Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media Sunday evening as part of his weekly teleconference, this time to look back on his team's win over N.C. State while also looking ahead to next Saturday's matchup with Florida State. ALSO READ: Kentucky lineman commits to Clemson | Kelly Bryant visits Arkansas | Clemson is on a roll | Sunday Update | Crying Wolf The Tigers, which opened as a 17-point favorite Sunday afternoon, will face the Seminoles in Tallahassee with a kickoff of 12 p.m., televised by ABC. The following is an edited transcript of Sunday's teleconference. OPENING STATEMENTS: "A really fun tape to grade and a fun game to watch live and on tape. I was really pleased with our guys. We played a complete football game. But still, there is a ton of room for improvement. Our best ball is in front of us. That was a good team that our guys were excited to play. We prepared very well. "Defensively we tackled well and our effort was tremendous. We dominated up front. They couldn't run the ball. They were seventh in the nation in passing. We had 10 tackles for loss, a sack and they were 2-of-12 on third down. They were leading the nation on third down coming in. We had a bunch of pass-breakups. We wanted to know how we would match up on some of those competitive plays and we did a nice job with it.

Dabo Swinney's No. 2-ranked Tigers will face Florida State in Tallahassee next Saturday. AP

"Offensively, we are growing in confidence. We rushed for 471 yards against Wake. Then we come back and throw for 380 in the next game. So that's very encouraging to me. Our protection was very good. We had one sack on our back. We had another which was more on the quarterback. Our O-line did a better job with the twists. Our production on third down was 8-of-15. We got points off of turnovers and had no offensive turnovers. We involved a lot of people, too. We missed some throws early. It's probably the most drops we've had all year. We had six in the game. There is still more out there for us, though. Overall it was a complete game and I'm proud of how we competed. "Special teams, I'm proud of our kickoff return. That set the tone for us. They got zero return yards on us. I thought Amari Rodgers did a nice job of fielding the ball. It was good for Greg Huegel to hit a couple of field goals. A lot of good things in the game and great energy throughout the game. Those guys just complemented each other in every phase. Health-wise, we came through in good shape. I like where our team is right now. "Florida State is a team that's getting better. They have plenty of talent. We all know that. Players are off today but us coaches are in today working on Florida State." Q: With the apartment that collapsed last night, are all of your guys okay? SWINNEY: "They are. What a horrible thing to see. I did not know about it until late, late last night. We did have one player (there), a walk-on. He's okay. Thankful for that. Our thoughts and prayers to those who were a part of that. Don't really have other details." Q: What are some specific areas where you need to see improvement now? SWINNEY: "All three phases. So much still there to coach. We're doing a lot of good things. Still a lot of room to improve and I think our team is hungry to improve. They got outside of us a few times. Our technique with our alignments and fits, some coverage things, leverage, pre-snap communication, a lot of things. "Offensively, I'd like to see more consistency from a few players throughout the course of the game and have no lulls. We've had some careless penalties, too. Our running backs have to be better without the ball. Just some details that we need to improve on up front. Everybody likes to slant their fronts against us. Every position there is a list of things we need to work on. The good news is we're winning and we're not even close to being at our best at this point. But ... we are getting better and we are eager to improve." Q: How much harder is this offense to defend when Trevor Lawrence is making those opposite hash-side throws?

Clemson backup safety and Columbia native Denzel Johnson. Tigerillustrated.com

SWINNEY: "Puts a lot of pressure on a defense, that's for sure. He made some beautiful throws. And protection was good. One of the best plays in the game was the third and 10. He picked one and should have gotten the first down. And he'll learn from that. He scrambled a couple of other times. People are going to have to start to respect him more there. He's getting more comfortable in all aspects. What he does best is throw the football. When you can get the ball on the perimeter as fast as he can, that stresses the defense and makes them have to defend all the zones. "When you can run the ball, that only helps because there's a weakness to every defense. How he prepares every week gives us a great chance. He has good recognition of what defenses are trying to do. Just two games in a row we have run the ball and then we come back and throw for 380 yards on a team that was No. 2 in scoring defense in this league. It's a product of all of those things. His ability to get the ball down the field makes us explosive." Q: Where do you think this offense has room to grow further? SWINNEY: "Just details. Details at every position. Cutting out some critical errors and penalties that we've had. Being more disciplined with some of our footwork. Just technique and details. That's the biggest thing. I like our players. We have guys who can win consistently. We're talented and we get away with some things where we're not technically sound or as much as we need to be, so I want to see us improve and take another step. I want to see us work with details on calls, etc." Q: How much fun was it to see Will Swinney out there having a big part in the game, Jake Venables, kids who grew up around the program? SWINNEY: "It's awesome. We were able to get some redshirt guys in there. Mike Jones got in there. It's great. It's awesome. We have a lot of guys who love this program and have. I love having not just good players but good players who love Clemson and love the program. That's how this place was built. It's awesome to see those guys have the opportunity to live out their dreams and achieve some success. I'm tickled to death. Lot of those guys are going to be good players for us." Q: Who has improved the most in the secondary? SWINNEY: "The biggest area right now is at safety. Nolan Turner ... he was one of the best players on that field yesterday. He played lights out and impacted the game on special teams. He impacted the game at safety. He had some critical tackles. He's just very knowledgable in what he's doing. Very proud of him. I think he graded like 93-percent in 28 snaps. He's just a productive player. He played last year some as a red-shirt freshman. We knew that it was a matter of time before he just put it all together. He and Denzel Johnson have stepped up for this team. We needed them to come through for us. They've made the most improvement in terms of where they were last year. "I'm also pleased with Mario Goodrich and Kyler McMichael. We're in a good spot with those guys. Mark Fields, Trayvon Mullen and A.J. Terrell did good things, too. A.J. Terrell is a special talent and he loves to prepare. He and Trayvon are cut from the same mold there. A really good group all across."

Former five-star recruit K.J. Henry is now set to red-shirt after drawing work in four games, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday evening. Tigerillustrated.com

Q: I noticed K.J. Henry did not play. Was there a specific reason there or are you still deciding whether to hold him or go forward and play him more at some point? SWINNEY: "Yeah. We're going to sit tight on him. We really wanted to go into the season and get him ready and just be committed. Through six games, he played in four of them. I think he played well at Wake. He's ready if we need him, but he really wants to redshirt if we can. We wanted to have him ready. So if we needed him, we wouldn't be starting from scratch. We're going to hold tight on K.J. and he's excited about that. Right now we're in a position where we can hold him. We'll see how that plays out. If it all works out, we're going to throw him in that weight room and he's going to be a special player here." Q: K'Von Wallace has had a pick against NC State in each of the last three years. What's your take on him of late? SWINNEY: "He's been good. I'm proud of K'Von. He has worked hard. He has become a great player for us. The interceptions are a product of getting in our base defense. I'm proud of all of our guys. I see us improving. We're not turning guys loose. Guys may make some competitive plays, but we're positioned where we need to be. His knowledge back there, his communication back there have been good. That's 15 of 16 games in a row where we have created a turnover. I'm excited about the progress we are making."

