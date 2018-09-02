Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- One day after No. 2-ranked Clemson downed Furman 48-7 in Death Valley, head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media in his weekly Sunday evening teleconference, taking one final look at his team's performance versus the Paladins while also looking ahead to next Saturday night's matchup versus Texas A&M in College Station, TX.

OPENING STATEMENTS: "Really pleased after watching the tape. Kind of what I thought I was going to see but it was good to verify. Defensively I thought we played really well the entire time. We ended up playing 80-something people overall. They played with such consistency. We had a lot of new people show up and take advantage of opportunities.

"The freshmen, I thought, all flashed. It's a strong freshmen group. Offensively, I felt like we really got it rolling. We had some miscues early and missed some plays, but settled in and did what we needed to do. We had some explosive plays and good runs. The biggest thing was no turnovers, no sacks. The one penalty was very encouraging, especially with a lot of people playing, including three quarterbacks.

"Just pleased with the overall performance and the first game. You have to play well and I thought we did that. We came out of it pretty healthy. It's something hopefully we can build on. A good start for us. Hopefully we can improve and get better as we go.



"Injury-wise, the only guy that really got dinged up and may be questionable is Jordan Williams. But nothing serious or long term."

Q: Is the plan again this week to play both quarterbacks? If so, what specifically are you looking for from Trevor Lawrence?

SWINNEY: "We'll definitely play both. There is no question about that. Nothing happened Saturday to warrant not playing both. What needs to happen from Trevor's standpoint is for him to do what he's done. He needs to focus on what he can control, have his eyes on the right things. It's a whole different animal here. In order to continue to have an opportunity to play, you need to play well. Just focus on the things that matter in order to execute. Getting signals in, processing the right things, protections and execution and playing within our system. I don't expect him to be anything different than what he's been but it'll be a new expeirence for him."

Q: This will be the ninth straight year that you will have faced a Jimbo Fisher team. What do you expect this time around?

SWINNEY: "I don't know. I cannot seem to shake him. He's been a tough competitor. We have a long history. Every time we have played, it's usually been a battle. This one won't be any different. He's done a great job."

Q: With Trevor's arm strength, is there something he brings to the table that you haven't had in the past?

SWINNEY: "I just think he's a great talent. He's a true freshman coming in who is very skilled. It's easy to fall in love with his arm. To me, that's great but that's not what makes him special. What makes him special is his ability to process things, his football IQ, he's such a good preparer, a good, focused guy. Those things have given him a chance to compete. It's also exciting to have a guy like Kelly Bryant who has been a great example for him, a good model for him."

Q; You raved about Lyn-J Dixon this off-season. Talk about what you saw from him Saturday.

SWINNEY: "He's a relentless runner and has a great desire to not be tackled. He breaks tackles. He did that all fall camp. He broke a lot of long runs in our camp. He's just a desperate runner. I'm excited about his potential. He's another outstanding freshman in this class. I wasn't surprised to see him break one. I think he was overwhelmed early. I didn't see anyone catch him at all in fall camp. What a great start for him."

Q: A&M seemed to show more two tight-end sets, maybe more power. Is he running more power or is it a typical Jimbo Fisher- offense?

SWINNEY: "He's always been a heavy tight end-oriented guy. He has used 12-personnel from time to time. For many years he has played with a tight end and a fullback and two wideouts. We've played him where he's had no tight end and two running backs. He has always been very versatile. He's still going to be a run-oriented guy. That's his nature. He has been very successful doing that."

Q: Talk about your leadership in the quarterback room, the relationship players have with one another.

SWINNEY: "It starts with Kelly. He is a great leader. He has gone out of his way to help Trevor and Chase Brice. You have one senior and two freshmen sitting in the room. Kelly has taken it upon himself to help those guys. Kelly knows that we have talented guys in that room and they all want to play. It's refreshing to see guys compete hard but not lose their sense of who they are and see the big picture. Trevor is a highly recruited guy but is such a humble young man. He has great respect for Kelly. It has been good to see both guys compete but also have great respect for one another."

Q: Will you utilize your quarterback rotation Saturday similar to the way you did yesterday?

SWINNEY: "We'll see as the week goes. I certainly wouldn't lay out what our plan was before we went into a game. You'd like to have some secrecy before you face an opponent. I will just tell you both will play. We'll keep it internal as far as how we'll manage it."

Q: You spoke about this some Saturday, but how would you assess Trevor's conviction in his decision making?

SWINNEY: "It was good. He and Kelly were both amped up early. They missed some easy plays but as far as decision making and as far as what his eyes were on, both did a great job. Trevor was very poised in the decisions he was making. He did a nice job."

Q: Amari Rodgers seems like such a natural as a punt return guy. Could he be one of the better punt return weapons you've had here?

SWINNEY: "He's off to a good start. He has done a great job. Adam Humphries was here. He had a 109-yarder the other night in the NFL, so he has been good. Ray-Ray struggled early as far as being consistent catching the ball. You'll continue to see him do well at the next level. Amari has a lot of confidence catching the ball. He has been very consistent. The number one job is to possess the ball, so he's been great there. He also makes plays with the ball. And he's done that at receiver, too. We felt like he would be impactful. I hope that will play out that he'll be as good as we've had."

Q: Do you address anything specifically with the young guys before a road trip like this?

SWINNEY: "Yes. Oh yes. We'll talk about their enviornment and what they can expect. If external factors determine your performance, you'll never be a good player. What determines what you do is your preparation, your technique. It shouldn't be about where we play and the noise there. Those things shouldn't determine your performance. Let's focus on what we can control."

Q: Talk about your comfort level on your running backs and their protection thus far.

SWINNEY: "They did a nice job, a really nice job. The one sack we had was a bust by our tight end. He was supposed to block and he ran a route, so that's a problem. Very confident in Adam Choice, Tavien Feaster and Travis Etienne. They're all very comfortable with what we do and very capable. Lyn-J is further ahead than where Travis was this time last year but he's still a freshman and has big eyes. I like the direction he's going."