Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Tuesday at his weekly news conference, this time to look ahead to the Tigers' Saturday opponent, Syracuse, and also to discuss his decision to start true freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence against the Orange.

OPENING STATEMENTS: "We have good momentum coming out of the Georgia Tech game. We're glad we're at home. We've got a huge challenge. It's a division game and there are two undefeated teams. It's a huge game for both teams. They're coming in here confident. They beat us last year, so they know they can beat us. And we know that. It's going to take a much better performance by us to have a chance to beat them.

"It's one of the better offenses we will see all year. We didn't contain their quarterback well last year. He's a baller. We gave up two busts on touchdowns last year. We have to line up right and execute the plan. We have to do a great job of maintaining integrity in our rush lanes. This is a good team. No. 17 on the edge can get down the field. They like the 50-50 balls. If you can think of a way to throw a screen, they've got it. They snap the ball fast to get you out of position. They've got a good back, four of five starters back up front return and a good group. It all starts with their quarterback, though.



"Defensively, they have eight or nine starters back. They have experience. They're active. They do a great job in the secondary. One of their safeties has four picks, which leads the conference. No. 10, their returner is dangerous.

"We're excited about it. I'm proud of our team where we are right now. I like our focus and our mindset, especially last night in practice."

Q: Can we expect both quarterbacks to continue to play?



SWINNEY: "Absolutely. Kelly Bryant has done nothing wrong. It's no different than our scrimmages during practice and fall camp. Some series, Trevor ran out first. Kelly ran out first some. Kelly just focused on himself whether he was with the ones or twos. It didn't matter. He came out ahead after camp. That's where we were. We've played four games now. It's a difficult thing, man. It's a tough day. But it's just where we are. I've told y'all that many times. If we saw a change, we'd probably all know it. That's what happened Saturday.

"After four games, productivity and the sheer data ... Trevor deserves to run out there first this game. That doesn't mean Kelly doesn't deserve to play. We trust Kelly. We believe in Kelly. He's the MVP of the ACC Championship. He's a great player. This is where we are this week. We're fortunate to have two guys who can play. One of them will be hot. The chances of both being cold are not good. I'm excited for Trevor. I think he has earned it. That's really it."

Q: Every opponent has a different way they stress you. How does Syracuse do it?

SWINNEY: "Like we played the triple option last week? They're the complete opposite. You couldn't have more of a contrast. Their tempo, this quarterback, their skill guys, they schematically just formation you differently and force you to run. We will have to do a great job on the perimeter and defeat one-on-one blocks. They're good up front, too. They knocked us back some last year. Our job is to get our guys ready and we will."

Q: Anything you saw on tape that has caused Trevor to be more productive or is it just execution?

SWINNEY: "Just execution. He has just made some unbelievable plays. He's just been very, very productive. And Kelly has been productive. He has not done anything wrong. It's not like he has played bad. Not at all. We're just rewarding the performance that we have seen."

Q: What was the conversation with Kelly like?

SWINNEY: "It's a bad day to be the head coach. Most days it's good. That was a bad day because I love Kelly. It was emotional for him. Tough day. I gave him the day off last night. It was a rough afternoon. We don't get them here until 4 p.m. Brandon Streeter had already met with him Sunday. We met yesterday afternoon and it was emotional. He has played well. No guy who has ever been here has been more committed than Kelly Bryant. There is not a better leader. He's what you want your son to be like. I love him like a son. He's very disappointed. I don't have any doubt that he'll show up and go back to work and respond. It was tough.

"I'm glad God ain't a coach. As a coach you have to be critical and you have to rank people. It's hard. I'm thankful that God isn't that way. With him, everybody is first-team. There is no first or second or third-team. We're all five stars with God. We all have an eternal contract with warranty. I'm glad God isn't a football coach.

"I hate being in that situation but that's my job. My job is to critique, judge, evaluate, hold people accountable, be fair and do what's right. Doesn't make it easier, but where we are right now and what we're doing, it's what is right. It's just hard. It's tough. I always tell people, it doesn't always go our way and you just have to respond. When we have adversity, it can destroy you, define you or develop you. My hope is that it'll continue to develop Kelly into the player he can be and him becoming a better version of himself."

Q: How much more diverse does Trevor make your offense with the vertical passing game?

SWINNEY: "There's no question that he has elite, elite ability to push the football down the field. That's obvious to see. But Kelly can do everything that we need him to do in that regard. Just because a guy has a stronger arm doesn't mean you can't run the same offense. Kelly has worked his tail off and can do everything that we need him to do. We don't have to change the offense for either one of these guys. A lot of people think that Trevor can't run, but he can. He can run."

Q: Did you talk to Kelly about transferring? Did that come up?

SWINNEY: "We talked about a lot of things. I won't get into details about our conversation. It was emotional. If I were worried about that or deceitful, I could have told our coaches to make sure we start him against Syracuse to make sure he had five games in. But I'm not like that. It was a deep, long, emotional conversation. It was something we needed to talk through. If he walked in here today and said he didn't want to play unless needed, then that's what we'd do. I'd be disappointed, but I wouldn't judge him on that."

Q: Did he convey to you that he might be interested in that?

SWINNEY: "No. No. We just talked. We talked about a lot of things. I don't have any doubt he'll be right here and ready to go."

Q: How did your team take the news when you told them?

SWINNEY: "I didn't really have an opportunity to get in front of the team (at the time it was released). I just wanted to make sure we had an opportunity to talk to Kelly. We had some press things (previously scheduled), so I didn't get a chance until yesterday. I met with the senior group at 3:45. They understand. It's no different than any other position. We have seniors who are backups, juniors who are backups. It's competitive at every position. You have to earn it. It's a very competitive situation at quarterback. It's not like we have guys who can't win. We had Shaq Lawson and Vic Beasley at defensive end. They were very different but we played them both."

Q: Going into Saturday, is the idea of revenge one that motivates you?

SWINNEY: "The idea of a bad memory and a bad taste, but no, we're not out to get revenge. They won a game. They out-played us, out-coached us. This is a new season. When you look back on last year, you know, bad things happen. Let something define you, destroy you or develop you. We didn't lose another game last year until the Sugar Bowl. I think they lost five straight. Whether it's something great or bad, you have to move on. You can't say, 'I can't wait to get revenge 364 days from now.' You can't live like that. No, I'm not looking ahead. We want to win this game, but not because we lost last year. We want to win the division and be the best version of the 2018 team. They're in our way."

Q: When you prepare for that tempo, is it difficult to balance preparing for it all week but also guarding against having dead legs come game time?

SWINNEY: "I've always been a rep guy in practice versus time. Sometimes we get our reps in before time has expired, so I blow it (the whistle). They're a lightning-fast team. We're an up-tempo team. There are times they're not even set and the ball is being snapped. They're just really, really fast. To simulate that, you have to practice a certain way. Yeah, you have to be smart. We are fortunate because we've got some depth. Our depth and our crowd will have to come through for us in this game."

Q: Any other positions that are close or up for grabs?

SWINNEY: "Y'all have seen it at right guard. That has been a great battle. Both Cade Stewart and Sean Pollard are battling. They've made us better there. Cade and Gage Cervenka are our sixth and seventh men. We have competition at linebacker, wideout and Tavien Feaster has made a move. He's a guy that is showing that we can't forget about him. We've got good, healthy competition going on. Some of them, it's close and you know you're going to play multiple guys. I think Nolan Turner is a guy who is competing for more right now."

Q: Does the decision to start Trevor ultimately come down to asking the question of who can we win the national title with?

SWINNEY: "Our goal is not to win the national title. Our goal is to win the division, beat Syracuse. That's never been a goal. That's a byproduct of what can happen if we take care of all the other goals. We can win the national championship if the Good Lord blessed us and we had either one of them starting. Everybody wants to put last year's Sugar Bowl on Kelly Bryant and they don't have a clue on what they're watching, the flow of the game, the circumstances of the game. That is such a bad narrative and it's so far from reality. So it's like Kelly can't win the national title? Give me a break. He can. No doubt about it."

Q: We were told that both quarterbacks were not going to be made available to the media this week. Your decision behind that.

SWINNEY: "Just wanted to give them a break. These are kids. I knew it was going to be an emotional couple of days. They have been available every week since camp started. Some of y'all need to go work somewhere else. We make our players more accessible than a lot of other places. I'm accessible and y'all talk to our coordinators.

"It's just one less thing that they have to deal with this week. They will be available after the game. We'll all move on. Sometimes when you're young and you're disappointed, it takes you awhile to get your breath.

"That's my right. I felt it was best for both of them not to deal with the drama. That's your job. That's what you're suppose to do, but I wanted to not burden them with that, too. Give them a couple of days to move on and we'll go from there."

Q: Just to clarify, would you like to save (red-shirt) Jamie Skalski?

SWINNEY: "Yes, I would like to but we have to do what we need to do to win the game we're playing. We felt like we would need him last week. It was an easy game for him to get ready to play in. Yes, we'd like to get a year back for him. We think he is an elite football player but we have to do what's best for the team. That could change, but hopefully it will work out."

Q: How hard is it to get calls in and get set against Syracuse?

SWINNEY: "We're a no-huddle defense. We never huddle on defense, so that makes it easier for us. Our calls are easy. We're no-huddle all the time. We have easy calls that we signal. We have to do a great job of giving them a call. We have to simplify. That's the whole purpose of that. You have to get it in. We're no huddle and up-tempo. We know what we have to do."

Q: How have you seen Syracuse evolve over the last three years?

SWINNEY: "They're 4-0. I think Dino has done a great job of building their culture. He has recruited some good guys, especially in the trenches. I can't imagine that it won't be their best team and best year since he's been there. This will be their best team. He has been building to this. I really like him. He's a heck of a coach, a great energy guy. He's got a good staff. He knows the fit at Syracuse. He has some good pieces in there. You have to have an identity, too. This is the best team we've seen from them."

Q: How is your team health-wise?

SWINNEY: "Kendall Joseph is back in practice today and practiced last night. We're in a good spot team-wise. As y'all know crazy things can happen. I didn't know until last Thursday that I wasn't going to have Kendall. We're in a good spot now. The biggest issue now is Noah DeHond. He has been out awhile and has had a nerve thing. He's probably going to be done for the season. We'll probably have to do surgery on him. That's our biggest issue. We were hopeful he could take a step forward for us. Maybe he could get a year back. Hopefully he has a lot in front of him. He's a mountain of a man. We have to get him healthy. Ben Batson, hopefully he will be back. He has had a broken finger for the last several weeks."

Q: Talk about your conversation with Trevor?

SWINNEY: "'Okay coach.' It was, 'Okay coach.' He's not a long, drawn out conversation guy."