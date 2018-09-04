Tigerillustrated.com

“I’m very impressed with A&M. Defensively they are stout. They’ve got some big dudes up front. No. 34 is an earth-mover. No. 46 led the SEC in sacks last year. Very talented. They have a lot of guys on defense who started last year. Their safeties are probably as good as we’re going to see. All four of their starters in the secondary will probably play in the NFL. They do as good a job as anybody at route-reading.

OPENING STATEMENTS : “We have a big challenge this week for sure. A huge challenge. It’s like another opener. We don’t know a lot about Texas A&M. The unknown is a competitive advantage for them. Hopefully our experience can be an advantage for us. It’s a difficult game for us to prepare for. We don’t have a lot of video evidence on them.

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Tuesday as part of his weekly news conference, this time to look ahead to his team's Saturday night opponent, Texas A&M. The Tigers opened as a two-touchdown favorite over the Aggies on Sunday.

“Offensively, I’m very impressed with their quarterback. The more I watched of him, I think he’s an impressive athlete. He won me over watching the lead option. He’s 20 yards downfield lead-blocking. He’s gritty. That’s very easy to see. He has won his team and has become a great leader. He can make some big-time throws. They rushed for 500 yards. It’s hard to rush for 500 yards. I don’t care who you play. They’re talented outside, too. These are highly recruited guys. They were highly recruited up front, too. This is a complete team that we’re getting ready to play. We have a lot of respect for Jimbo Fisher. He’ll have his guys ready with a new energy and new chemistry.

“I want to see our team go on the road and stay focused and display our experience and adjust to the adversity within the game. This is the type of game that makes you better. It gives you a chance to grow your team as you get through the season.”

Q: Any update on Jordan Williams?

SWINNEY: “Right now he is day to day.”

Q: You’ve played in some great venues. Have you played there?

SWINNEY: “Yeah. I was part of that butt-whipping we had out there in 2004. We got destroyed out there. That’s the only time I’ve ever been in Texas for a game. We flew out there and it seemed like we stayed an hour and a half away. We were a long way away. We got on the buses and had no air-conditioning. Everyone had their pants pulled up and their shirts up. We looked like North Dallas 40 getting off the bus. Everyone was sweating. I remember thinking this is going to be a long day. They kicked our tails all over the field. But … it was a great experience to see that venue. Hopefully we can do better than we did 14 years ago.”

Q: How did you think your offensive line played?

SWINNEY: “Tremayne Anchrum was our MVP. Sean Pollard played well. Cade Stewart came in and played well. Matt Bockhorst played well and was physical. He moved some people. Cade led our team in knockdowns. All those guys did a good job. We could have been tighter on a couple of our double-teams. We had everyone hatted up. We didn’t turn people loose. We had one sack but that was on a tight end. Our line didn’t give up a sack. Mitch Hyatt played well.”

Q: How does virtual reality help you prepare for Kyle Field?

SWINNEY: “Virtual reality wasn’t around in 2004 that I know of. What we try to do, our video people before the game try to capture the presence of the stadium. It’s a good tool if you have a guy who has not been somewhere. You can go there, literally, by putting these virtual things on. It’s like your standing there. We use it in recruiting a lot. You’re literally there and you turn around and see me or the crowd. It’s just a very small component on how we use virtual reality. We have had that for three or four years now. Our quarterbacks use it. They can basically run through a whole script. We can create whatever coverage we want and it’s literally like you’re there. It’s an amazing tool. You may have a guy who is injured and can’t practice, but he can virtually practice.”

Q: Is there sound as well with this?

SWINNEY: “Oh yeah. Yep. You can hear the coach yelling at you, too.”

Q: What inspired you guys to use that?

SWINNEY: “David Shaw brought it to me. I was with him maybe four or five years ago. He said, ‘Hey, I’ve got something I want to show you.’ He came here and spent a few days. A Stanford guy created it. I was blown away the first time I saw it. I was like, ‘This is crazy.’ Most of the college teams have it now. We were one of the first. They worked well with us in helping us use it.”

Q: Your offensive line has been in the shadow of your defensive line. Has that motivated them some?

SWINNEY: “They need a name, don’t they? Maybe we can take a poll. That just comes with the territory. It fits Robbie Caldwell’s personality. They’ve done a great job and our defensive line would be the first to tell you. We have a talented group up front. As the season goes on, they’ll prove to be a strength.”

Q: Jimbo is known as a pro-style guy. How adaptable is his system after he inherited a lot of spread personnel?

SWINNEY: “He’s added some transfers. He has always been a tight end-oriented guy, a pro-set guy. He is also very diverse. He can go empty on you in a heartbeat. There’s a lot of play action. When you peel it all back, he wants to run the ball. He wants to bloody your nose and create the play action. He does a great job with the screen game. When he has been able to establish the run, it has been a tough game for us. When he wasn’t, he has had to get out of some of that stuff. That’s the battle that you face when you play teams like that. He has answers, though. He’s a great coach. And he’s got a really talented roster.”

Q: In talking to Kelly and Trevor, it seems like they’re really handling competition very well. Is that attitude contagious throughout your team?

SWINNEY: “That’s the character of our team. Kelly, it starts with him. He’s been here and has set that tone. He’s a great leader and a great person, a great young man. He understands. I’m so proud of him. He has been a great example to his teammates. Everyone wants to be the guy and everyone has to earn it. He has embraced Chase Brice and Trevor. At the same time, he has to turn around and compete. Now throw in the fact that Trevor and Chase are good people. They’re good players but they’re very good people, too. They respect the process and focus on what they control. They don’t lose focus on who they are.”

Q: There have been some two-quarterback systems throughout the country. Is this a special circumstance or the way of the future?

SWINNEY: “I’m not trying to keep anybody happy. I had two guys transfer. I just want to win. It’s just the nature of where we are with this situation. The best guy will start. The best players play. Just because you were the best player one year doesn’t mean you may play the next year. That’s why you go recruit. If a freshman can beat out a senior, so be it. I don’t see it as a wave of the future. That’s just a team-by-team situation. I just try to do what’s right and love and serve my players. If you’re going to prepare for Clemson, you have to prepare for two quarterbacks.”

Q: Considering you’ve had a lot of success on the road, does that give you confidence with what you’ve got coming back?

SWINNEY: “For us, every game is the biggest game of the year. Next week, Ga. Southern will be our biggest game. That’s just how we handle our business here. We don’t get plus-2 if we beat A&M. You can’t win five until you win four. It’s just who we are and what we do. There are more external factors that come with some games. Teams that allow those things to impact their play will not be consistent. If that stuff is anywhere in your mindset, you’ll never be a great team or a great player. You take care of the ball, win matchups, play with effort, you’re sound in the kicking game, players make plays and you have a chance to win. So we’re not suppose to play well on the road? Their fans aren’t going to play. They can yell and that’s great, but what does that have to do with you doing your job? That’s just what we teach. We haven’t been perfect but we’ve won a lot of games on the road.”

Q: What are signs you see from a player who may not be handling the environment well?

SWINNEY: “Again, you lean on the leadership of your team. You try very hard to prepare your guys for that. Once you get there, as a coach you have to make the right adjustments with some guys. Settle them down or make a change. Hopefully we will do a good job of making sure they’re focused on things that matter.”

Q: Who was your MVP on defense?

SWINNEY: “Amari Rodgers was our special teams MVP. Christian Wilkins was our MVP on defense. He was awesome and played a great game.”

Q: How nice is it to have your kicking game clicking on all cylinders heading into this game?

SWINNEY: “It’s great. It can win and lose games for you. You saw a game last night where there was a blocked punt returned for a touchdown.”

Q: Any areas from the Furman game that need to be improved?

SWINNEY: “Oh yeah. Yes. Too many guys who took some plays off. We played a lot of people, but the standard does not change. We didn’t down a sky punt, so that was poor execution. We had our quarterback hit on a missed assignment. Drops. We missed some easy throws, too. There was a lot.”

Q: How happy were you to see Shaq Smith show up?

SWINNEY: “He got his first taste of it last year. He’s still just a sophomore. I thought he played really well. He was our disruptor award winner. He was very productive. He did a great job and it was great to see him have some success. Hopefully he will take another step forward for us this year.”