CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Tuesday during his weekly news conference, this time to take a closer look at his team's upcoming opponent - instate rival South Carolina (4-7, 3-5). The No. 3-ranked Tigers (11-0, 8-0), who have a 70-42-4 advantage in the all-time series, are seeking their sixth consecutive win over the Gamecocks. The two teams will square off in Columbia on Saturday at noon in a game televised by ESPN. Clemson is a 27-point favorite. 

OPENING STATEMENTS: "We're excited about this week. This is the next goal for us. "I'm impressed with South Carolina's quarterback. I think he's going to be a good one. He's a big kid. He's a tough, tough, young man. He has a bright future, for sure. They have a whole stable of running backs. Rico has had a great year, Feaster has had an excellent year for them. The No. 20 kid is another big back who is a good player. A big loss for them if Bryan Edwards is out. He has had a phenomenal career. Shi Smith is a great player and a dangerous guy. I'm assuming they will get OrTre back. Injuries have been a factor for them, obviously. "They're doing a lot of different things on offense and that creates a strain on you because you don't know what their identity is. They've had to utilize a number of different ways to move the football. For us, we have to line up well and play with great discipline and execute at a high level and it'll start with trying to start the run game and pressuring the quarterback. "Defensively, that is definitely their strength. They have a very good defensive line. No. 3 is as good a player as you'll see in the country. He is big and strong and long. He does a great job with his hands and has a good motor. He has affected every game he has been in. No. 95 is a good player. No. 8 is an outstanding prospect. They have good leadership at linebacker. I like both of their corners. "This is a great week in college football. There are games like this all over the country. For us, it's about finishing strong and playing our best four quarters of the week."

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is looking for his sixth consecutive win over rival South Carolina. (Getty)

Q: Are Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers healthy? Ready to go? SWINNEY: "They're back and ready to roll. The BYE week fell at a good time for us and for them." Q: Can you talk more about Todd Ellis' comments regarding your walk of champions in pregame warm-ups? SWINNEY: "There's not much else to say. That's ridiculous. 2011, 2015, 2009, 2013, 2012 ... we've done that for 17 years. It's just ridiculous. It's a unity thing for our team ... every single game. It's who we are, it's what we do. We're not taunting. I don't think people should be distracted over how we warm up. You can yell and scream and holler, fine, but when you start throwing things at people, that's different. A guy threw a flag in the NFL and almost blinded a guy. If you've got things coming out of the stands - batteries and bottles - that's not good. And it's not representative of who South Carolina is. It's just a few people who don't handle themselves the right way. "You want to have a great, spirited competition. But throwing things, that's dangerous. If someone is flipping me the bird, do I throw something at them? And I get that a lot, not just at South Carolina. I see a lot of birds. I know this is important, but it's a game. There's also right and wrong. We shouldn't lose perspective because of passion for a game." Q: Any concerns about getting back into the flow offensively coming off the open date? SWINNEY: "I'll take it every year if we can get it. I'm never concerned about an open date. I don't worry about scheduling because we can't control it. If we get beat this week it won't be because we had an open date." Q: What were you able to do during the open date? Your schedule? SWINNEY: "We practiced Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. We haven't had two open dates in awhile. This open date we had meetings and our big career fair as well. Everyone got a good weekend off and we were back on the field last night." Q: How do you describe the rivalry to the guys who didn't grow up in the state? SWINNEY: "They figure it out pretty quickly. You get hit with it pretty quickly. It's a goal of its own. You don't have to do a lot of explaining. As you get experience in this game, you get accustomed to things quickly. For us, it's the next game." Q: Are you a fan of the two open dates? SWINNEY: "I'm a huge fan of two open dates. I love it. I think it's great. We've had some years where we've gone into the ACC title game on fumes. We played 10 in a row one year. We had just enough gas in us to get across the line there that week. The whole calendar is messed up this year. Our whole December is different." Q: Will it be strange to see Tavien Feaster in a Gamecock uniform Saturday? SWINNEY: "Yeah, but I'm kind of past that because we've seen him in games all year. I wish him well in all of his games except this one."

Saturday will be Trevor Lawrence's first and likely last appearance in Williams-Brice Stadium as Clemson's quarterback. (Getty)

Q: Any opinion on the timing of when these awards are voted on like the Heisman?

SWINNEY: "I mean don't y'all think Deshaun Watson should have won the Heisman? He was by far the best player in the country. Half of these people that vote don't watch the games. If you really know what you're looking at, it's incredible how some of those things are decided. I don't even know if Trevor Lawrence will make first-team All-ACC this year. We ain't worried about any awards. "Every game from here on out, they hand a trophy out and that's what our focus is on." Q: Is it harder to enforce to your players that they don't need to get too high and too low with a game like this coming up? SWINNEY: "I don't think so. There is consistency in how we prepare. We prepare the same. There is consistency in our prep. There are outside things we have to manage from week to week, but how we prepare does not change. Yesterday was a regular Monday for me." Q: Not that your team needs any extra motivation, but do you sense that your seniors want this one more? SWINNEY: "I don't think they want to lose at all. It's not just not wanting to lose to South Carolina. The guys who sit up here in these front rows (during team meetings) want to keep winning. How many teams have been 30-0? But here we are trying to get to that. It's not out of the question for us. You can't win 30 until you win 27. You can't win 13 until you win 12. We just want to be great right in this moment. That's why this team has been so consistent. The hardest thing to do in sports is to win consistently, to be great over and over and over again. "I know their record isn't great, but you have to throw that out. Nothing else matters. This is a team that beat Georgia at Georgia." Q: You mentioned Javon Kinlaw. What about Kinlaw is so dangerous? SWINNEY: "I saw him in high school. He's a massive human being. He's long, powerful and can move. He has developed great strength. There are no weaknesses to him. He's a lot like Dexter Lawrence. He's not quite as big but has a lot of power and explosiveness. He's playing really hard. He's a problem for everybody." Q: When you watch them offensively, why have they struggled so much? SWINNEY: "Injuries. They lost their starting quarterback. They're starting a true freshman at quarterback now. And he's gotten better and better. They've had some inconsistency up front, whether it be injuries or different combinations. They've had injuries at receiver. They're very multiple. They create a lot of problems. They're well-coached, very well-coached. Lining up, making sure we're disciplined with our eyes so that we can execute, that will be our focus."

Will Muschamp now has his second losing season in four years as South Carolina's head coach. (Getty)