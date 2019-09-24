Mack Brown would like to replicate the success he enjoyed at UNC in the 1990's in his second run as the Tar Heels' head coach. (AP Images)

"Really impressed with what they are doing. They have an excellent scheme. They have brought a lot of pressure defensively and at a lot of different ways. They're confident in their man coverage. Their backers are active and everyone is flying around and playing hard and physical. They have gotten better as games have gone on. I'm impressed with their personnel inside. They're athletic at end. "Offensively, they're very young. They've got talent and they're explosive. Everything goes through the quarterback. He's kinda like Baker Mayfield. He's not as fast, but he's got that kind of toughness and grit. The bigger the moment, the better he plays. He's got some savvy to him. He makes a lot of plays with his legs. He has a good feel for the pocket. They'll run some option and quarterback draws and lots of RPOs. He has been really good in the fourth quarter. He's like 70-something percent on passes of 10 yards or more. "When the game has been on the line, he has been really good. They're young up front. I think this is the best group of backs we have seen. That kid last week might be the best overall back and he'll probably play on Sunday, but this is the best group of backs. They'll roll them in and out of there. Their wide receivers have won a lot of competitive plays. We have to do a good job with them and their skill players. They've got a good scheme. They get into some two-back stuff, but mostly 11-personnel. "Very well-coached team. They have a good plan and have a great spirit to them. They'll be excited to play us. We'll get the very best version of North Carolina. They're definitely good enough to beat us, no doubt. For us we need to build on what we did this past week. We have played four games now, so we need to look like we have played four games. We need to be more consistent with our technique and fundamentals. We need to play fast and be who we are and get the turnover margin back on the right path. "I'm excited about this trip. I've only been there one time, 2010, maybe the worst coaching job I've ever done. We have an open date coming up. It's hard to believe this is game five. We're a pretty healthy team, too. So we want to play well and with confidence. I'm excited about competing against coach Brown. He's one of the best to ever coach the game and I think he's one of the best people. He is a true gentleman and he loves the players. He's one of the most respected people in this business. He has been a great friend to me. It's kind of cool. I'll visit with him a little bit before the game. "Also, injury-wise, Blake Vinson is out. He'll miss the rest of the year. He's going to have surgery. We're going to do it so that he can be fully recovered and ready for spring practice. With the new rule, he can get this year back. He redshirted as a freshman but will lose this year for medical reasons, so he could have a sixth year if he wanted it. Will Putnam who played a lot last week will now have an opportunity to get into that mix." Q: What about your last trip to Chapel Hill can you share? Why was it one of your worst coaching jobs? SWINNEY: "We just weren't ready to play. We turned the ball over. I didn't have them ready. Simple as that. Missed kicks." Q: Talk about dealing with the new redshirt rule now. How different is it for you? SWINNEY: "Not really that different for us. The guys who have played in four games, they're going to continue to play for us. We don't really have anyone who is in that category. We have a few guys that we know we want to hold, but they haven't played in four games yet. Nothing different for us." Q: You mentioned Sam Howell and also Myles Dorn. You recruited both. What do you remember about them in the recruiting process? SWINNEY: "Dorn is a good player. He's a veteran guy, smart, physical. Another kid there, too - Cameron Kelly, who we offered early. I think he signed with Auburn, maybe. They've got some good players. And Sam Howell ... we loved him. He's a good player now and he's going to be a great player. He is a big reason why they have had a chance to win every game. He gives them that chance every week."

Q: What can you say about the trend in college football with more freshmen quarterbacks contributing?

SWINNEY: "Some of it is 7-on-7, they're more experienced and also you have guys who don't stick around, so there is more opportunity. Their backup is a freshman, too. It's a combination of those things. Guys are so much more developed. The other factor is guys don't stick around anymore. There are openings, there are gaps. Sometimes it's just good timing for some of these guys. They're quarterback is a tough, tough player. He gets a lot of tough yards and he can throw the ball." Q: When did you meet Mack Brown? SWINNEY: "When I went to visit him in 2009. I had not ever met him. You know, I might have met him in 1993. I was a GA at Alabama and we played North Carolina in the Gator Bowl. Maybe I met him after the game, but I don't recall. Other than that, I hadn't crossed paths with him. He was out in Texas, so he wasn't in the league when I got here in 2003. We didn't compete with them when I was at Alabama. I just always followed him and tracked what he did. He built Texas and put them back in the upper echelon of things. They played for a couple of national championships. "Once I got the recruiting class done in 2009, I put some calls out and wanted to go visit with some people (head coaches). I didn't get that chance as an interim. I was excited to be able to start fresh with an off-season program. I reached out to a few people and Mack was the only one who said hey come on. I had left a message and he called me back. It was like we had known each other forever. He had followed what we had done during the interim period. I had hired Woody and he knew Woody. We went out there and took the whole staff. Everyone was gracious. Coach Muschamp was the defensive coordinator and was awesome, very gracious. "I was hoping to get a little bit of time with Coach Brown, maybe an hour, and shoot he spent hours with me. He was very patient with me. I had all my questions and went from one to the other and he'd answer like three at one time. Some of it was confirmation and some of it was maybe a different way to think about something. I learned about some things not to do. It was an awesome visit. He took us all to dinner. That was super cool. "We went to practice. I'll never forget that. I had never been to Austin. It's a beautiful city and a campus. They had awesome facilities. Academics, you name it. We were getting ready to go to practice and everybody got on a bus. We go to practice and there is an interstate that goes over the practice field. It was wild. It was their norm ... a lot going on in Austin. It was a great trip. "The biggest thing is we became friends. Out of the blue he would send me texts and would encourage me along the way. We just became friends and our wives became friends. As a head coach you get invited to different things and I would see him at those events. He did some of our games when he was in television. So we'd talk then. When he got put in the studio, the big-time job, he'd always text me and want to know the keys to the game. I'd send him some things. He'd usually hit me up on Friday night. I'm planning on sending him a text on Friday asking him for his keys to victory." Q: They lost their foothold, which nobody expected at that time. Has he shared some insights with you on that? SWINNEY: "No, not really, not that I would share. I just know that he did an unbelievable job there. And he'll do a great job at North Carolina. He'll build a foundation and create consistency and discipline. He'll get them going and he's got a quarterback." Q: What are some similarities with Clemson and what Texas was then? SWINNEY: "We've had eight 10-win seasons in a row. They were very consistent and we have been. We've had great quarterbacks, great defenses, good staffs, we've recruited well. They had great facilities and we have great facilities. There are more differences. Clemson is a whole different animal than Texas. It's night and day."

