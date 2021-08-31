Swinney previews UGA - Clemson in first press conference of the season

SWINNEY : "Yes. No question. We have gone all the way out to A&M, we have gone to Auburn and have done some kickoff classics. The fans love it. Any time you play a quality opponent like we have over the years, sure. But Clemson - UGA is a tradition and there is a history there. There have been a lot of unbelievable moments in this rivalry over the years. When I got this job in 2008, people were talking about playing UGA in 2013. I remember that vividly. I am like I don't even know if I'm going to be the head coach in 2013 or be alive in 2013. So yes, it means a lot. Rivalries make college football fun."

Q : Given the proximity and history of the programs, you would like to see UGA and Clemson play more often, correct?

CLEMSON -- In his first news conference of the 2021 season, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Tuesday, this time to preview this weekend's epic matchup between the No. 3-ranked Tigers and No. 5 UGA.

Q: Status on Fred Davis?

SWINNEY: "Everybody is available. We are still living in a COVID world. We'll handle that the same as last year. Regardless of the situation, we will say who is available and not available ahead of the games. But yes, everyone is available at this point."

Q: Do you have more of a comfort level proceeding forward in the COVID world?

SWINNEY: "Yes. We have a vaccine now. Our staff is vaccinated now. We have very few players on the team who have not been vaccinated. It's not that you can't get it, but it's like it's freezing out there yet you are doing everything you can getting the right clothes on to protect yourself. Yes, you can still get a cold, but it's better when you're equipped for it. I'm thankful for the vaccine. It works. I am thankful that we have that as an option."

Q: Three weeks into camp, talk about tackling. Your evaluation?

SWINNEY: "I thought we tackled really well in camp. I thought we played the ball very well ... positioning. That was very encouraging coming out of camp. But it's a whole different deal when you're in a game. There's just more familiarity when you're going against your own people. And there's no scoreboard. It'll be key for both teams."

Q: What has Marcus Tate shown you to get up to second-team left tackle so quickly?

SWINNEY: "He has been amazing. And he missed about a week of camp. He got behind because he had an injury he had to battle from. He is a special young talent. We hadn't seen him (live) in a year and a half+. He shows up at 338 pounds and lean. And he's one of the strongest kids in the weight room. He is so powerful. Physically you're like wow. Man, he has picked it up well. He's got a natural grasp of football. He played a lot of defensive line in high school. He has a bright future. And he can play tackle. He is a legit two-position guy. I wouldn't say he's fully functional, but he's headed that way."

Q: You have gone from having the guy to a committee approach at running back. How much of an adjustment will that be?

SWINNEY: "It may be more like 2018 where we played a lot of guys in the backfield. Travis Etienne really grew from a passing game standpoint. He was able to show his diversity. And he didn't show up that way. We are further ahead at the position and the guys there and what they can do. They all fit what we need and they all catch the ball well. If someone becomes a guy, you'll see it. There's no rule that says one guy has to be the guy. We've got a lot of guys. We've got good players and we've got good young players and they're just going to get better. I don't see a situation where we have just one guy getting 25 or 30 carries. They all deserve to play."

Q: Did anyone separate behind Justyn Ross in camp?

SWINNEY: "Justyn is kind of in a league of his own. He came in here elite and mentally he is in a great place. He's in a great place technically, fundamentally. This is as talented a group as we have had, as I have said. I told Tyler Grisham on picture day he needed to take a photo of them and pull it out six years from now. E.J. is so much better. Ajou, his transformation has been incredible. Frank Ladson and Joe Ngata are elite guys. They've just got to be available. They're high, high level guys. Ngata ... he is as talented a big guy as we have had. It just hasn't happened consistently for him on game days. I am excited about what I have seen. He had a great spring and had a good last 10 days of camp."

Q: In what areas have you seen the offensive line grow this off-season?

SWINNEY: "More depth, more functional guys. Last year we would have had five guys going into this game. We have more guys we can put in there in a game like this, guys who can function and get the job done for us. We have to go play, go get better regardless of what happens in this game. Both teams are going to get better from this game. Someone will win, someone will lose but both teams will improve. It's rare that you get a challenge like this right out of the gate. This is a big boy football game right out of the gate. I am proud of what they have done in camp. I like what we can turn out to be there."

Q: Do you want the situation at center clarified sooner? Will you work multiple guys there right out of the gate?

SWINNEY: "We will probably have to play multiple centers during the game. We kind of know what we want to do but we'll roll someone out there and get it started and then go from there."