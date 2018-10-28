Tigerillustrated.com

OPENING STATEMENTS : "Good evening everybody. We are obviously proud of our team for a great, great win yesterday. We played with great focus, discipline and passion. It was a lot of fun. It was a game I will never forget. It was an historic game for our seniors and our program. That was a pretty special locker room to be in. Just proud of our team. All 72 guys got an opportunity to be a part of it.

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Sunday evening as part of his weekly teleconference, this time to look back on his team's 59-10 win over Florida State on Saturday.

"Offensively I thought that we got our running game going in the second half. Travis Etienne ended up with an efficient day. He missed a few runs where he has to be more disciplined with his tracks. Lot of big plays. Trevor Lawrence was outstanding. We only had six negative yards in the game. No sacks. Chase Brice came in and played well again. I'm pleased with his development, confidence and decision-making. We're doing a good job with ball security. We were really good in the red zone.



"Gage Cervenka was outstanding. He was a huge bright spot for us. He has not started at center. Just so pleased with the job that he did leading there. Jackson Carman took a step forward for us. Our receivers were great. We had 150 yards after the catch. Still, some things we need to work on. Our quarterback got hit too many times. We had some carless penalties, too. We dropped a couple of balls, but overall a great day.

"Defensively we held them to -21 yards rushing. We had 14 tackles for loss. We did a good job on third down. Our backups went in and gave up 10 points. We dropped an interception, had a pass interference and gave up a touchdown. Our special teams made a huge impact in the game. We were very concerned about their punt returner and he had negative three yards. We had some big plays on punt return. B.T. Potter got his first field goal. So a lot of good things.

"We want to continue to improve, get better and finish strong. Health-wise, Matt Bockhorst got banged up with a sore ankle. But outside of that we're in a pretty good spot right now. Hopefully we'll get Justin Falcinelli back at the first of the week."

Q: Trevor came in with a lot of hype and expectations. How has he matched what you expected?

SWINNEY: "He has come in and has gone to work. Everyday. Go back to January and he came in and got in line. He earned everything he got. He has put the work in mentally and physically. Obviously you get to the season and he has had the performance to go with the work. He is a special player. He's very humble and goes about his business in a very humble way. He's a great teammate and a great winner. He has a great understanding of our system. I'm so proud of him. He threw some balls away and avoided some sacks, so those are good plays. He's on the right track.

"I was expecting him to get here and be a highly talented player. I don't have much expectations on them until I get them on the practice field. It's not like we know how they're going to process things. You can measure some of it but until you get them into this environment, it's tough to measure that. I don't put a lot of expectations on these freshmen coming in. I have hope and knowledge of what they can do physically but you just never know until you start coaching them. In the past you think this guy is going to tear it up but he comes in and he's not mentally ready. I learned a long time ago to focus on the guys that are here and when the new guys come, you assess them at that time and evaluate where they are. Some guys take off quick and some guys take longer to blossom."

Q: How have you seen Trevor endear himself to his teammates at this early stage?

SWINNEY: "He has just gone to work. He came in here with zero expectations other than controlling what he could. He's a quiet young man and showed great respect for the veterans. The new guys pay attention to how the veteran guys work. He has just stayed poised and focused. We say game knows game. I think they all quickly realized that he could play. Throw in the fact that he's an easy guy to like. He's just an unassuming guy. He's very humble. He's a leader. He leads by example. He's a worker."

Q: Is this your most complete team?

SWINNEY: "Yes. I said that coming in. This is the most complete team on paper. We've had some really good teams. That 2015 team might have been more talented than the team that won it in 2016 but we didn't get it done. I thought this was my deepest team, most experienced team across the board. We had the most functional players we've had to start the season. But again, you have to go earn it."

Q: You mentioned before that you've played a lot of guys because they deserve to play. What does that mean to the morale of your team?

SWINNEY: "I just think it creates a sense of urgency everyday. It creates an edge in your program. I knew we were going to have incredible competition at every position. It has worked out that way. I knew we were going to have a lot of guys that we could trust. You look at morale, investment, engagement, attention to detail in practice and guys knowing that they need to be ready to play, that's huge. We've established a lot of trust. The guys who have played have earned it. They have not only played but have played well. This is a team that has really good depth.

"We lost a starting center and Gage played a lot, so he was ready to go. So we don't panic when we have an injury. It's just something we believe in. This particular year has been different because of the experience we've had coming back. Backups know they have to be detailed just like starters because they're going to play. In three of our four road trips, we've played our entire travel roster. We won't hurt the team, but we have a lot of guys who can play."

Q: Can you elaborate on what you mean by Etienne being more disciplined at times?

SWINNEY: "He just gets so amped up. He's so fast and explosive. He breaks a lot of tackles. He just wants to hit a homer every play. Sometimes he can get fast, too fast. He beat our tackle on a play and it wasn't what it needed to be. He needs to be disciplined with the things he's coached to do. He didn't follow the blocks early in the game on a play. But he came back and settled in. He probably should have averaged six yards a carry yesterday. He could have if he would have been more patient and disciplined. Not disappointed with him at all. Just want him to be more detailed in what we're asking him to do."

Q: Talk about Will Spiers and are there thoughts about opening that competition back up?

SWINNEY: "It's open everyday at practice. Will continues to be our best option. He was disappointed he missed that one. He came back and had a good day. We have a lot of confidence in him. It's open everyday, though. It's never closed. Everyone has an opportunity. Right now Will is still our best guy."

Q: The College Football Playoff rankings will come out Tuesday. Do you pay any attention at all to it?

SWINNEY: "We don't live in a tunnel. We'll pay attention to it. We're not having some viewing party. I don't have a DVR set. I'm sure it'll be on one of those televisions in the dining hall. It just doesn't matter as y'all have heard me say a million times unless they're going to cancel the rest of the season. We just have so much work to do. We have four more games that we know of and we're trying to earn a 13th game. All of those games will count. There is no victory at bargain rates. It's great for college football and conversation and speculation in the media. That's all fun, but for us it really does not matter. The only thing that matters is how we play against Louisville."