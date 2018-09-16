Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Sunday as part of his weekly teleconference, this time to look back on his team's win over Georgia Southern while also looking ahead to the Tigers' upcoming matchup with Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

OPENING STATEMENTS: "Just really proud of our team coming off a good win. I want to thank our fans for such a great environment yesterday. It turned out to be a beautiful day in Clemson. Just an incredible crowd.



"The first quarter of our season is over. We hoped to be 3-0 and we are, but we have a lot of improving to do. We have to get better in a lot of areas. We will work hard to use the things that we have to correct what needs to be corrected. A lot of work as coaches to help this team to reach its potential.

"We have a huge game this week. It's a conference game. It's a huge challenge. We know we will get their best. For us, it's about studying the positives and work on details. The biggest issue Saturday was three straight drives with no points. That was disappointing as far as not finishing. We have to clean that up. I thought our tempo was better. We were more efficient. We've become explosive again. We had 15 explosive plays. That's a run of 12 or more and a pass of 16 or more. We had no sacks by our offensive line. Our protection was pretty solid. Our backs were productive, so a lot of good things. But the turnovers, some details and execution, those were disappointing. We want that hunger to finish these drives, to get all that's there. This will be a good tape for us to watch.

"Defensively we got better. We played four quarters. Our mental errors were way down. We had five sacks, which is hard to get with a team like that. We played with good attention to details. I loved our effort. Both sides played hard. If we can get that every week, we'll keep improving.

"Special teams, the biggest thing was two missed kicks. We had some penalties on punt return.

"We had a good win, we accomplished what we needed to, but have a lot of work to do moving forward. Conference play is a whole other level for us.

"Injury-wise, Kelly Bryant is doing good. Much better. We'll get him back out there tomorrow. He will be in a green jersey tomorrow. It won't change anything for him. We don't hit quarterbacks anyway. Cade Stewart was a little better today. We're hopeful with him. Other than that we're in good shape."

Q: So you expect Kelly to practice this week?

SWINNEY: "I don't see any reason why he won't. He got hit in the chest and it affected his breathing a little bit. That's what they were scared of. He was good last night and good today when they checked him out. Anything can happen, but he'll be in practice tomorrow. Barring anything crazy, I don't see why he won't play."

Q: Talk about Trevor Lawrence's development thus far.

SWINNEY: "We have confidence in him. He's just going to continue to get better as he gets experience. He got off to a good start against Furman and then on the road in that environment was an awesome experience for him. He'll be on the road again this week. You only know what you know, so that will bode well for him. It'll help him. He really played well yesterday. He has a good feel, a good command for what we're doing. He'll make some freshman mistakes, but he's not a typical freshman. We're very confident in him. Absolutely. It's great that he has gotten three good games under his belt. We wanted to be able to have more than just one guy from an experience standpoint. We knew we had three guys we could win with coming in, but two had no experience."

Q: When you're substituting as much as you did yesterday, how much is there a payoff later in the year through doing that?

SWINNEY: "I don't know. I know we've won a lot of games. I don't know. I just know that we try to play as many guys that deserve to play, as much as we can. We have a few guys who are 50-50, but as you've heard me say many times this guy may get 80 percent and the other guy get 20 percent. But that 20 percent may be critical to that player and our team. So it's huge by the end of the year, a team with a lot of tread on their tires. I've had teams that were on fumes. We've always wanted to develop depth when there have been opportunities to do so. Plus, it creates competition. We'll do what we have to do to win. If we have to play one guy every snap, we'll do it. We've done that.

"We certainly want to play guys that deserve to play, too. And we want to do that in critical situations. That's how you get better. We're playing guys not just when the game is under control. It creates buy-in, trust, competition and depth. All of those things bode well for us."

Q: Going back to the chunk plays, do you want to be more aggressive with play-calling to sort of go beyond some of the front seven looks you're seeing? Is that it?

SWINNEY: "I just think we're better. I'm not sure we're calling more (chunk plays). We're better at receiver. We're better at tight end. We're just better across the board with our explosive players than we were this time last year. That bodes well. We're better at running back. We're better at quarterback. Kelly is a completely different guy now. Trevor is a very gifted thrower. Our ability to run the ball at 6.7 yards a carry yesterday was huge. We weren't very efficient at Texas A&M on first and second down. We're just better across the board. When it's all said and done, we'll be better in the offensive line."

Q: How much of that at receiver is Justyn Ross?



SWINNEY: "He's a guy who is a playmaker. He's not a complete player yet, but he can make plays. He's gotten his legs under him a little bit. He's getting involved on some special teams, too. There's no question. All of those guys have stepped up. Who hasn't made a play? Justyn, his blocking, it's good. He's a very physical blocker. I love the toughness he brings to that position. Same thing with Derion Kendrick. That whole group has been a big part of the big plays we've had so far."

Q: Yesterday you threw to the tight end five times. Talk about how that opens up possibilities in your offense.



SWINNEY: "We've always wanted to involve our tight ends. It's kind of week to week. It depends on how people are playing you. Yesterday was a day where coverage kind of dictated that. I thought Milan Richard had a couple of nice plays. Most of that was play action. Teams that line up and want to bring pressure and one-safety stuff, they're going to get a lot of matchup things. When teams are trying to stop you and play coverage, you have to be able to run. With that, you protect those runs with your play action. That's what that was a function of yesterday. We were able to hurt them running the ball, which set up the play action."

Q: How much of that is taking what defenses give you and how much of that is forcing your hand?

SWINNEY: "It's definitely taking what they're giving us. If you're going to be a good offense, you have to be able to do that. When teams play you single coverage, you have more opportunities on the edges. We mixed in the screen game, too. We mixed in some things that complemented our run game. It's a big part of staying on schedule. You also want to attack people. You want to throw it where they're not. We took advantage of the middle of the field where we felt we could win."



Q: Seems like your quarterbacks have been even so far, statistically speaking. What specifically are you looking for as a staff as you evaluate them?

SWINNEY: "Both have done a great job. Sometimes it's the situation of a game, a particular play call, whatever. It may be field position. That may dictate some of the statistical things. We're looking at game management, decision-making, command of the offense from a run-game standpoint, pass-pro standpoint, leadership, how they respond. We evaluate all of it."

Q: If I told you that you'd still be playing both quarterbacks a lot in week 12, how would you feel about that? Would that be a good thing?



SWINNEY: "I think that'd be great. That means both would have played well. That's the only way both are going to be able to play. We don't ask anyone to be perfect, but we do have a winning grade. That'd be great. That will mean they've had a heck of a year. Now, sometimes things change. Sometimes things separate. Both have had huge moments. Collectively, they've been pretty good."

Q: How did John Simpson grade yesterday?



SWINNEY: "He came back and had a much better game. He did a lot of good things. We had a couple of plays where we put him in a bad situation as far as the call. He did as well as he could. He bounced back and had some good, second-level blocks. He knocked some guys off the ball. I was pleased with him."

Q: Talk about the offensive line, particularly the separation with Cade Stewart and Sean Pollard. You also said you liked what you saw from your second-team offensive line.

SWINNEY: "I was proud of our second-team group. They went in and handled their business. They were excited to go play. They did a heck of a job. Good to see Gage Cervenka get better. He played center and guard for us with that second group. Cade only played seven plays but did well when he was in there. He has given us a nice boost in there. Pollard has played a lot of ball. We're just trying to get him to be consistent being the type of player we know he can be."

