sheer geography standpoint. Most kids who have grown up in this state are one or the other. Sometimes a guy may transition one way. Usually that's not the case. We don't really recruit a lot against each other. When you look at our state, we don't have a huge number of prospects. Atlanta has more prospects than our whole state. Our pool isn't big for either school. If a kid really likes Columbia, well that's a whole different setting. The same with Clemson. Sometimes you don't have a need. You like a kid but you may not have a need. We really don't run into each other as much."

Q: Talk about getting flack from fans out at events, maybe some disrespect.

SWINNEY: "It is surprising sometimes that parents allow their kids to speak that way to adults. I just keep on moving. What's acceptable to some parents isn't to other parents. I take pictures with anybody. Gamecock fans. I don't have any ill will toward anybody. At the end of the day we're all on the same team. Sometimes people come up and try to five-bomb you. I'd never allow my kids to do that. Everyone has to parent the way they want to parent. As far as the normal "you stink" or "go Gamecocks," that's good fun. That goes both ways. You won't see me doing any 5-bombs if we win. I just want to win and I will then think about what's left for us. How many 12-0 teams have there been? We've had two here. We'd like to have a third."

Q: When you communicate with Steve Spurrier now, do you laugh at some of the spats y'all had?

SWINNEY: "Yeah. Oh yeah. He called me a couple of weeks ago after we won the division. Left me a nice message. I'm around him in December and January. I'll see him two or three different times, cut up and have some fun. We will go back and forth. I'm glad he's back in coaching. I'm excited about this new league and the opportunity it will create for so many different players who will have a chance to earn a living playing. He'll be fun to watch. He's excited about it."

Q: You were Spurrier's guest at the College Football Hall of Fame. What was that like?

SWINNEY: "I was surrounded by Gators and Gamecocks, so I got a lot of looks. I enjoyed it. It was a great event. It was great. I met a lot of neat people. I got to meet some of his former players at Duke. It was cool to be a part of it."

Q: Having gone through a losing streak in this series, can you go back to what it was like for your players going through that?

SWINNEY: "You have to play well. If you go back and look at the five-game losing streak, we had 15 turnovers to their three. They were really good. It's not like they were a terrible team. And we were really good. In two of those years, they were just flat out better than us. Even coach Spurrier called me after one of them and told me he didn't understand why we turned the ball over every time we played them. The teams played hard. Three of those years, we were as good if not better, but we didn't do what we needed to do to win. We competed and had good plans but had some tough breaks. When teams are even, you can't overcome some of those mistakes. One year down there, we had five turnovers but still had a chance.

"You can't allow this game to define your program even though fans want to do that. Yeah, you'll live with it, but are you making improvement? I told folks, 'Hey, we just went 11-2.' They didn't want to hear that. But I knew we were making progress as a program. You can't let the game define your team. Here is reality. Don't listen to all the noise and the world is coming to an end. Look at the truth, reality and focus on what you have to do. South Carolina is getting better. They've recruited well and they're continuing to do that.

"I don't have any doubt that this will be a hard-fought game on Saturday. People used to say, 'If we go 1-11 and we beat South Carolina, we'd be okay.' No you wouldn't. You'd be firing me."